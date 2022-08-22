ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

College athlete NFTs are on the market, starting with Illini

By Scarlett O'Hara
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DAy0x_0hQ57LrX00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A new company wants to connect fans with the world of college sports – digitally. They’re also giving student athletes a way to make money from their name, image and likeness.

If it weren’t for scholarships, college athletes would’ve played for free – until last year.

“Every year, they [athletic programs] make billions of dollars on the talent that makes nothing,” NextName president and co-founder Steven Thayer said.

But then, Illinois lawmakers changed the game. They started allowing players to make money using their name, image and likeness.

“We’re in a new world of college sports. And if you want to attract talent to your teams, you’re going to have to support those teams,” he said.

U of I alum Steven Thayer and his son wanted to give fans a unique way to support their favorite teams and players.

“As a lawyer, it hit me, like ‘oh my gosh, that’s the solution. We can sell the NIL of a player by selling NFT’s the player,'” he said.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are digital collectibles. Thayer co-founded “NextName” – a company that sells NFTs of athletes – starting with some Illini.

“Buy a pack of baseball cards. It’s a picture of the player with some stats and information on him. That’s really all we’re talking about – digital trading cards,” he said.

He said some NIL business deals can be complicated, and athletes might not see much profit. But through NextName, over half of the profits from each token go directly to the players.

“Oftentimes it’s businesses that are wanting to get something in return from athletes, so this seems like a real, genuine way for fans to show their support for us,” U of I volleyball player Kyla Swanson said.

The platform aims to support all Division I U of I teams that are interested. Swanson said it’s nice to be recognized along with football and basketball.

“It was eye opening to see how many people really do support us,” Swanson said. “Now people can walk around and have Kyla Swanson in their phones.”

Thayer said this is just the beginning – there’s a digital world of possibilities ahead. He hopes to work with more schools that have a large fan base.

“Way down the road, you’ll be buying tokens and putting them into a fantasy football league, or basketball, or volleyball league,” Thayer said.

Fans can already purchase some Illini NFTs. If you’d like to find out how, you can visit the NextName website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Your Illini Nation Kickoff Show 2022

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Watch the Your Illini Nation Kickoff Show, a 30-minute special devoted entirely to Illinois football’s 2022 season. The Illini are set to play Wyoming in the Week 0 opener on Saturday, the WCIA 3 Sports Team of Bret Beherns, Andy Olson and Brice Bement get set for the season. From the top […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Brown chasing history for Illinois football

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Chase Brown is well aware of his place in the Illinois football record books. The junior running back became just the 14th player in program history to rush for 1,000 yards last season, finishing the year with 1,005 yards. Now the Ontario, Canada native has an opportunity to further cement his place […]
NORMAL, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Champaign, IL
College Basketball
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Champaign, IL
Sports
Champaign, IL
Basketball
Local
Illinois Basketball
Champaign, IL
College Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois College Basketball
Local
Illinois College Sports
WCIA

Friday Football Fever Kickoff Show Apollo Coaches Roundtable

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Watch this web extra extended video with four Apollo conference football coaches joining WCIA 3 Sports Director Bret Beherns in studio to talk about the upcoming season. Mahomet-Seymour’s Jon Adkins, Effingham’s Brett Hefner, Charleston’s Jerry Payne and Mattoon’s Jarad Kimbro breakdown what to expect this fall and more.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WEB EXTRA: Jeremy Werner 1-on-1

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Jeremy Werner with the Illini Inquirer joins WCIA’s Brice Bement to talk quarterback competition, offensive breakout players, and more ahead of the beginning of the 2022 Illinois football season.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletes#Illini#Fantasy Football League#Nft
videtteonline.com

Former Redbird standout Simone Goods dies of cancer

Former Illinois State women's basketball player Simone Goods passed away Saturday after battling cancer since March of 2021. "Simone was a fierce competitor on the court and was a kind soul to all that she encountered. She was a winner in all phases of her life. Her memory will always be close to our hearts, and we will honor her in all we do moving forward," ISU head coach Kristen Gillespie said.
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Illinois won’t name starting quarterback before season opener

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football coach Bret Bielema knows who his starting quarterback is ahead of Saturday’s Week Zero season opener against Wyoming. The second year Illini head coach has also informed his team of the QB 1 decision but don’t expect Bielema to share publicly whether Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito or Artur Sitkowski will […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illini overpower Toledo in 4-1 win

URBANA (WCIA) — Coming off a season-opening win on Thursday, Illinois made it two in a row to begin the season with a 4-1 victory over Toledo. Kendra Pasquale, Makala Woods, Madison Mariani, and Sarah Foley contributed the goals. Watch the highlights from the non-conference win:
TOLEDO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
WCIA

HS scoreboard (8-23-22)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school volleyball on Tuesday night including a straight set win from Mahomet-Seymour over Central in a non-conference match. VOLLEYBALL Mahomet-Seymour 2, Central 0 Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Hoopeston Area 1 Salt Fork 2, Uni High 0 Tri-County 2, Tuscola 1 BOYS SOCCER Oakwood/Salt Fork 8, Schlarman Academy 0 Hoopeston Area […]
SEYMOUR, IL
WCIA

New faces leading BHRA

BISMARCK (WCIA) — It is officially game week for high schoolers around Illinois, as the IHSA football season gets kicked off on Friday. Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin is a team to keep an eye on as always. Michael Hackman becomes the team’s main running threat, with Carson Stevenson moving into the QB1 role. But eyes are focused on […]
BISMARCK, IL
WCIA

Cumberland still has eyes on postseason with young squad

TOLEDO (WCIA) — The Cumberland Pirates are coming off an 8-1 season in 2021, but not much of that team will be back for this season. Head coach Lucas Watkins says 12 seniors graduated, and they made up about 85 percent of their offensive production a season ago. They will need new faces to step […]
TOLEDO, IL
WCIA

New program at U of I serves autistic students

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new program at the University of Illinois is supporting students who are on the autism spectrum. The director of the Illinois Neurodiversity Initiative Pilot Program said they are helping students reach their full potential through lectures and hands-on lab classes. She said these skills go beyond graduation and they want […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

New barbering program coming to DACC

DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — One man in Danville is preparing to teach the next generation of barbers, bringing the first barber school to East Central Illinois.  It’s a new program with the Danville Area Community College. The only other barber schools in the state are in Peoria and Chicago.  Terry Gouard, the lead instructor, has […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Champaign Park District showing Ghostbusters Friday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District is wrapping up a series of summer film screenings later this week at Hessel Park. The Park District hosted five outdoor film screenings during the summer, two per month, at the park. Among the films they showed were The Lego Batman Movie, Sing 2 and Scoob! On […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
mahometdaily.com

Rehberg and Bates recognized by Lake of the Woods Golf Course

Two noteworthy achievements took place last week at Lake of the Woods Golf Course, in Mahomet. On Wednesday (Aug. 17), Susan Bates, from Mahomet, shot her age (84) by chipping in on the final hole. On Thursday (Aug. 18), Mahomet’s Aaron Rehberg registered his first career hole-in-one. He used...
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

WCIA

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy