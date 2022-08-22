ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Allis, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brown Deer apartment fire, tenants moving out

The fire at River Place Apartments in Brown Deer means 42 units will be unavailable for six to eight months. Residents are scrambling for movers, working to get their furniture out and, of course, find a place to live.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Vandalism closes Mitchell Park Domes

MILWAUKEE - The Mitchell Park Domes were closed for business Wednesday, Aug. 24 after someone broke in. Sheriff's officials said the person entered through the front lobby overnight. There was no sign of forced entry, but damage was done to the basement area. Nothing appeared to have been taken. It's...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee house, garage fire near 83rd and Nash; 1 dead

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Thursday morning, Aug. 25 responded to the scene of a house and garage fire near 83rd and Nash. One person is dead. No firefighters are injured. Both MFD and Milwaukee police are investigating. No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire...
West Allis, WI
West Allis, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bringing ‘that small-town charm’ to downtown Hartland

HARTLAND — Little DippeRz, LLC is set to open Saturday during Hartland’s annual Sidewalk Sale. The new ice cream shop is owned by Tanya Little and located at 230 Pawling Ave. Having done some traveling, Little realized that compared to other areas, downtown Hartland was lacking an ice...
HARTLAND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Plea to locate missing priest; Fr. Kluckman last seen July 21

FRANKLIN, Wis. - It has been more than a month since anyone has seen 75-year-old Father Anthony Kluckman. Those investigating his disappearance are making a plea for new leads. Kluckman was last seen by a security camera at approximately 1:30 a.m. on July 21. He appeared to be leaving his...
FRANKLIN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis mobile home fire, grandma badly burned returns home

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Doctors say it's a miracle a West Allis grandmother badly burned in a mobile home fire June 19 survived the ordeal. She returned home from the hospital Aug. 16. Kimberly Guy's burns weren't the only thing doctors tended to. "Well, it's been a long road," said...
WEST ALLIS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha police blotter: 12-year-old breaks into mother's locked safe

A 12-year-old stole $500 from his mom's locked safe on Monday afternoon in Waukesha, according to a Waukesha police report. The kid picked the lock with a paper clip and snuck out of the house while his mom was sleeping. He walked to Walmart and purchased a Nintendo Switch. He was escorted home and discipline will be handled on a parental level.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting, fire near 22nd and Center; 1 dead, 3 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Reports of a shooting and house fire sent police and firefighters to the area near 22nd and Center Wednesday night, Aug. 24. One woman is dead and three others are wounded as a result of the shooting. While responding to the shooting, a fire started at a separate home nearby.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa shop filed with unique furniture, décor

If you’re downsizing, up-sizing or just need a change of scenery, there’s a place that perfect all three occasions. Brian Kramp is in Wauwatosa at Optimist’s Bazaar getting a tour of their fine fabulous furniture consignment shop.
WAUWATOSA, WI

