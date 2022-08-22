Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Buffets To Check Out in OhioIsla Chiu
4 Places To Get Great Tacos in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
AJ Quiero's EP Sees New Innovations And Heights For His MusicVince MartellacciiCleveland, OH
Maple Heights Hold Special Meeting Regarding Road Re-pavement: Citizens Speak Out Legislation Pass 5:2Brown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Yardbarker
Breaking NFL News: Raiders Dump Overpaid, Underwhelming RB
On a day where there’s been constant breaking NFL news, the Las Vegas Raiders and their brain trust are having a busy day. Earlier today, the team shipped off Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings. Clearly, the Vikings liked what they saw from Mullens and were okay with exchanging a seventh-round pick for his services. However, that development is now eclipsed by the Raiders’ cutting one of their offensive stars.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Christian McCaffrey: Baker Mayfield is showing up to Panthers practice at 5 a.m. every day
Baker Mayfield is now the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. This is his second chance in the NFL, and the former No. 1 overall pick is apparently taking it very seriously. Mayfield is so serious that he's put himself on the Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant workout plan. Kobe,...
Yardbarker
Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Former Raven
The Pittsburgh Steelers added another piece to the offensive line carousel. Adrian Ealy who was an undrafted free agent spent most of his time bouncing on and off the Ravens Practice squad. He spent time on Baltimore, Denver, Rams and Green Bay practice squads last season. This signing is not...
Yardbarker
Watch: Matt LaFleur recalls when Aaron Rodgers cussed him out for calling a timeout
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers appear to be a great fit as play-caller and quarterback, but things haven't always been so peachy. Remember, LaFleur, entered the Packers locker room as a first-time head coach. Nowadays, he's considered one of the better offensive coaches in the league, but when he first met Rodgers — he was an unknown.
Yardbarker
Steelers Make Four Roster Moves
The Pittsburgh Steelers are claiming S Elijah Riley off of waivers from the Jets. The team is also releasing LB Tuzar Skipper and RB Master Teague from injured reserve with settlements, along with S Donovan Stiner. Riley, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Army back in 2020. He later...
Yardbarker
49ers GM John Lynch: 'Getting pretty close' to Jimmy Garoppolo resolution
The San Francisco 49ers are still looking to find a trade partner for Jimmy Garoppolo, and general manager John Lynch may have dropped a hint about the situation this week. During an appearance on KNBR’s “Tolbert & Copes” show Tuesday afternoon, Lynch was asked if the Niners have a timeline for when they want to trade Garoppolo. While he said “everything’s open” if the team does not wind up trading Garoppolo, he seemed to indicate that the veteran could be on the move soon.
Yardbarker
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on 'hot seat' amid Deshaun Watson suspension?
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has endured quite a roller-coaster ride filled with ups and downs since he earned Coach of the Year honors for the 2020 season, his first in charge with the organization. Then-Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield experienced a serious injury to his non-throwing shoulder in Week...
Yardbarker
Four free agents who could be good depth signings for Packers
The Green Bay Packers have developed into a good team this offseason. Their defense looks stacked at nearly every position. The offensive line is developing nice depth. Not to mention the bona fide stars who are getting healthy. They have one of the best running back duos in the NFL. Robert Tonyan is back and practicing. The wide receivers have developed into a competitive group. Even with all of that being said, there still remains a number of free agents who could help this team.
Yardbarker
Veteran pass-catcher says he wants to play with Aaron Rodgers
We may be just a few weeks away from the regular season, but there are still free agents out there who are looking for a job. That includes wide receiver, which has been a point of emphasis for the Packers all off-season. With the departure of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the Packers signed Sammy Watkins. On top of that they took three wide receivers in the 2022 draft. Still, there has been much speculation about Green Bay bringing in another veteran. Just a few days ago a certain veteran wide receiver made it known he wanted to play in Green Bay. Today he doubled down on that request.
Yardbarker
Former NFL Star Blasts The Dolphins Over Mike Gesicki
The Miami Dolphins pulled out all the stops to upgrade their roster. On the offensive line, they added Connor Williams and Terron Armstead. They also acquired Melvin Ingram III to bolster their defense. Meanwhile, they revamped their backfield with Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, and Sony Michel. But their biggest splash...
NFL・
Yardbarker
The Bears Released An Intriguing WR Option
The Chicago Bears are not yet done tinkering with their roster. With their season-opener against the San Francisco 49ers just around the corner, they continue to refine their depth chart until they come up with their final roster of 53 men. This time, they have reduced their wide receiver corps...
Yardbarker
Adam Schefter: Steelers' Kenny Pickett will start whenever 'Mitchell Trubisky has a stumble' this season
Well-respected NFL insider Jay Glazer of Fox Sports seemed to confirm one of the worst-kept secrets of the preseason when he confidently reported last week that Mitchell Trubisky will begin the regular season as the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers over rookie Kenny Pickett and backup Mason Rudolph. That...
Yardbarker
Taylor Heinicke over Carson Wentz should seem obvious
Washington has been looking for a franchise quarterback for over a decade. Their attempts haven’t produced much. However, the Commanders believed they have found a quarterback who can lead them to a much-needed playoff victory. Carson Wentz is the offense’s leader, and yet, it seems he is still not the right quarterback for Washington. The right quarterback has been in the building for over two years, and his name is Taylor Heinicke.
Yardbarker
Fox teasing Tom Brady was on 'The Masked Singer' during break from Buccaneers?
As far as outsiders are concerned, the 11-day training-camp break that quarterback Tom Brady recently enjoyed away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remains mostly unexplained other than that it was supposedly related to unspecified "personal reasons" and reportedly included a family vacation in the Bahamas. Internet sleuths digging for clues...
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes isn’t on Aaron Rodgers level, says former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver
When it comes to comparing Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, new Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins believes it is not that close and the four-time NFL MVP is on a different level than his former teammate Mahomes. The question of who is the best quarterback in the NFL...
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Praises LeBron James For Always Honoring His Contract And Takes A Subtle Shot At Kevin Durant: "You Cannot Be A Star In This League, Forcing Your Way Out Of One Franchise After Another. It's Bad For The Game."
Kevin Durant's trade saga is officially over, and after weeks of drama, the former NBA MVP has decided to stay with the Brooklyn Nets. When Durant requested a trade, most expected him to get traded within a week or two. After all, he is one of the best players in the league.
NBA・
Yardbarker
3 big winners, 3 big losers from Falcons loss to Jets
The Falcons Monday night preseason game against the Jets was essentially two different games. Atlanta led 16-0 at one point before surrendering 24 straight points to New York. The first half was fantastic for the good guys, and the second half was the exact opposite, which gives the perfect opportunity for a winners and losers exercise from the Falcons loss to the Jets.
Yardbarker
Three underdogs battling to make the Packers' 53-man roster who have impressed
The Green Bay Packers play their final preseason game on Thursday. For many players, this will be their last chance to make a case for why they should be included on the initial 53-man roster. While some players are locks, others have already been cut. As it stands, the Packers have 80 players on their roster. They will need to trim that down to 53 on Aug. 30. With less than a week until the deadline, there are three underdogs who have a long shot to make the roster, but fans would love to see on the team.
Yardbarker
Chiefs 2022 53-Man Roster Prediction: Defensive Line
Making an NFL team’s 53-man roster for the start of the season is incredibly challenging. Some spots are filled more for niche roles and experience, rather than just simply draft status or ability. Meanwhile, special teams can make certain position battles more intense, especially for the final depth pieces looking to make it. The Kansas City Chiefs are no different than other teams.
