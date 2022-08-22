Read full article on original website
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Malia Obama wore an oversized denim jacket with these celebrity-loved boots
Malia Obama showed off her effortless street style while out in Los Angeles this week. Obama was accompanied by a friend, as the two stopped by 7 Eleven to buy some items. RELATED: Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again ...
The wait is over! Close-up pictures of Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you,...
Bill Nye: Science deniers can be convinced – over 2 years
"Science Guy" Bill Nye shares his hope that his new show, "The End is Nye," can reach people who may be unsure about scientific crises.
Robbie Williams’ 20 greatest songs – ranked!
As Williams releases XXV, an orchestral reworking of his greatest hits, we revisit the original songs in the versions you actually want to hear
Fall books a broad mix of literary and commercial favorites
NEW YORK (AP) — Anticipation for one of the fall’s likeliest bestsellers has been growing all year. For months, Colleen Hoover’s millions of fans on TikTok, Instagram and elsewhere have been talking up and posting early excerpts from her novel “It Starts With Us.” By summer, the author’s sequel to her bestselling “It Ends With Us” had already reached the top 10 Amazon.com. It might have climbed higher but for competition from other Hoover novels, including “Ugly Love,” “Verity” and, of course, “It Ends With Us,” the dramatic tale of a love triangle and a woman’s endurance of domestic abuse that young TikTok users have embraced and helped make Hoover the country’s most popular fiction writer.
Barbie Ferreira to exit 'Euphoria,' gives Kat character a 'teary-eyed goodbye'
Barbie Ferreira announced on her Instagram story Aug. 24 she would no longer be portraying the role of Kat Hernandez in the HBO drama.
Luciano Pavarotti honored with posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Iconic opera singer Luciano Pavarotti was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
