Jonathon Cage
3d ago
the population that's coming up from Chicago and Milwaukee is why we need more cops sadly
4
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
nbc15.com
One-on-One: New Janesville superintendent shares goals for school year
A suspect was arrested Wednesday after a Madison Police Department sergeant was injured last week when he was dragged through a parking lot on the city's near east side.
Madison police make arrest in countywide string of burglaries
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have arrested a man who they said is connected to a string of burglaries across Dane County, including in Madison. Police initially responded to a burglary at Clock Tower Court along Mineral Point Road in early May where multiple businesses in the area were allegedly burglarized. A few days later, a restaurant on the city’s...
Police: Domestic disturbance in SE Madison resolved peacefully
MADISON, Wis. — A large police presence on Madison’s southeast side Tuesday night was related to a domestic disturbance, officials said. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said officers responded to a disturbance in the 5100 block of Horned Owl Drive. The incident involved adult family members. Police said there was no immediate threat to the area...
nbc15.com
Janesville PD reports finds 40-year low in crime in 2021
Alliant Energy announced Monday a solar site in Richland County is now operational, ahead of an economic boost to the surrounding area.
nbc15.com
Madison students react to news of loan forgiveness plan
School District of Janesville Superintendent Mark Holzman talked about shifting focus to students' mental health and his plan to address the learning loss that occurred during the pandemic.
nbc15.com
Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are still searching for the three men accused of tying up and robbing two victims in their Madison home. According to the Madison Police Department, the suspects broke into the home, in the 2800 block of Dryden Drive, around 2 a.m. and restrained two people who lived there. The trio also allegedly took cash and other unnamed property from them.
nbc15.com
71-year-old arrested for Dane Co. homicide in May
A suspect was arrested Wednesday after a Madison Police Department sergeant was injured last week when he was dragged through a parking lot on the city’s near east side. Nikolay says she has nearly $20,000 in student loans, a figure now over halfway erased by the announcement from the president.
nbc15.com
New details coming Wednesday in death of Dane Co. woman
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An update on a killing of a Marshall woman in May is expected Wednesday afternoon. The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office announced new details on the death of Dora Gonzales Zarate would be released during a 1:30 p.m. news conference. Zarate’s body was found inside her...
Suspect arrested in connection with Town of York homicide
MADISON, Wis. — Officials with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in connection with the death of a 39-year-old woman earlier this year. Dora Gonzales Zarate was found dead in her home in the Town of York on May 24. At the time, officials said they believed her death was not random. Investigators searched Zarate’s home, canvassed...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. superintendents hope people will support looming referenda
The nation's federal student debt now tops $1.6 trillion after ballooning for years.
nbc15.com
Verona man accused of homicide in Green Co. death
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Verona man was arrested Tuesday evening in connection to the killing of a Monroe man, police revealed. The Monroe Police Department stated Wednesday that the 32-year-old Verona man was arrested around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday. He is accused of first-degree reckless homicide and possession of narcotics with intent to deliver in the death of the Monroe man.
nbc15.com
Suspect arrested after MPD sergeant dragged through parking lot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect was arrested Wednesday after a Madison Police Department sergeant was injured last week when he was dragged through a parking lot on the city’s near east side. An incident report from MPD stated that the suspect jumped off of a second-story apartment balcony...
wortfm.org
Meet the Candidates for Madison’s First Independent Police Monitor
The Madison Police Civilian Oversight Board announced the final four candidates for the city’s first Independent Police Monitor last Thursday. And they’re moving at a rapid clip to hire someone, leaving the public less than a week to weigh their options for the new position. The position was...
nbc15.com
Police: Rumors of alleged abduction near Middleton High unfounded
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton Police are warning the public of suspicious activity that involved a reported attempted abduction near the Middleton High School on Monday. According to officials, they are aware of the information going around on social media involving the attempted abduction, but their investigation does not...
nbc15.com
MPD: Avoid 5100 block of Horned Owl Dr. due to domestic disturbance
As families navigate through school, some local districts are asking taxpayers to weigh in.
nbc15.com
Madison Reading Project to giveaway brand new books to 500 Dane Co. educators
It's been nearly a year since Wisconsin volleyball player Danielle Hart played in a game.
nbc15.com
Janesville teacher donates hair in honor of colleague
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -A teacher in Janesville wanted to do something special for his colleague after she announced she was battling breast cancer. John Ramsdell, an 8th grade teacher at Marshall Middle School, grew out his hair until it was long enough to donate. He decided to grow his hair after fellow teacher, Renae Easton, announced she was battling breast cancer.
nbc15.com
Madison police respond to report of fight involving 40 people
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers responded early Sunday to multiple reports about a large fight, involving dozens of people and during which shots reportedly were fired. But, when they arrived, no one at the scene was willing to talk about the incident. According to the Madison Police Department,...
nbc15.com
Danielle Hart made her return to the court, following ACL injury
The Janesville Police Department released its annual report Monday, which showed a 40-year crime low in 2021 for the city, something the police chief is especially proud of with the number of sworn officers on the department's roster.
nbc15.com
Beloit couple charged with crimes allegedly involving fentanyl, cocaine, among other drugs
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Beloit couple was charged Wednesday afternoon for allegedly conspiring to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute several different types of drugs. The drugs they intended to allegedly distribute included cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl, the U.S. Department of Justice says. The duo...
