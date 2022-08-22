ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, WI

Woman, 82, killed in quadruple shooting; suspect's house burned

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman, 82, died after someone shot four people near 22nd and Center streets Wednesday night. Police got the shooting report a 9:19 p.m. Three other victims, a woman, 82, and two men aged 65 and 85, all suffered what police described as "non-life-threatening" injuries and are expected to survive.
22nd and Pierce shooting; man dead, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday, Aug. 24 near 22nd and Pierce. According to the medical examiner's office, the victim – a 34-year-old Milwaukee man – died of his injuries after the shooting, which happened around 7 a.m. The medical examiner is investigating the death as a homicide, and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
Milwaukee shooting, fire reported near 22nd and Center

MILWAUKEE - Reports of a shooting and house fire sent police and firefighters to the area near 22nd and Center Wednesday night, Aug. 24. FOX6 crews on scene reported fire engines on standby, blocking Center Street, with the smell of smoke in the area as of 10 p.m. A neighbor...
Shooting investigation; 45th and North in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police say an argument led to gunfire near 45th and North Avenue in Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24. The shooting victim, a 53-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any information is...
Milwaukee shooting; 27th and Brown robbery leads to gunfire

MILWAUKEE - A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 27th and Brown on Wednesday morning, Aug. 24, police say. Officials say the shooting appears to be the result of a robbery – and the victim got himself to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries. Milwaukee...
Milwaukee man sentenced; 2020 police chase, officer-involved shooting

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to two years in prison for a 2020 police chase and exchange of gunfire with an officer. Nathanial Lewek, 20, pleaded guilty in June to fleeing/eluding an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety; as part of a plea deal, other charges were dismissed.
Vandalism closes Mitchell Park Domes

MILWAUKEE - The Mitchell Park Domes were closed for business Wednesday, Aug. 24 after someone broke in. Sheriff's officials said the person entered through the front lobby overnight. There was no sign of forced entry, but damage was done to the basement area. Nothing appeared to have been taken. It's...
Kenosha County drug arrest, man charged

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - A Bristol man has been charged with more than a dozen counts after an Aug. 16 drug arrest. Prosecutors accuse 48-year-old Sanford Hill of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and fentanyl, among other drug-related crimes. The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said its Kenosha Drug Operations...
8th and Manitoba shooting; appears road rage related: police

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 23 near 8th and Manitoba. It happened at approximately 10:20 p.m. The victim, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
18th and Villa homicide; Racine woman sentenced

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a 2019 fatal shooting. Angela Scheit, 40, pleaded guilty on Aug. 12 to second-degree reckless homicide after previously pleading not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide. According to a criminal complaint, officers found Scheit in front...
Brookfield Metro Market theft; baby formula, other merchandise

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police asked for the public's help to identify and locate a man suspected of stealing a large amount of baby formula and other merchandise from the Metro Market store near 124th and Capitol Drive on July 19. Less than an hour after an alert went out, officials noted the suspect was located.
Brookfield Burlington theft, man wanted

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for a man who stole cash, gift cards and a driver's license from an office at Burlington near 124th and Capitol. The theft happened on Wednesday, Aug. 24 around 10:30 a.m. Police say the man got away with $200 in cash, $7 in...
