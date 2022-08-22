Read full article on original website
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
8 Amazing Restaurants Located Along The Ohio Coast That You Must Try Before You DieTravel MavenOhio State
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
thevillagereporter.com
Bryan @ Delta Boys Soccer
DELTA – Delta started defense of their NWOAL title in convincing fashion with a 6-0 win over Bryan. Caiden Etter and Nolan Risner each found the net twice for the Panthers and Max York tallied three assists. Bryan (2-1, 0-1 NWOAL) – Saves: Dom Malanga 21. Delta (3-0,...
Referee shortage causes high school football schedule changes in northwest Ohio
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — The referee shortage continues to make its impact felt to northwest Ohio high school sports. Ottawa Hills football announced that their week three game against Evergreen, originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 2, was forced to move to Thursday, Sept. 1 to a shortage of officials.
thevillagereporter.com
Delta @ Edgerton Volleyball
EDGERTON – The Lady Bulldogs moved to 2-0 on the young season after knocking off Delta 25-23, 25-19, 25-19. Taylor Smith racked up 25 assists for Edgerton and Corrine Cape delivered nine kills. Edgerton (2-0) – Taylor Smith: 22/22 serving, 5 aces, 65-66 setting, 25 assists; Sadie Walther: 18/20...
sent-trib.com
Not a done Deal: Perrysburg golfer gets better and better
PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg golfer Sydney Deal shot a school record — and course record — 62 at Thunderbird South Golf Course during the Yellow Jackets’ third tournament of the year, the Edison Invitational. This tops her school record setting performance from last season when she fired...
hustlebelt.com
Bowling Green athletic director Bob Moosbrugger relieved of duties, effective immediately
Editor’s note: UPDATED at 3:45 p.m. EST to reflect Bob Moosbrugger’s statement to the BGSU athletic department and provide additional context reported after the fact. Bowling Green State University shook up the top of their athetic department on Wednesday afternoon, announcing a “leadership transition” which will see athletic director Bob Moosbrugger relieved of his duties, effective immediately.
thevillagereporter.com
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Caleb Lantz (Delta)
The male Athlete of the Week is Delta football player Caleb Lantz. The Delta junior returned a fumble for the go-ahead touchdown with 2:33 left in the game for a 22-19 win at Ayersville. PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE PUBLISHER:...
sciotopost.com
Here Comes “the Boom” Night Flying Over Southern Ohio
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying until the 25th. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
Mom attends Bowling Green State University alongside daughter
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Tiffany and Marlee Eckert hold the distinction of being a mother-daughter duo attending Bowling Green State University at the same time. Marlee is setting foot on campus this fall as a freshman, while Tiffany is beginning her second year majoring in Human Development and Family Studies. Tiffany is scheduled to graduate in the spring 2023.
fcnews.org
Four inducted into Fulton County Ag Hall of Fame
The 2022 inductees to the Fulton County Agricultural Hall of Fame were recently announced by the Ohio State University Extension Office and Hall of Fame selection committee. The 2022 inductees are Nathan Andre, Bill Copeland, Sylvia Kreuz, and Melvin Nofziger. The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to recognize...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
St. V’s Toledo, OH USA
Was leaving the hospital and and saw it hanging in a tree. It made my day, because my mom was not doing well in the hospital from a broken hip.
consistentlycurious.com
15 Things Do While Visiting Maumee Bay Lodge and Conference Center in Ohio
Discover the top things to do while staying at the Maumee Bay Lodge. Overlooking scenic Lake Erie sits the tranquil Maumee Bay Lodge. Soak in a spectacular sunset, take a peaceful stroll along the boardwalk, or cozy up next to one of the fireplaces. You will not want to leave with tons of great things to do at Maumee Bay State Park Lodge!
Mega Millions lottery winner in Ohio: See where a $1 million winning ticket was just sold
FINDLAY, Ohio — Check your Mega Millions lottery tickets!. Although nobody hit the $116 million jackpot in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions lottery drawing for Aug. 23, there was a $1 million winner in Ohio. Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket worth $1 million was sold at Pak-A-Sak...
13abc.com
New video shows moments leading up to Oshae Jones’ arrest
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc I-team obtained exclusive video showing the moments leading up to the arrest of Olympic bronze medalist and Toledoan Oshae Jones. It comes after her lawyers asked the City of Toledo for an apology and a dismissal of the charges against her. You can watch...
Heavy afternoon rain floods underpasses in Fostoria on Sunday
FOSTORIA, Ohio — Fostoria experienced flooded underpasses throughout the city on Sunday afternoon after heavy rain fell on the area. The Fostoria Police Division posted a warning on social media about the flooding telling people to be patient and to avoid all the underpasses saying that drivers would not be able to get through.
toledocitypaper.com
Toledo celebrates 56th Annual German-American Festival
The 56th Annual German-American Festival will be celebrated August 26th-28th at Oak Shade Grove in Oregon. Organized by the German-American Festival Society, it’s Northwest Ohio’s oldest and largest ethnic festival. Since 1966, the event has promoted authentic German and Swiss culture through food, drink, dance and music. Festival...
Lima News
Deb and Dale Metzger
BLUFFTON — Mr. and Mrs. Dale Metzger are celebrating 50 years of marriage with their children and grandchildren. Metzger and the former Deb Huffer were married August 19, 1972 at Gomer United Church of Christ by Rev. Robert Quillen. They are the parents of three children, Kristi (Matt) Lora,...
thevillagereporter.com
Norma Good (1927-2022)
Norma Jean Good, age 94, of Neapolis, OH, peacefully passed away early Sunday morning, August 21, 2022 at Embassy of Swanton. She was born in Waterville, OH on December 8, 1927 to Henry I. Wittes and Vallie (Liddle) Wittes. Norma attended Waterville High School and later graduated from Whitehouse High School.
$1 million Mega Millions lotto ticket sold in Ohio
While it may not have been the $135 million jackpot, winning $1 million is nothing to sneeze at.
hometownstations.com
Dante Tate makes appearance in Hancock County for pre-trial
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A man who is accused of being part of a Bluffton police officer's death appeared in Hancock County court today(8/23/22). 19-year-old Dante Tate appeared for a pre-trial. He's accused of being in the car that struck and killed Bluffton Officer Dominic Francis back in March of 2022. Tate is facing two counts each of receiving stolen property, improper handling of a firearm, and grand theft of a motor vehicle, as well as one count of complicity to receiving stolen property.
bgfalconmedia.com
A legacy fell for another to be built
Bowling Green State University has been constructing the Alumni Gateway, off Thurstin Ave. and Court St., with hopes of strengthening the connection between the school and city. The university was once formatted for vehicles to drive up into the Bowen-Thompson Quadrangle, providing community members easy access to the campus. The...
