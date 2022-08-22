ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Former Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon no longer on Vols roster

By Kenny Hawkins
 3 days ago

Knoxville, TN — Former Clemson and West Virginia tailback Lyn-J Dixon is now former Tennessee running back Lyn-J Dixon as his time with Vol football. It was just less than three weeks ago that he announced on instagram that he was heading to Rocky Top after entering the transfer portal last month at West Virginia.

Tennessee suffered a setback in July with the loss of a Lenneth Whitehead and chose to give Dixon another look. He visited the last weekend of July before announcing his intentions……He practiced a hand full of times before Injuring an ankle.

