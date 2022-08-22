Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's how to get a Gourmet Burger for just $4.40 in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
7 Game-Changing Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles That Will Wake Up Your Taste BudsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the only place you can get a Pumpkin Latte right nowCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
3 Los Angeles Steak Restaurants Where You Can Get Your Hands On Prime Cuts Of MeatLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where To Get Paw-some Dog Treats In Long Beach for National Dog DayLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
Related
SEC Football Player Reportedly Suspended After Disturbing News
Some disturbing news out of the SEC, as Tennessee Volunteers linebacker William Rohan was reportedly arrested following a domestic violence dispute over the weekend. According to a police report obtained by WVLT in Knoxville:. Mohan reportedly began to initiate sex with the victim, and when she said no, he reportedly...
Tim Brando Names 1 Highly 'Overrated' College Football Team
Tim Brando isn't a fan of one specific SEC team heading into the 2022 college football season. He thinks fans need to pipe it down when it comes to the Texas A&M Aggies. He doesn't think that they're even the third-best team in the conference right now (behind Alabama & Georgia).
Former Texas Football Coach Tom Herman Lands New Job
With the 2022 college football season just a few days away, CBS Sports has announced that Tom Herman will be a part of their team this fall. Herman is one of four roster additions for CBS Sports this season. Former running back Robert Turbin, play-by-play announcer Meghan McPeak and former tight end Christian Fauria have also joined the network.
Nick Saban gives surprising take on punishments for being late
The general public has an idea of who Nick Saban is behind closed doors. For the most part, people think of Saban as a disciplinarian who has a sense of humor as strong as his good friend Bill Belichick’s. That’s part of why it’s so surprising to hear his opinion on punishments for being late for the Alabama team.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College football realignment: Baylor coach says Big 12 pursuing expansion
College football expansion and realignment was the story of the offseason once again, and now it appears one conference may not be done yet. Baylor coach Dave Aranda got some attention with a recent comment that the Big 12 is currently having more conversations about future expansion. What he said: ...
Former Baylor QB Charlie Brewer Earns Starting Job At New Program
Charlie Brewer will enter his sixth season as the Flames' new starter.
5-star DB Caleb Downs talks Alabama commitment, who he is recruiting for the Tide
Elite 2023 safety Caleb Downs details why Alabama came out on top for him, thoughts on the staff, who he is recruiting for the Tide, and more.
Look: College Football World Reacts To The Oregon Rumor
It's been a wild college football offseason, with a level of realignment that could alter the face of the sport forever. But it appears that Oregon is interested in being a part of those big changes. According to Stadium college football insider Brett McMurphy, Oregon officials initiated "preliminary talks" with...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Five Freshman Who Could Play Right Now for Oklahoma
Opportunity in the depth chart helps, but what really gets a freshman early playing time is his willingness to play special teams and, if he has it, elite speed.
Edric Hill, 4-star DL, commits to Alabama Crimson Tide over LSU, USC and others
The Alabama Crimson Tide entered the week with the nation's No. 1 recruiting class. And Nick Saban added to his haul Monday, as North Kansas City (Missouri) four-star defensive lineman Edric Hill announced his commitment to Alabama over fellow finalists LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC: ...
Four-star forward Brandon Williams down to 2 schools
Middle Village (N.Y.) Christ The King four-star recruit Brandon Williams tells On3 he’s down to two schools — St. John’s and UCLA. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound power forward also received offers from Illinois, Oklahoma State, USC, Seton Hall, Kansas State, and others. UCLA just wrapped up an official...
Yardbarker
Christian McCaffrey: Baker Mayfield is showing up to Panthers practice at 5 a.m. every day
Baker Mayfield is now the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. This is his second chance in the NFL, and the former No. 1 overall pick is apparently taking it very seriously. Mayfield is so serious that he's put himself on the Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant workout plan. Kobe,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Former Raven
The Pittsburgh Steelers added another piece to the offensive line carousel. Adrian Ealy who was an undrafted free agent spent most of his time bouncing on and off the Ravens Practice squad. He spent time on Baltimore, Denver, Rams and Green Bay practice squads last season. This signing is not...
CBS Sports
UCLA basketball roster: Starting lineup prediction, bench rotation, depth outlook for 2022-23 season
After returning nearly everyone from its magical 2021 Final Four run, UCLA is finally bidding farewell to some of the stalwarts of coach Mick Cronin's early years on the job. Gone from a 27-8 team that reached the Sweet 16 in March are leading scorer Johnny Juzang, all-around wing Jules Bernard and trusty big man Cody Riley.
saturdaytradition.com
College football field damaged by heavy rain 2 weeks before home season opener
Anyone who has lived in Dallas, Texas knows the weather can be unpredictable. It’s hard to imagine the SMU grounds crew expecting an all hands on deck situation less than two weeks before their home season opener against Lamar, but that’s just what they are getting. Images of Gerald Ford Stadium show a substantial amount of water buildup around the 15-yard line.
REPORT: Another Pac-12 School Eyeing Move To Big Ten
The Big Ten Conference is continuing to establish itself as a major player in the ever-changing landscape of college athletics.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4-star WR Demitrius Bell de-commits from Michigan State
A day after adding a four-star prospect to its 2023 recruiting class, Michigan State had a four-star recruit back away from his commitment to the Spartans. Wide receiver Demitrius Bell of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Tuesday announced he has de-committed from MSU and will explore other options. Bell had been committed to the Spartans since June 8 following an official visit to East Lansing.
Former College Referee Has Surprising Pick For Loudest Stadium
College football stadiums are some of the biggest and loudest in the entire world. With dozens of stadiums capable of holding upwards of 70,000 fans, a packed house can be awe-inspiring. For one former college football referee, there's one stadium that stands out from the rest. Appearing on The Paul...
Yardbarker
The Bears Released An Intriguing WR Option
The Chicago Bears are not yet done tinkering with their roster. With their season-opener against the San Francisco 49ers just around the corner, they continue to refine their depth chart until they come up with their final roster of 53 men. This time, they have reduced their wide receiver corps...
ESPN releases bowl projections for every game and College Football Playoff
ESPN has released their bowl projections for every game, including the College Football Playoff. “The 2022 college football season kicks off Saturday with 11 FBS games and shifts into high gear Sept. 1, with the start of the full Week 1 schedule,” wrote ESPN. “While there will be a whole lot of action between then and December, it’s never too early to dream about bowl season and the College Football Playoff.”
Comments / 0