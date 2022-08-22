Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brown Deer apartment fire, tenants moving out
The fire at River Place Apartments in Brown Deer means 42 units will be unavailable for six to eight months. Residents are scrambling for movers, working to get their furniture out and, of course, find a place to live.
The Mitchell Park Domes are temporarily closed Wednesday after someone broke in, threw trash around and damaged items in the facility's basement.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The Mitchell Park Domes were closed for business Wednesday, Aug. 24 after someone broke in. Sheriff's officials said the person entered through the front lobby overnight. There was no sign of forced entry, but damage was done to the basement area. Nothing appeared to have been taken. It's...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee house, garage fire near 83rd and Nash; 1 dead
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Thursday morning, Aug. 25 responded to the scene of a house and garage fire near 83rd and Nash. One person is dead. No firefighters are injured. Both MFD and Milwaukee police are investigating. No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Bringing ‘that small-town charm’ to downtown Hartland
HARTLAND — Little DippeRz, LLC is set to open Saturday during Hartland’s annual Sidewalk Sale. The new ice cream shop is owned by Tanya Little and located at 230 Pawling Ave. Having done some traveling, Little realized that compared to other areas, downtown Hartland was lacking an ice...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
45-year-old West Bend man identified as person killed in crash in neighboring Ozaukee County
August 24, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – The Wisconsin State Patrol is releasing the name of the person killed in a single vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening, August 23, 2022 on I-43 northbound at STH 60 in Ozaukee County. The person killed has been identified as...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Sharpshooters from West Bend, WI compete in WPPA State Pistol Shoot | By Evie Matheus
August 24, 2022 – West Bend, WI – The Wisconsin Professional Police Association (WPPA) State Pistol Shoot was hosted by both the Racine and Kenosha Police Departments and was held at the Racine County Line Rifle Club on Monday, August 22, 2022. The team represented West Bend well...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Plea to locate missing priest; Fr. Kluckman last seen July 21
FRANKLIN, Wis. - It has been more than a month since anyone has seen 75-year-old Father Anthony Kluckman. Those investigating his disappearance are making a plea for new leads. Kluckman was last seen by a security camera at approximately 1:30 a.m. on July 21. He appeared to be leaving his...
spectrumnews1.com
'This is the lifestyle I want to live': After losing a limb in a work accident, Milwaukee man finds outlet in the gym
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is finding new hope after a work accident left him with severe injuries. Seven years ago, Kyle Scherkenbach was in a horrible accident. He was working for a construction company when he was electrocuted by an overhead power-line. Scherkenbach said the shock went through...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Doctors say it's a miracle a West Allis grandmother badly burned in a mobile home fire June 19 survived the ordeal. She returned home from the hospital Aug. 16. Kimberly Guy's burns weren't the only thing doctors tended to. "Well, it's been a long road," said...
Death investigation temporarily closes SB I-43/94 at Holt in Milwaukee
An investigation into a death Tuesday morning shut down southbound I-43/94 from Holt to Howard, officials say.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: 12-year-old breaks into mother's locked safe
A 12-year-old stole $500 from his mom's locked safe on Monday afternoon in Waukesha, according to a Waukesha police report. The kid picked the lock with a paper clip and snuck out of the house while his mom was sleeping. He walked to Walmart and purchased a Nintendo Switch. He was escorted home and discipline will be handled on a parental level.
3 shows to check out at Milwaukee Mitchell Park Domes
The Mitchell Park Show Dome is full of Faerie Gardens right now. Don't miss the mums on display for the fall show!
WISN
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — After nearly two months, a West Allis woman severely injured in a mobile home fire is out of the hospital. Kimberly Guy remembers waking up in the middle of the night to her home on fire June 19. As first responders dramatically rescued her 3-year-old...
Eat at any of these 34 restaurants and support Children's Wisconsin
More than 34 Milwaukee-area restaurants and breweries will be raising funds to help Children's Wisconsin Hospital on Thursday, Aug. 25.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Grandfather killed by speeding, 'reckless' Milwaukee driver, records show
Two sisters have a message for reckless drivers after their father was killed in a crash in Milwaukee near Fond du Lac and Congress Aug. 12. Court records say the driver that hit their dad was going 59 miles per hour over the speed limit.
CBS 58
Nonprofit wants to light Hoan Bridge pink and blue Oct. 15 to support those going through pregnancy and infant loss
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee-area nonprofit, Mattie's Memory, wants to light up the Hoan Bridge in honor of families who have experience pregnancy and infant loss. Hazel Jones started Mattie's Memory after have her son stillborn. They create burial gowns for babies using old wedding dresses. October is National...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting, fire near 22nd and Center; 1 dead, 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Reports of a shooting and house fire sent police and firefighters to the area near 22nd and Center Wednesday night, Aug. 24. One woman is dead and three others are wounded as a result of the shooting. While responding to the shooting, a fire started at a separate home nearby.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa shop filed with unique furniture, décor
If you’re downsizing, up-sizing or just need a change of scenery, there’s a place that perfect all three occasions. Brian Kramp is in Wauwatosa at Optimist’s Bazaar getting a tour of their fine fabulous furniture consignment shop.
milwaukeerecord.com
“It was my hobby”: After 9 years of calling it home, Cudahy man says goodbye to historic Lake School
“I’ve averaged 30 hours a week, every week for nine years,” Gryskiewicz says. “The weeks that I didn’t work 30 hours a week or more on this, I took vacation and worked 12 hours a day for 10 days straight. “I don’t get much sleep,” he...
