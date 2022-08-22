Just last month, I wrote about how shaky the foundations of NXT UK was, with a handful of wrestlers booked like stars and everyone else at best getting 50-50 booking. Little was I to know what was around the corner for the show that had been handled by WWE the same way you handle a chore you’d forgotten about until your better half gets home. We’ve all done it… and so did WWE. Allegedly having long term plans that only were put into place when World of Sport Wrestling started up. Recording a TV show then suddenly remembering that they had a lot of stuff in the can the exact same week that Rev Pro’s short-lived TV show started.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO