Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: Jennings

Jennings Bulldogs

2021 Record: 4-7

District: 3-3A

Head Coach: Rusty Phelps

Note: Replacing four offensive lineman

Jennings is faced with replacing Trevor Etienne.

The Florida running back finished his career as an All-American before heading to Gainesville.

Last season, running backs ReJohn Zeno and Ricky Mczeal played while Etienne filled in at quarterback. Their playing experience gives the Bulldogs confidence in their run game.

“They were pressed into playing last year,” head coach Rusty Phelps said. “We feel good about our backfield with where they're at. We feel like we have a little depth back there. That's a good starting point for us.”

While the backfield is solid, the Bulldogs replace 80% of the offensive line. One starter up front returns and four will play for the first time.

Jennings will lean on its defense where six guys are back. They'll mostly look to the players up front, a group led by senior All-District defensive end Corey Hebert. He believes that experience gives the Bulldogs an advantage.

“If you know that everyone knows what they're doing, then everybody can help each other out,” Hebert said. “It's really all about confidence if you have confidence and experiences defense in play faster, harder, and better together.

“It's really all about communication,” senior safety Owen Dugas said. “When you're on the defensive side of the ball, you really can't have too much communication because the more you communicate the better and more fluid you play.”

Before Jennings opens the year, they'll have tough preseason games. The Bulldogs faced Class 5A member Barbe in a scrimmage last week and will battle with Class 2A powerhouse, Many, for their jamboree.

------------------------------------------------------------

