The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to build off one of their most successful seasons in recent memory, but there was a major question whether or not star safety Jessie Bates was going to be alongside as they bid for another Super Bowl run. To his chagrin, the club elected to use the franchise tag on Bates earlier this offseason. Without a long-term deal secured, Bates had spent the majority of his offseason away from the organization. Until now.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO