JTM Foods, maker of snack pies, chooses Wichita as new home
JTM Foods has chosen Wichita as the new home of JJ's Snack Pies.
Authorities find missing girl, still looking for another
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department announced Tuesday confirmed Tuesday morning that one of two missing teen girls has been found. Alejandra has been located, but Trinity is still missing. She is 15 years old, stands about 5’02” and was last seen with red and black hair. Trinity may be in Manhattan, Fort Riley […]
Dog bites seriously injure grandmother and granddaughter
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 54-year-old grandmother and 10-year-old granddaughter from Wichita suffered serious injuries on Wednesday as the result of dog bites. According to WPD, at around 4:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of E 52nd Street South for an animal bite call. When they got there, they found the granddaughter with bites to her face and head and the grandmother with bites to her hands.
Funeral services set for Kansas State Rep. Gail Finney
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Funeral services are set to celebrate the life and legacy of Kansas State Representative Gail Finney. A wake will be held on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 5-7 p.m. at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 1525 N. Lorraine, in Wichita. The official Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, Sept. 2 at 11 a.m., also at St. Mark United Methodist Church.
Police officer makes Salina mom proud
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – An officer with the Salina Police Department (SPD) made one mom proud Wednesday morning. According to a post from the Salina Police Department Facebook page, Officer Matt Newton was responding to a check-the-welfare call. The person contacted did not need police assistance but was hesitant to cross the street due to […]
Wichita’s Spooky Bus Tour
It may not be quite October yet, but for all of those people out there that can’t wait for spooky season, we have just the event for you. It’s the Wichita Spooky Bus Tour and it will take place on Saturday from 7-11 p.m. and is put on by Road Trip Paranormal.
Jury rejects wrongful death claim from family of veteran killed by Wichita police
It took the 12-member jury less than an hour to come back with a decision after days of testimony.
Let the Sun Shine In at Sunflower Fair Tuesday, Sept. 20 in Salina
After two-years, the Sunflower Fair is back. Seniors, caregivers, and anyone who plans to celebrate more happy birthdays are invited. It happens Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center from 8 am to 4 pm in Salina. Cost is $20 before September 10 and $25 after this...
Wichita man convicted of killing woman in apartment parking lot
A 44-year-old Wichita man was convicted Tuesday in the fatal stabbing of a woman that happened back on April 30, 2016.
2 charged in Kansas home invasion killing
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Two Kansas men accused of a home invasion killing made their first court appearance on Monday. Shannon Cavitt Jr., 39, and Caviontay Conway, 21, both of Wichita were charged with First Degree Murder, burglary, aggravated robbery and kidnapping, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just...
Voters kept abortion legal in Kansas, but clinics can’t keep up
Abortion remains legal, if tightly restricted, in Kansas. That doesn't mean it's easy to get an appointment. On the sidewalk outside the Trust Women clinic in Wichita, anti-abortion protestors shout at cars turning into the parking lot, recording their license plates. Most come from out-of-state now, after abortion bans in...
Stretch of warmth continues, weekend showers and storms
As expected, a front nearby has moved closer to the Sunflower State. It has been farther north over the last couple of days, sparking showers and storms in Nebraska and South Dakota. Before our conditions begin to change, high pressure will continue to hold strong and keep us mostly sunny and dry.
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 24
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, Eric Paul; 41; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Outside warrant/NCIC hit. NAME: Bravo-Cardozo,...
Crews respond to fire near tracks in north Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department got the call of a fire near some railroad tracks in north Wichita over the noon hour Wednesday. The fire was in the 1000 block of East 26th Street North. When they got to the scene, they found a large amount of rubbage burning close to some […]
Removal of Hutchinson traffic signal cause for concern for some drivers
Jensen Hughes will conduct a third-party review of the Wichita Police Dept., the city manager’s office and the city’s human resources department. Student Startup earns helping hand for teaching students to give back. Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:12 AM CDT. Eyewitness News and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers...
Sedgwick County commissioner kicked out of Old Town bar after bartender altercation
The bar owner said the commissioner is no longer welcome at the drinking establishment.
Great Bend man injured ‘severely’ in workplace accident
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — An industrial accident in Great Bend caused one man to be sent to a hospital on Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Great Bend Police Department, at approximately 10:05 a.m., first responders were dispatched to Fuller Industries in Great Bend in reference to an employee being “severely” […]
Derogatory words, images spray painted at Salina's Bill Burke Park
Police are investigating an incident in which parts of an east Salina park were spray painted. Derogatory words and pictures were spray painted in black paint on the concession stand at Bill Burke Park, 1501 E. Crawford Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Additionally, a park sign and the fence next to the concession stand were spray painted.
Man gets 25 years for murder of Wichita woman
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The man convicted in the domestic violence death of Lucy Mojica in July 2018 is going to prison for at least 25 years. A judge sentenced Mojica’s ex-boyfriend, Juan Caballeros-Yescas, to life with the possibility of parole after 25 years for felony murder. The judge also gave him 43 months (3.5 […]
Kansas woman wanted in Newton jailed in NE Kansas
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement in Atchison arrested a woman on a warrant from Newton Monday. On Monday, police arrested 32-year-old Julian D. Geiger, on a Newton Kansas Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Geiger is being held without bond, according...
