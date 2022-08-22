ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

What happened in the first week of Southern Section high school football? Here’s what you need to know

By Lance Smith, SBLive
 3 days ago

Here’s a look at the top storylines in the first week of the 2022 Southern Section high school football season (Aug. 18-20), known as "Week Zero".

All rankings referenced pertain to SBLive’s Preseason Southern Section rankings unless noted otherwise.

NO. 9 ORANGE LUTHERAN PULLS OFF EPIC COMEBACK, BEATS NO. 8 SERRA IN SECOND STRAIGHT SEASON OPENER

The Lancers spoiled Serra's season debut last year in a 31-20 win, and just did it again . This time, it was by a score of 27-26 in a thriller in which OLu trailed 20-3 in the third quarter.

Sophomore QB TJ Lateef's very first pass got tipped into the hands of Rodrick Pleasant, who returned it for a pick six. But he settled in to guide the Lancers to victory, finishing with 228 yards passing and two touchdowns.

MORE: WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS

NO. 13 JSERRA REGISTERS BREAKTHROUGH WIN AGAINST NO. 7 SIERRA CANYON

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bxPmn_0hQ57w5400

After starting last season with a lopsided loss to Sierra Canyon and ending it by nearly knocking SC out of the playoffs, JSerra broke through for a monumental win on Friday.

The Lions trailed 17-7 at halftime before winning the third quarter 21-0 and shutting SC out for the second half. They won 31-17 . Zander Singh threw two touchdown passes and ran for a TD as well.

MORE: WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS | INTERVIEW WITH ZANDER SINGH

NO. 29 AQUINAS HANGS ON AGAINST NO. 20 ETIWANDA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43LUBD_0hQ57w5400

Speaking of opening-night revenge, Aquinas avenged a 20-6 loss against Etiwanda to start last season with a 28-21 victory on Thursday . Dre Robles led the charge with two touchdowns passes to Bradley Vander and a rushing TD for the Falcons.

MORE: WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS | INTERVIEW WITH DRE ROBLES

NO. 11 BISHOP AMAT ROLLS AGAINST VALENCIA (VALENCIA)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aD6RK_0hQ57w5400

Delano Franklin scored three touchdowns as Bishop Amat cruised to a 29-6 win against reigning Division 5 champion Valencia (Valencia). After starring at safety last season, junior Richard Muñoz had a successful debut at QB for the Lancers.

MORE: WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS

NO. 12 LONG BEACH POLY BLOWS OUT CLOVIS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42gN8h_0hQ57w5400

Photo by Bobby Medellin

The Jackrabbits made a successful trip up to Central/Northern California to start their season. Darius Curry threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers as Poly blew out Clovis 56-7.

MORE: GAME STORY & INTERVIEW WITH DARIUS CURRY

NO. 30 AYALA RIDES HOT START TO WIN AT TORREY PINES, HEADLINES STRONG WEEK FOR SOUTHERN SECTION TEAMS VS. SAN DIEGO SECTION

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yp5z8_0hQ57w5400

Bryan Wilson threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to help lead Ayala to a 28-14 victory down in San Diego against Torrey Pines. Marquis Monroe ran for over 200 yards on just nine carries for the Bulldogs, and scored two touchdowns. Ayala kept Torrey Pines off the board until the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs' win against one of the better teams in the San Diego Section headlined a strong week for CIFSS teams against their neighbors to the south. No. 24 Apple Valley routed Eastlake 42-7, San Clemente blew out Oceanside 48-7, and Tesoro outdueled La Costa Canyon 35-33.

MORE: WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS | INTERVIEW WITH BRYAN WILSON

HOW THE REST OF THE TOP 30 FARED, AND OTHER NOTABLE RESULTS

  • No. 2 Mater Dei blew out West (Utah) 42-0.
  • No. 3 Corona Centennial put an absolute hurting on Santiago (Corona) , winning 85-0. It was 71-0 at halftime.
  • No. 4 Mission Viejo didn't play, but to our knowledge is the only team to have come into the week with an official regular season win. The Diablos showed out in a 34-21 win the previous week against Hawaii powerhouse Millilani.
  • No. 5 Santa Margarita had a sluggish night offensively but shined on defense in an 18-8 win against No. 27 San Juan Hills .
  • No. 6 Los Alamitos took to the road to smoke Garces Memorial of the Central Section 41-0.
  • No. 14 Simi Valley made very quick work of Ventura in a 49-3 win.
  • No. 15 Inglewood defeated No. 19 St. Bonaventure 41-34 in a rematch from last year's playoffs and one of the section's best games of the week.
  • No. 16 Edison rolled to a 48-13 win at Venice, one of the stronger teams in the L.A. City Section.
  • No. 17 Chaminade kicked off the David Machuca era right, defeating Oaks Christian 24-17.
  • No. 18 Corona del Mar tallied a major statement win, defeating Downey 41-10.
  • No. 22 Rancho Cucamonga also made a statement, defeating reigning Division 1 finalist Servite 27-7.
  • No. 24 Apple Valley defeated Eastlake of the CIFSDS 42-7.
  • No. 25 Vista Murrieta survived an upset bid from Great Oak to win 20-14.
  • No. 28 St. Francis lost a shootout against West Ranch , 61-41.

