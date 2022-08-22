BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens start the season on the road this year, playing against the New York Jets on Sept 11. As the team announced Wednesday, country singer Chris Janson, who recorded the hit "Buy Me a Boat," will headline a free party at Power Plant Live! during the Week 1 game.But that's not all. Here's the full schedule of events and festivities for the team's Countdown to Kickoff.Sept. 5-9Week of Winning - Each day fans will be given a unique code on the team's social media platforms, which they can enter for daily prizes, free Dunkin' coffee for a...

