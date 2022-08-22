Read full article on original website
WISN
Woman, 82, killed in quadruple shooting; suspect's house burned
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman, 82, died after someone shot four people near 22nd and Center streets Wednesday night. Police got the shooting report a 9:19 p.m. Three other victims, a woman, 82, and two men aged 65 and 85, all suffered what police described as "non-life-threatening" injuries and are expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
22nd and Pierce shooting; man dead, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday, Aug. 24 near 22nd and Pierce. According to the medical examiner's office, the victim – a 34-year-old Milwaukee man – died of his injuries after the shooting, which happened around 7 a.m. The medical examiner is investigating the death as a homicide, and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting, fire reported near 22nd and Center
MILWAUKEE - Reports of a shooting and house fire sent police and firefighters to the area near 22nd and Center Wednesday night, Aug. 24. FOX6 crews on scene reported fire engines on standby, blocking Center Street, with the smell of smoke in the area as of 10 p.m. A neighbor...
Milwaukee man shot during robbery near 27th and Brown
A Milwaukee man was shot during a robbery near 27th and Brown on Wednesday. Milwaukee police say the victim, a 33-year-old man, arrived at the hospital with non-fatal injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting investigation; 45th and North in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Police say an argument led to gunfire near 45th and North Avenue in Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24. The shooting victim, a 53-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any information is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; 27th and Brown robbery leads to gunfire
MILWAUKEE - A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 27th and Brown on Wednesday morning, Aug. 24, police say. Officials say the shooting appears to be the result of a robbery – and the victim got himself to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries. Milwaukee...
Police chase involving stolen vehicle results in two arrests
Brookfield police said two suspects, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, have been arrested following a police pursuit Tuesday night.
Milwaukee police seek suspect after shooting near 35th and Concordia
Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspect wanted in a shooting that happened near 35th and Concordia on Saturday, Aug. 10.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man sentenced; 2020 police chase, officer-involved shooting
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to two years in prison for a 2020 police chase and exchange of gunfire with an officer. Nathanial Lewek, 20, pleaded guilty in June to fleeing/eluding an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety; as part of a plea deal, other charges were dismissed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Vandalism closes Mitchell Park Domes
MILWAUKEE - The Mitchell Park Domes were closed for business Wednesday, Aug. 24 after someone broke in. Sheriff's officials said the person entered through the front lobby overnight. There was no sign of forced entry, but damage was done to the basement area. Nothing appeared to have been taken. It's...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha County drug arrest, man charged
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - A Bristol man has been charged with more than a dozen counts after an Aug. 16 drug arrest. Prosecutors accuse 48-year-old Sanford Hill of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and fentanyl, among other drug-related crimes. The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said its Kenosha Drug Operations...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
8th and Manitoba shooting; appears road rage related: police
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 23 near 8th and Manitoba. It happened at approximately 10:20 p.m. The victim, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
Break-in at Mitchell Park Domes, closed during investigation
The Mitchell Park Domes are temporarily closed Wednesday after someone broke in, threw trash around and damaged items in the facility's basement.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
18th and Villa homicide; Racine woman sentenced
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a 2019 fatal shooting. Angela Scheit, 40, pleaded guilty on Aug. 12 to second-degree reckless homicide after previously pleading not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide. According to a criminal complaint, officers found Scheit in front...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash; Man accused, driving 100 mph prior to impact
MILWAUKEE - A 29-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged in connection with a fatal crash at Fond du Lac and Congress on Aug. 12 in which speeds reached 100 miles per hour. The accused, Vincent King, is not in police custody – and he faces the following criminal counts:
Man who escaped custody and injured Milwaukee officer charged
A man has been charged after prosecutors say he escaped police custody and injured an officer earlier this month.
Shots fired near Kopps Custard, suspect arrested
A suspect is in custody after police say gunshots were fired near Kopps Custard in Glendale Sunday night, police say.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield Metro Market theft; baby formula, other merchandise
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police asked for the public's help to identify and locate a man suspected of stealing a large amount of baby formula and other merchandise from the Metro Market store near 124th and Capitol Drive on July 19. Less than an hour after an alert went out, officials noted the suspect was located.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield Burlington theft, man wanted
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for a man who stole cash, gift cards and a driver's license from an office at Burlington near 124th and Capitol. The theft happened on Wednesday, Aug. 24 around 10:30 a.m. Police say the man got away with $200 in cash, $7 in...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
45-year-old West Bend man identified as person killed in crash in neighboring Ozaukee County
August 24, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – The Wisconsin State Patrol is releasing the name of the person killed in a single vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening, August 23, 2022 on I-43 northbound at STH 60 in Ozaukee County. The person killed has been identified as...
