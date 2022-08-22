Read full article on original website
Robbie Williams Documentary Series Headed to Netflix
Netflix is in production on a documentary series about British pop singer and former Take That member, Robbie Williams. The multi-part series will launch in 2023 and promises to be an “unfiltered, in-depth examination of a global icon and natural-born-entertainer who had to navigate the highs and lows of being in the limelight for more than 30 years.” The series will cover Williams navigating media scrutiny throughout his career, as well as addiction, professional and personal break-ups, reunions, recovery and the impact all of this has had on the performer’s mental health. Featuring 25 years’ worth of intimate, never-before-seen archive, and exclusive access...
‘Fast and Furious 10’ Filming Has Neighbors Fuming Over Dangerous Car Stunts
“Fast and Furious” fans around the world are excited for the return of the franchise with the 10th installment, “Fast X,” next April. The residents of Los Angeles’ historic Angelino Heights neighborhood, not so much. Ever since it premiered in 2001, “Fast and the Furious” fans...
Tyler Perry Shares Thoughtful Comments On The Movie He’s Waited 27 Years To Make
A Jazzman’s Blues’ journey to the big screen has been a two-decade battle for Tyler Perry as he spoke on waiting decades to get the Netflix film made. Perry has been incredibly open about the stigma he still faces in Hollywood leading to him casting unknown actors as his leads. Despite the uphill battle, Perry finally got to make the period drama with Netflix. Having finally seen his pet project comes to life, the media mogul shared some thoughtful comments on the movie.
Barbie Ferreira Says She’s Leaving ‘Euphoria’: ‘I’m Having to Say a Very Teary-Eyed Goodbye’
The actor announced her apparent departure via Instagram, writing in a story post: “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”
Major Hollywood movie 'Thomas Crown Affair' will film in San Francisco
The film will get $19.5 million in tax credits and bring $87.9 million to the SF economy.
24 Times Things Went Epically Wrong While Musicians Performed Onstage
I learned from this post to never use harnesses or pyrotechnics in a show. Oh, and maybe don't lip-sync, either.
Eddie Liu, Leon Dai Head Cast of ‘Chopin’ Taiwan-U.S Immigrant Drama Film
‘Chopin’ “Kung Fu” and “Never Have I Ever” star Eddie Liu and Leon Dai will head the cast of “Chopin,” an upcoming Taiwan American immigrant story set in suburban U.S. They are joined by Taiwanese veteran actress Chen Shu-Fang. “Chopin” tells the story of Chopin Wu (played by Liu), who returns home to small-town America where he grew up to amend an estranged relationship with his workaholic father (Dai). With a sudden appearance from his ailing grandmother (Chen), he is confronted by a past he had left behind. In the midst of a health crisis and a broken family, Wu is forced...
