SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying until the 25th. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.

SWANTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO