ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 2

Jonathon Cage
3d ago

the population that's coming up from Chicago and Milwaukee is why we need more cops sadly

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police: Domestic disturbance in SE Madison resolved peacefully

MADISON, Wis. — A large police presence on Madison’s southeast side Tuesday night was related to a domestic disturbance, officials said. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said officers responded to a disturbance in the 5100 block of Horned Owl Drive. The incident involved adult family members. ﻿ Police said there was no immediate threat to the area...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville PD reports finds 40-year low in crime in 2021

Alliant Energy to generate solar energy, revenue in Richland Co. Alliant Energy announced Monday a solar site in Richland County is now operational, ahead of an economic boost to the surrounding area. Magnifying the importance of kids' eye health ahead of getting back into the classroom. Updated: 19 hours ago.
JANESVILLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
nbc15.com

Madison students react to news of loan forgiveness plan

A suspect was arrested Wednesday after a Madison Police Department sergeant was injured last week when he was dragged through a parking lot on the city’s near east side. School District of Janesville Superintendent Mark Holzman talked about shifting focus to students’ mental health and his plan to address the learning loss that occurred during the pandemic.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are still searching for the three men accused of tying up and robbing two victims in their Madison home. According to the Madison Police Department, the suspects broke into the home, in the 2800 block of Dryden Drive, around 2 a.m. and restrained two people who lived there. The trio also allegedly took cash and other unnamed property from them.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

71-year-old arrested for Dane Co. homicide in May

A suspect was arrested Wednesday after a Madison Police Department sergeant was injured last week when he was dragged through a parking lot on the city’s near east side. Nikolay says she has nearly $20,000 in student loans, a figure now over halfway erased by the announcement from the president.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

New details coming Wednesday in death of Dane Co. woman

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An update on a killing of a Marshall woman in May is expected Wednesday afternoon. The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office announced new details on the death of Dora Gonzales Zarate would be released during a 1:30 p.m. news conference. Zarate’s body was found inside her...
MARSHALL, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#U S Census#Census Data
nbc15.com

Dane Co. superintendents hope people will support looming referenda

An incident report indicated that the disturbance was reported just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. The nation’s federal student debt now tops $1.6 trillion after ballooning for years. Don't overshare when posting back-to-school photos. Updated: 14 hours ago. Police say predators or scammers can make use of the smallest of...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Verona man accused of homicide in Green Co. death

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Verona man was arrested Tuesday evening in connection to the killing of a Monroe man, police revealed. The Monroe Police Department stated Wednesday that the 32-year-old Verona man was arrested around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday. He is accused of first-degree reckless homicide and possession of narcotics with intent to deliver in the death of the Monroe man.
VERONA, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect arrested after MPD sergeant dragged through parking lot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect was arrested Wednesday after a Madison Police Department sergeant was injured last week when he was dragged through a parking lot on the city’s near east side. An incident report from MPD stated that the suspect jumped off of a second-story apartment balcony...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wortfm.org

Meet the Candidates for Madison’s First Independent Police Monitor

The Madison Police Civilian Oversight Board announced the final four candidates for the city’s first Independent Police Monitor last Thursday. And they’re moving at a rapid clip to hire someone, leaving the public less than a week to weigh their options for the new position. The position was...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Police: Rumors of alleged abduction near Middleton High unfounded

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton Police are warning the public of suspicious activity that involved a reported attempted abduction near the Middleton High School on Monday. According to officials, they are aware of the information going around on social media involving the attempted abduction, but their investigation does not...
MIDDLETON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Avoid 5100 block of Horned Owl Dr. due to domestic disturbance

The nation’s federal student debt now tops $1.6 trillion after ballooning for years. As families navigate through school, some local districts are asking taxpayers to weigh in. Don't overshare when posting back-to-school photos. Updated: 19 hours ago. Police say predators or scammers can make use of the smallest of...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville teacher donates hair in honor of colleague

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -A teacher in Janesville wanted to do something special for his colleague after she announced she was battling breast cancer. John Ramsdell, an 8th grade teacher at Marshall Middle School, grew out his hair until it was long enough to donate. He decided to grow his hair after fellow teacher, Renae Easton, announced she was battling breast cancer.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Madison police respond to report of fight involving 40 people

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers responded early Sunday to multiple reports about a large fight, involving dozens of people and during which shots reportedly were fired. But, when they arrived, no one at the scene was willing to talk about the incident. According to the Madison Police Department,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Danielle Hart made her return to the court, following ACL injury

The Janesville Police Department released its annual report Monday, which showed a 40-year crime low in 2021 for the city, something the police chief is especially proud of with the number of sworn officers on the department’s roster. Alliant Energy to generate solar energy, revenue in Richland Co. Updated:...
JANESVILLE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy