WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 54-year-old grandmother and 10-year-old granddaughter from Wichita suffered serious injuries on Wednesday as the result of dog bites. According to WPD, at around 4:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of E 52nd Street South for an animal bite call. When they got there, they found the granddaughter with bites to her face and head and the grandmother with bites to her hands.

WICHITA, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO