Traffic study on 5th and 6th streets extended
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is extending its traffic stop study on two Springfield intersections. The intersections are at 5th Street and Iles Avenue and over on Oberlin Avenue and 6th Street. Those are the intersections where IDOT removed traffic lights. “The field portion...
Suspects at large after burglary at Long Bridge Golf Course
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to help the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office investigate a burglary of a motor vehicle and misuse of a credit card. Police say the burglary happened on August 12 around 2:15 p.m. at Long Bridge Golf Course. We're told the suspects...
Police remind drivers to share the road with buses
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police are reminding drivers to share the road with school buses. It is illegal to pass a bus while it is stopped to load or unload children. Passing a school bus during that period may in a driving suspension. If the school bus is...
Wanted Montgomery County man captured
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WICS) — On Monday, Montgomery County deputies conducted a traffic stop and were able to capture a wanted man. Mitchell R. Hancock, 36, was arrested for having an outstanding Montgomery County warrant, an outstanding Sangamon County warrant, possession of a stolen vehicle, and a violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act.
10 new troopers for the Illinois State Police
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) commissioned 10 new Troopers over the weekend from Cadet Class 137. This brings the total number of ISP troopers added since 2019 to 305. The new troopers will report to eight patrol districts throughout the state. District 1 Sterling, 1...
1 injured in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are investigating after shots were fired Monday night. We're told it happened near Clay and South 15th streets around 9 p.m. Springfield Police say a gunshot victim did arrive at HSHS St. John's Hospital Monday night. This is a developing story. We'll bring...
Morgan County car crash victims identified
ALEXANDER, Ill. (WICS) — The people who were in the deadly car crash in Alexander have been identified. The crash happened Saturday night at 10:07 on Old Route 36 East at Orleans Road. ORIGINAL: 2 dead in Morgan County car crash. Joshua Perabeau, 38, of Jacksonville, and his wife...
Woman convicted of killing man after breaking into home
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Granite City woman has been convicted of a murder that took place in Macoupin County. Chancey Hutson, 31, has been found guilty of the first-degree murder of Cody Adams, 34, of Woodburn. On Jan. 1, 2015, Hutson entered Adams' house wearing a mask and...
2 dead in Morgan County car crash
ALEXANDER, Ill. (WICS) — A single-vehicle accident left two people dead in Alexander. It happened Saturday night at 10:07 on Old Route 36 East at Orleans Road. The traffic investigation reveals the car was heading east when it went off the road and struck a power pole before landing upside down in a field.
Taylorville awarded $3 million to rebuild downtown
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Taylorville has been awarded a Rebuild Downtown and Main Streets Capital grant. The grant is $3 million and will be used to make improvements to the downtown area. The proposed improvements include:. ADA access to all commercial properties. Pedestrian-friendly streetscapes encourage visitors...
Threat at Springfield Clinic resolved
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Police had to escort a man out of Springfield Clinic after making threats. A potential threat at a Springfield Clinic facility was resolved quickly without incident because of the immediate response of Springfield Clinic staff. On Tuesday, We were told that a man at Springfield...
Central Illinois mother of 3 missing since Sunday
CLINTON, Ill. (WCCU) — A Clinton woman is still missing, after disappearing Sunday night. Juana Arellano, 32, was last seen on Sunday around 9 p.m. when she left her house for a walk. She never returned home. Clinton Police and the community are now working to find Juana and bring her home safely.
ISU expanding College of Nursing to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State University (ISU) is making its way to the Capital City. On Tuesday, it was announced that ISU's Mennonite College of Nursing (MCN) and Memorial Health are partnering together on the new venture. The two are partnering together as a way of combatting the...
Springfield police officer uses painting to help young girls
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A local police officer was working with young girls on Saturday to help them get the resources they need. Springfield Officer Timara Pflug started the Dollhouse Project to help girls in lower-income areas. On Saturday, girls from around Springfield were able to paint and listen...
Man who threatened Illinois senator sentenced to probation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The man accused of threatening a state senator at gunpoint has changed his plea to guilty. Michael Hoyle of New Berlin was arrested in March 2021. Police say Hoyle pulled a gun on Senator Elgie Sims of Chicago while the two were driving on Lawrence...
Loaded gun found in vehicle search
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Decatur man is facing charges after police say they found a loaded gun during a traffic stop. Decatur Police pulled over 28-year-old Ronnie Fobbs on Tuesday for driving with a suspended license plate. While police were searching the vehicle, police say they found a loaded gun.
Couple arrested for distributing meth in Christian County
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Taylorville police say they've arrested one of the main sources of methamphetamine distribution in Taylorville and Christain County. The department's Community Action Team spent months investigating a man who lives in Hewittville, which is just outside Taylorville. During the investigation, they learned that 50-year-old James...
DCFS Springfield office closed after threat to staff
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Threats against a staff member led officials to limit access to an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) office in the Capital City. According to the DCFS, they closed the office on Walnut Street after someone threatened a staff member over the weekend.
Mayor looking for other options after city doesn't get grant for Y-Block
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Springfield is looking to revitalize the area around the Governor's Mansion known as the Y-Block. The city did not receive the $3 million grant to make the changes so Mayor Jim Langfelder is looking for other options. The Y-Block downtown has been...
District 186 puts metal detectors in middle schools
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield District 186 put metal detectors in high school entryways last spring. Now, it's middle schools that have them. Parent David Varga said he feels that metal detectors in District 186 schools will help keep students safer. "I think it's not a bad idea. Given...
