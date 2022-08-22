Netflix is in production on a documentary series about British pop singer and former Take That member, Robbie Williams. The multi-part series will launch in 2023 and promises to be an “unfiltered, in-depth examination of a global icon and natural-born-entertainer who had to navigate the highs and lows of being in the limelight for more than 30 years.” The series will cover Williams navigating media scrutiny throughout his career, as well as addiction, professional and personal break-ups, reunions, recovery and the impact all of this has had on the performer’s mental health. Featuring 25 years’ worth of intimate, never-before-seen archive, and exclusive access...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO