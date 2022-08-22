Read full article on original website
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 8.24.22
We’ve got a big one this week as suddenly we have a World Title match between Interim World Champion Jon Moxley and World Champion CM Punk. This comes as we have All Out in about a week and a half and now we need a main event. Odds are we get the main event announced or all but announced by the end of the night. Let’s get to it.
WWE News: Beth Phoenix Appears On Raw to Save Edge, Bayley Defeats Aliyah
– Beth Phoenix made her on-screen return to WWE on Raw, making the save for her husband Edge. Monday’s show saw Edge defeat Damian Priest in the main event, after which he prepared to do a Con-Chair-To before Rhea Ripley low blowed him. Finn Balor then delivered a Coup de Grace before Phoenix came out and grabbed the chair, forcing the three to retreat:
Jon Moxley Beats CM Punk, Unifies World Titles On AEW Dynamite
We have a unified AEW World Champion following tonight’s Dynamite, and his name is Jon Moxley. Moxley defeated CM Punk on tonight’s episode of Dynamite in a squash match to unify the championships. The match saw Moxley hit Punk with two Death Riders to score the pin after Punk seemed to reinjure his foot earlier in the bout.
Bayley Acknowledges Sasha Banks Tribute On Last Night’s WWE Raw
Bayley has acknowledged that one of her moves on last night’s episode of WWE Raw was a tribute to Sasha Banks. Last night’s show saw Bayley defeat Aliyah in her first on-screen WWE match since her return, and during the bout she did a double kneedrop to Aliyah on the second turnbuckle. The move is one of Banks’ signature maneuvers, and Bayley posted to Instagram with a video comparison of her move to Banks’ doing the same from their match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in 2015.
Toxic Attraction Out Of WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament Due to Injury
The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament has been changed again due to an injury to Gigi Dolin. WWE announced on Monday that Dolin has suffered an injury and as a result, Toxic Attraction is out of the tournament. Toxic Attraction defeated Natalya & Sonya Deville on last week’s...
WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back NXT Creative Producer
WWE is reportedly looking to bring a creative figure from NXT’s past back into the fold in Ryan Katz. Fightful Select reports that the company is interested in bringing back Katz, who was a creative producer for NXT before he was released in January as part of the company’s NXT cuts.
Paul Roma Issues a Challenge to Ric Flair
– Durin ga recent interview with the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, former WWE Superstar Paul Roma spokea bout how he still wants to wrestle WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Flair recently took part in his “Last Match” as part of Starrcast V in Nashville last month. Roma...
WWE News: Non-Spoiler Listing for This Week’s Main Event, Nikki ASH Almost Gets a Super Jacket, Xavier Woods Meets a Small Business Superstar
– Here is the non-spoiler match listing for tomorrow’s edition of WWE Main Event (via PWInsider):. * Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander vs. T-Bar and Shelton Benjamin. – WWE and Cricket Wireless released a Small Business Superstars video where Xavier Woods meets Quianah Upton, the founder of Nourish Botanica. You can check out that video below:
Major WWE Hall of Famer To Be Portrayed In Season 3 of Young Rock (SPOILERS)
PWInsider reports that NBC is currently looking to cast an actor to play Hulk Hogan in the third season of their series Young Rock. The character will be a recurring guest star. As noted, production on the third season begins next month in Memphis. According to the casting description, Hogan...
CM Punk Addresses AEW Rumors, Controversial Comments Regarding Hangman Page, Wants to Make Fans Pay to See What Happens Next
– Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso published an article on AEW World Champion CM Punk earlier today ahead of his title unification match against Interim Champion Jon Moxley on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. During the interview, CM Punk addressed the controversial comments he made during his promo last week regarding former champion Hangman Page. Below are some highlights:
NJPW Fans Will Be Allowed To Cheer At Events Next Month
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that fans will finally be allowed to cheer at their events starting with shows in Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. The events, which will have a limited capacity, happen on September 5 and 6. Matches include. September 5:. * Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs....
Various News: Kevin Owens Comes Up With Nickname for Duo with R-Truth, Thunder Rosa’s Latest Taco Vlog
– Kevin Owens shared a video showing him driving around Toronto with fellow WWE Superstar R-Truth, who wants Owens to teach him about “Canadianology.”. Owens wrote on the experience, “What an incredible weekend…Montreal, Kingston, London, Toronto, all UNBELIEVABLE crowds! Thank you!!! P.S. Chad Gable is a beast, by the way. Fantastic wrestler. Everything hurts today. I love it. P.P.S. Also, I had the best driving partner to get to Toronto.”
Hamilton: Looking Skeptically at NXT Europe
Just last month, I wrote about how shaky the foundations of NXT UK was, with a handful of wrestlers booked like stars and everyone else at best getting 50-50 booking. Little was I to know what was around the corner for the show that had been handled by WWE the same way you handle a chore you’d forgotten about until your better half gets home. We’ve all done it… and so did WWE. Allegedly having long term plans that only were put into place when World of Sport Wrestling started up. Recording a TV show then suddenly remembering that they had a lot of stuff in the can the exact same week that Rev Pro’s short-lived TV show started.
Positive Internal Changes Reported In WWE’s Production Department
Vince McMahon’s departure and the restructuring of management within WWE has brought with it a swath of change for the company. PWInsider reports that the production department specifically has described the shift as “massively night and day.” With the former executive’s famously aggressive verbal input during TV productions now absent, the new leadership of Nick Khan, Paul Levesque and Stephanie McMahon has been widely welcomed. There’s no further need for “walking on eggshells” in a number of areas where that approach was status quo under McMahon.
Renee Paquette On WWE’s Recent Changes Following Triple H Takeover, Is Happy For Michael Cole
Renee Paquette is happy to see people in WWE shine more brightly as a result of the company’s recent changes, and Michael Cole in particular. Paquette discussed the recent tweaks to WWE’s product since Vince McMahon exited and Triple H took over creative on the latest episode of The Sessions, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the episode, which airs Friday on TNT, per Fightful:. * AEW Trios Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Dark Order (John Silver, 10, Alex Reynolds) def. House of...
WWE News: Ciampa Shares Pic With Johnny Gargano From Raw, Gigi Dolan Posts Selfies Online
Johnny Gargano and Ciampa had a DIY reunion backstage at Raw, and Ciampa shared a pic of the two online. Ciampa posted the photo from Monday’s show, as you can see as the fourth image in the post below. He wrote, referencing their habit of photobombing Bobby Roode back in NXT:
Edge Teases Retirement in Toronto Next Year After WWE Raw Goes Off-Air
– As noted, Edge defeated Damian Priest in the main event of last night’s WWE Raw in Toronto. After the match, Edge’s wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, came out to save her husband from a beatdown by The Judgment Day. After the USA Network broadcast went off the air, Edge cut a promo for his hometown crowd, possibly teasing that he might soon be retiring again from wrestling.
Ric Flair On Triple H Running WWE Creative, Status Of Their Relationship After Falling Out Over ‘The Man’ Trademark
On a recent edition of To Be The Man, Ric Flair discussed Triple H running WWE creative, the status of their personal relationship, and much more. You can read his comments below. Ric Flair on Triple H running WWE creative: “He’s gonna do what he wants to do, and he’s...
