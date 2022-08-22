ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NFL

Bengals safety Jessie Bates reports to team's facility, signs franchise tag

Jessie Bates is back in Cincinnati. The star safety returned to the Bengals' building Tuesday and will sign his franchise tag, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. The team later confirmed Bates signed the tender and will be placed on the Exempt/Commissioner Permission list, which allows the safety to have a roster exemption for up to two weeks.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Bengals waive three to get down to 82 players

The Bengals have started their second round of cuts. The team announced that they have waived three players. Wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, wide receiver Jack Sorenson and tight end Scotty Washington have all been dropped from the roster. With those moves, the Bengals’ roster now stands at 82 players. They...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

After Super Bowl run, Bengals say they're built to last

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals are determined to show they're not a Super Bowl one-hit wonder. The Bengals say they want to prove the team's culture has undergone a monumental shift under coach Zac Taylor and winning is the new standard in a city that was starved for sports success.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Bengals star Jessie Bates ends holdout, returns to Cincinnati to sign franchise tag

The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to build off one of their most successful seasons in recent memory, but there was a major question whether or not star safety Jessie Bates was going to be alongside as they bid for another Super Bowl run. To his chagrin, the club elected to use the franchise tag on Bates earlier this offseason. Without a long-term deal secured, Bates had spent the majority of his offseason away from the organization. Until now.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Joe Burrow returns for the Bengals as season approaches

With the season fast approaching, the Bengals will let Joe Burrow practice without limitations for the first time on Wednesday. Joe Burrow is back in the saddle. The Bengals quarterback, who had an appendectomy at the end of July, will finally get the chance to practice fully this week with time ticking down on the preseason.
CINCINNATI, OH

