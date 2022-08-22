Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota ACLU notifies state of alleged unlawful content in critical race theory executive order
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When HB 1337, didn’t pass in the last legislative session, Governor Noem mandated the concept by executive order and released a statement:. “We take the study of American history seriously. Our classrooms are meant for education, not indoctrination, and that is how we...
sdpb.org
Analysis: Government Accountability Board and a heated roundtable in Spearfish
The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. Our political junkies today are Michael Card Ph.D., he's emeritus professor of public policy & management at the University of South Dakota, and Jon Schaff Ph.D., is professor of government and director of the Center for Public History and Civic Engagement at Northern State University in Aberdeen.
KELOLAND TV
What’s next for Noem’s state plane probe?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The ball has moved to Attorney General Mark Vargo’s court. Yet, the AG’s office says it hasn’t received anything from the Government Accountability Board. On Monday, the GAB said it would refer a complaint that Gov. Kristi Noem flew on state-owned airplanes to political events to the attorney general’s office for further investigation.
mprnews.org
A look at life in South Dakota following the reversal of Roe v. Wade
Minnesotans who want an abortion can still get one. But the Supreme Court’s ruling in June, overturning Roe v. Wade, made abortions illegal in neighboring South Dakota. We’re continuing our series looking at abortion rights in neighboring states. MPR News host Cathy Wurzer was joined by Lee Strubinger,...
South Dakota man readies to take AG’s office, looking for top deputy
Former South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley will spend this campaign season searching for the next director of the Division of Criminal Investigation to join him in the attorney general's office after no other candidate has emerged to challenge his bid to take his old job back.
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Hospitalizations over 100; Active cases drop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by five in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,984 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,979 the previous week. The new deaths include two men and three women in the following age ranges: 60-69 (3); 80+ (2). The new deaths were in the following counties: Davison, Day, Hughes, Minnehaha and Pennington.
KEVN
South Dakotans believe safety, not more regulations when talking gun control
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In 2020, gun deaths reached their highest level in at least 40 years, according to the Gifford’s Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, and with that recent rise in gun violence, Americans are having a nuanced look at the highly debated topic. South Dakota...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota EMS for Children stresses safety tips as school year begins
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Students at Sioux Falls Public Schools begin their new school year Thursday morning. While many kids are getting excited for the new year South Dakota EMS for Children is hoping parents are making safety a top priority as classes start. ”What better way...
Big South Dakota bill to boot Ravnsborg from office
The Senate on June 21 voted 24-9 to convict Ravnsborg on one impeachment count and 31-2 on the second count to sustain both articles, followed by a 33-0 vote to bar him from any future state office.
1011now.com
Bipartisan group of South Dakota lawmakers call on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself from Noem investigation
A bipartisan group of South Dakota state lawmakers are calling on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself and appoint special counsel to investigate an inquiry into whether or not Governor Kristi Noem misused the state airplane. Vargo was appointed by Noem in June 2022 after successfully prosecuting the impeachment case against former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. News 4 at Ten.
dakotanewsnow.com
Bipartisan group of lawmakers ask AG Vargo to recuse himself from Noem investigation
RAPID CITY, S.D. - A group of bipartisan South Dakota state lawmakers are asking Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself from an investigation into whether Gov. Kristi Noem misused the state airplane. Three lawmakers, including Noem’s Democratic gubernatorial opponent Jamie Smith (D, Sioux Falls) have asked Vargo to allow...
Feds Own More Minnesota Land Than South Dakota Land
Want to go camping, biking, or hiking in Minnesota? Great! Most likely it will be on private property. Same for South Dakota as a good share of the land in both states is untouched by the Federal Government. About 75% of the land in Minnesota is owned by individuals and...
South Dakota’s Untapped Wind Energy Higher Than Iowa
When it comes to those giant wind turbines many people in the great plains states are of the same opinion; they don’t want their home values and views to be diminished. That said, they keep populating the open ranges of the prairie. Wind energy has been a part of...
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem-related complaint referred to Attorney General for investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - A complaint against Gov. Kristi Noem is being referred back to the South Dakota Attorney General’s office, after a unanimous decision by the Government Accountability Board (GAB) and another was seemingly referred to a “contested case hearing.”. Monday morning, the Board opted to refer...
kbhbradio.com
Judges rule, Smith calls for special prosecutor over Noem’s alleged misconduct
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Jamie Smith doesn’t want Attorney General Mark Vargo to decide what happens next for ethics investigations regarding Governor Kristi Noem. Smith, the Democratic nominee challenging Noem, called for a special prosecutor to “investigate the extent to which Governor Noem engaged in misconduct.”. Smith’s...
KELOLAND TV
Eastern SD tourism outpacing west so far this season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Pent-up demand fueled the 2021 tourism season in South Dakota as the state hit $4.4 billion in visitor spending and $345 million in state sales tax collections. The numbers posted so far this year won’t likely beat 2021. But when compared to a pre-COVID-19...
dakotanewsnow.com
Rounds on voters who berated him: They truly care about their country
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds walked into a hornet’s nest and stayed calm during what was supposed to be a routine public forum with mostly — if not entirely — Republican constituents in Spearfish on Thursday. According to the Black...
KELOLAND TV
How we grow apples in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A good home apple orchard should have a variety for eating, cooking, pickling and jelly apples. That was the advice from a 1924 paper by A.L. Ford for the South Dakota Extension. People may not have their own apple orchards in 2022 but they...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls dentist helps serve veterans’ dental needs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Veterans health issues have made a lot of headlines lately, but one area that doesn’t get talked about as much is dental health. The VA contracts with local dentists to keep up with growing demand for services. For one Sioux Falls dentist,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Tea celebrates completion of major highway project
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As Sioux Falls has grown wildly in the last two decades, so have nearby cities like Tea. The demand for better roads to handle traffic into Tea swelled, as well. On Wednesday, Sen. John Thune joined city, county, and federal highway officials for...
