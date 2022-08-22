Orioles enjoy trip to LLWS

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (DC News Now) — Before their matchup with the Boston Red Sox in the MLB Little League Classic, the Baltimore Orioles arrived in Williamsport and made a trip to Little League.

A first for everyone on the Orioles roster, as they were greeting by a crowd of fans.

“It’s been awesome to see everybody out here and just the passion of baseball man, it’s so cool,” said outfielder Ryan McKenna. “It’s bringing back a lot of memories and seeing the smiles on these kids faces is unbelievable.”

“Growing up, you always want to play in the Little League World Series, but even after, you always kind of keep track what time of year it is and when it’s going on, and it’s pretty special to be around the atmosphere,” said outfielder Kyle Stowers.

“I don’t know how they are able to play in front of all these people,” said pitcher Jordan Lyles. “My nerves would be crazy, and I’m not sure how we will be able to get through it, but it’s a sight to see for sure.”

The players signed autographs, took pictures, and most importantly, made a lot of memories not just for the kids, but for themselves as well.

“Just having fun,” said outfielder Anthony Santander. “Enjoying the time with them, share some great stories, and have fun!”

“We’ve been looking forward to it for a while now,” said McKenna. “We’ve all been this age and we know how passionate we were about the game and just seeing that in the generations now is really really cool.”

Of course, it’s not a trip to the Little League World Series if you don’t slide down the famous hill on a piece of cardboard. The Orioles took advantage of their time in Williamsport, asking the kids for advice, and then riding down the hill!

“[It was] faster than I thought,” said pitcher Spenser Watkins. “Faster than I thought. But, it was good. The front flipped up is definitely a technique you need to have.”

“[A] little nervous, but I did it,” said pitcher Keegan Akin. “It was fun, but dirty, and I don’t think it’s meant for people my size.”

By the end of the day, the Orioles wrapped up a successful trip to Williamsport with a win over their division rival 5-3. However, win or loss, it was a trip the team will never forget!

