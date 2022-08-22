ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Analysis: Government Accountability Board and a heated roundtable in Spearfish

The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. Our political junkies today are Michael Card Ph.D., he's emeritus professor of public policy & management at the University of South Dakota, and Jon Schaff Ph.D., is professor of government and director of the Center for Public History and Civic Engagement at Northern State University in Aberdeen.
What’s next for Noem’s state plane probe?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The ball has moved to Attorney General Mark Vargo’s court. Yet, the AG’s office says it hasn’t received anything from the Government Accountability Board. On Monday, the GAB said it would refer a complaint that Gov. Kristi Noem flew on state-owned airplanes to political events to the attorney general’s office for further investigation.
A look at life in South Dakota following the reversal of Roe v. Wade

Minnesotans who want an abortion can still get one. But the Supreme Court’s ruling in June, overturning Roe v. Wade, made abortions illegal in neighboring South Dakota. We’re continuing our series looking at abortion rights in neighboring states. MPR News host Cathy Wurzer was joined by Lee Strubinger,...
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Hospitalizations over 100; Active cases drop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by five in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,984 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,979 the previous week. The new deaths include two men and three women in the following age ranges: 60-69 (3); 80+ (2). The new deaths were in the following counties: Davison, Day, Hughes, Minnehaha and Pennington.
Bipartisan group of South Dakota lawmakers call on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself from Noem investigation

A bipartisan group of South Dakota state lawmakers are calling on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself and appoint special counsel to investigate an inquiry into whether or not Governor Kristi Noem misused the state airplane. Vargo was appointed by Noem in June 2022 after successfully prosecuting the impeachment case against former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. News 4 at Ten.
Bipartisan group of lawmakers ask AG Vargo to recuse himself from Noem investigation

RAPID CITY, S.D. - A group of bipartisan South Dakota state lawmakers are asking Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself from an investigation into whether Gov. Kristi Noem misused the state airplane. Three lawmakers, including Noem’s Democratic gubernatorial opponent Jamie Smith (D, Sioux Falls) have asked Vargo to allow...
Noem-related complaint referred to Attorney General for investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - A complaint against Gov. Kristi Noem is being referred back to the South Dakota Attorney General’s office, after a unanimous decision by the Government Accountability Board (GAB) and another was seemingly referred to a “contested case hearing.”. Monday morning, the Board opted to refer...
Eastern SD tourism outpacing west so far this season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Pent-up demand fueled the 2021 tourism season in South Dakota as the state hit $4.4 billion in visitor spending and $345 million in state sales tax collections. The numbers posted so far this year won’t likely beat 2021. But when compared to a pre-COVID-19...
How we grow apples in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A good home apple orchard should have a variety for eating, cooking, pickling and jelly apples. That was the advice from a 1924 paper by A.L. Ford for the South Dakota Extension. People may not have their own apple orchards in 2022 but they...
Sioux Falls dentist helps serve veterans’ dental needs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Veterans health issues have made a lot of headlines lately, but one area that doesn’t get talked about as much is dental health. The VA contracts with local dentists to keep up with growing demand for services. For one Sioux Falls dentist,...
Tea celebrates completion of major highway project

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As Sioux Falls has grown wildly in the last two decades, so have nearby cities like Tea. The demand for better roads to handle traffic into Tea swelled, as well. On Wednesday, Sen. John Thune joined city, county, and federal highway officials for...
