Dallas Cowboys' QB Dak Prescott Projected to Finish in NFL's Top 10 for Total Passing Yards

Pro Football Focus projects that the seven-year veteran will continue to record more passing yards than nearly any other quarterback in the NFL in 2022.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is entering his seventh season in the NFL, and many are projecting that he will continue putting up some of the biggest numbers in the league this year.

Pro Football Focus recently released its projected passing yards leaders ahead of the 2022-2023 season, and the media group has placed high expectations on the former Mississippi State star. PFF predicts that Prescott will finish the year with 4,706 yards, enough for sixth-best out of all signal-callers in the NFL.

Prescott has proven through his years with the Cowboys that he can reach those numbers. The 6-foot-2, 238-pound standout finished last season ranked seventh in the league with 4,449 yards -- a number that could have been even higher had he not missed a midseason game due to a minor injury. Prescott also totaled 4,902 yards in 2019 and was on track to put up more yards than that in 2020 before suffering a season-ending injury after just five games.

There is not much separation between each of the quarterbacks in PFF's Top 10, and the largest gap comes between the athletes in first and second place on the list. Legendary Tampa Bay star Tom Brady leads the way with 5,070 projected passing yards, while Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs comes in with the second-most yards at 4,805. Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl Champion Matthew Stafford, Buffalo dual-threat Josh Allen and breakthrough signal-caller Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers round out the top five.

Here is a complete list of PFF's Top 10 projected passing yards leaders heading into the 2022 season.

1. Tom Brady: 5,070 yards

2. Patrick Mahomes: 4,805 yards

3. Matthew Stafford: 4,757 yards

4. Josh Allen: 4,738 yards

5. Justin Herbert: 4,707 yards

6. Dak Prescott: 4,706 yards

7. Joe Burrow: 4,639 yards

8. Aaron Rodgers: 4,522 yards

9. Kirk Cousins: 4,498 yards

10. Tua Tagovailoa: 4,361 yards