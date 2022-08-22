Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thebestmix1055.com
Is there a warrant out for you?
A new portal will provide current information from the Fremont Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. Dodge County Sheriff Bob Reynolds said the site is: fremont-pd-ne.zuercherportal.com. The public can submit a tip, search for warrants and information on inmates. If you are in need of assistance, call...
WOWT
Sheriff’s office withdraws request to put up license plate cameras in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A license plate reader pilot program will not be expanded for now. The Omaha City Council was supposed to make a decision Tuesday about allowing the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to install license plate reading cameras across the city. There are 15 cameras that the...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff: License plate watching cameras lacked votes
Plans for more license plate detecting cameras in Omaha failed because the needed votes from the city council just weren't there. As we've been reporting, the Douglas County Sheriff’s office— which has 15 of the cameras just outside Omaha— wanted to add 10 more within the city limits but needed the council's okay.
KETV.com
Omaha man accused of five counts of terroristic threats after conducting active shooter drill without warning
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — An Omaha man who was already facing charges of sexual assault of a minor is accused of conducting an active shooter drill without all employees being aware. John Channels, 27, was taken into custody for five counts of terroristic threats and one count of use...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMTV 3 News Now
Dodge County gives sheriff's deputies $5,000 bonuses using ARPA funds
The Dodge County Board of Supervisors agreed Wednesday to hand out $5,000 bonus checks to any deputy who worked during the pandemic and remains in the sheriff’s office to this day.
KETV.com
Trial date ordered for fired Nebraska State Patrol employee accused of stealing drug evidence
LINCOLN, Neb. — A fired Nebraska State Patrol employee's trial starts in February, according to federal court records. During a court hearing Tuesday morning, a judge ordered the trial in the case against Anna Idigima and her boyfriend, George Weaver, Jr. Idigima was an evidence tech at NSP. She...
KETV.com
Bond set for Papillion man facing felony child enticement charge
OMAHA, Neb. — A Papillion man is facing a felony child enticement charge. Omaha police say he followed teenagers, indicating he wanted to take a 14-year-old girl. A judge set bond at $150,000 for 42-year-old Brandon Kennedy. According to court documents, Kennedy followed the teenagers Friday afternoon on 24th...
WOWT
Lawyer seeks competency evaluation for Omaha double homicide suspect
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - The attorney for an Omaha man arrested as a person of interest in a double homicide has filed a motion to suspend proceedings in order to determine the man’s competency to stand trial. A preliminary hearing was previously set for Thursday in an Iowa...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
10 more road-watching cameras in Metro a no-go
Plans for more cameras in the Metro, reading license plates, have been scuttled. As we’ve been telling you the Douglas County Sheriff’s office which has 15 of the cameras just outside Omaha, wanted to add 10 more within the city limits. The sheriff said the cameras were to...
WOWT
Council Bluffs Police: Shots fired in neighbors’ dispute
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A swift response from law enforcement put one neighborhood on edge in Council Bluffs Tuesday afternoon. Police on the scene said there was a dispute and one neighbor fired several shots at the other. No one was hit by the gunfire. This was along Sunnydale...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man faces charges following accident
A Fremont man was arrested on several charges after a Sunday night accident on U.S. Highway 30 and County Road 6, west of North Bend. Wilbert Dubon Garcia, 21, was driving a Mazda west on Highway 30 when his vehicle crossed the center line, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
thebestmix1055.com
Man faces various charges from Tuesday incident
Fremont police were dispatched at 6:22 Tuesday night to the area of Military Avenue and Broad Street for a male causing a disturbance. It was reported that the male was yelling and attempting to start fights with other citizens. Officers made contact with Carter J. Mitchell, 25, of Fremont who ran from the scene resulting in a foot pursuit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWT
Omaha, Bellevue police find good, bad in social media
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Roger Cox did the math. Half of his hours each week as a Bellevue Police Department Community Relations Coordinator are spent on social media. “We use Facebook, Twitter, Ring, Nextdoor, Instagram, Tik-Tok.”. Modern policing requires social media savvy. Usually, social media serves as a good platform...
WOWT
Omaha man facing terroristic threats charges after 911 calls near food pantry
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly causing panic in the city three months ago. John Channels, 27, was booked on five counts of terroristic threats and one count of use of a weapon. Court records show that on May 19, there were 911 calls...
News Channel Nebraska
Police report man in custody
NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City High School was placed in “secure” status Monday before police took a Missouri man into custody. The secure status means that exits are locked and monitored while classes proceeded as normal. Earlier Monday, a Nebraska City woman notified police that a...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers say car was carrying statues stuffed with meth, fentanyl
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — You shouldn’t put people on a pedestal – or put drugs in a pedestal. The Nebraska State Patrol says it found 59 pounds of methamphetamine and 9 pounds of fentanyl inside two foam statues last week. A photo of one of the statues...
kscj.com
CHARGES FILED IN MEMORIAL DAY DROWNING NEAR MONDAMIN
CHARGES HAVE BEEN FILED IN A BOATING FATALITY ACCIDENT ON THE MISSOURI RIVER DURING THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND. THE HARRISON COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE HAS FILED CHARGES OF INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER AND BOATING WHILE INTOXICATED AGAINST 22-YEAR-OLD GARRETT VANDERHEIDEN OF FREMONT, NEBRASKA. VANDERHEIDEN WAS THE OPERATOR OF A RED-AND-WHITE SCARAB THAT...
KETV.com
Former Sarpy County bar owner convicted in assault, tampering case
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Court records show Chad McMahon, 41, has been convicted in a case of assault dating back to April 2021. McMahon is the former owner of the Good Life Sports Bar and Lounge. According to a civil suit, a man said he tried to ask McMahon...
York News-Times
Not guilty plea entered in cocaine, dangerous driving case
YORK – A 30-year-old Omaha man has pleaded not guilty to five charges related to cocaine possession and driving dangerously on Interstate 80 in York County. Charles Vrana appeared for arraignment this past week in York County District Court to which he was bound over on charges of third offense driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, leaving the scene of an accident without providing information, willful reckless driving and refusal to submit to a pretest.
KMTV 3 News Now
Former owner of 'The Good Life' convicted of tampering with witness, assault
Court documents say Chad McMahon tackled a man outside of another sports bar last year in Sarpy County, causing broken ribs.
Comments / 4