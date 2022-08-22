ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

American Legion Legacy Run stops in Mayfield to honor veterans and tornado victims

MAYFIELD, KY — More than 250 motorcycles passed through the city of Mayfield this afternoon as part of the American Legion Legacy Run. They stopped at Harmon Park for about an hour, where they held a commemorative ceremony honoring veterans and their families, as well as people impacted by the Dec. 10 tornado.
thunderboltradio.com

It is Tuesday at the Obion County Fair

The Obion County Fair got underway this morning in the Hunter Miller Livestock Barn with the Jr. Market Hog, Lamb and Steer Shows. The Midway carnival will open today at 5:00, with a one price admission and all rides for $12.00. At 7:00 tonight, the Junior Livestock Auction will be...
wpsdlocal6.com

Empty bowls, full hearts: upcoming event feeds local hungry

PADUCAH — The Empty Bowls project connects artists, community members, and local restaurants- all to help feed the hungry in our neighborhoods. The yearly event is coming up this Saturday, August 27th at the Paducah Convention Center. According to Empty Bowls director and local ceramicist -or, as he likes...
KFVS12

Where you can see Bluey’s Big Play the stage show

(HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - See Bluey, Bingo and the whole gang in Bluey’s Big Play, the Heelers’ first live theatre show!. You can get tickets here. If you live in the Heartland, some tour dates in the area include:. 2022. December 13-14 at Juanita K. Hammons Hall in Springfield,...
wpsdlocal6.com

Greenfield player makes miraculous recovery after heart stops

GREENFIELD, Tenn. — What happened last Friday night in Greenfield, Tennessee, was nothing short of a miracle. With two minutes left in Greenfield’s game against South Fulton, senior Blake Rodehaver collapsed on the sidelines. “I remember I came to the sideline, and I looked at the coach and...
wpsdlocal6.com

8/22 Big Fish

PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this weeks edition of Big Ol' Fish. Send your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
wpsdlocal6.com

Fun for the whole family at LBL Labor Day Weekend

CADIZ, KY — Kids of all ages will have the opportunity to participate in wild animal tracking, sunset canoe trips, bonfire basics, campfire cooking, and more during the upcoming Outdoor Kids' Weekend at the Woodland Nature Station. According to a Tuesday release, the Friends of Land Between the Lakes...
wpsdlocal6.com

Man charged with murder of woman after body found under motel mattress in Paducah

PADUCAH — A Paducah man was arrested Tuesday after police say he murdered a woman in a motel room and tried to hide her body under a mattress. The Paducah Police Department says officers were called to the Deluxe Inn on Broadway Street at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday after a maintenance worker at the motel found the woman's body under a mattress inside a room on the second floor.
wpsdlocal6.com

Baptist Health names Paducah hospital's next president

PADUCAH — The Baptist Health system has named a Kentuckian with more than 20 years of experience in health care as the next president of Baptist Health Paducah. Kenny Boyd will take over as Baptist Health Paducah president on Oct. 10. He'll replace Interim President Matt Baily, who has served in that role since last November, when previous hospital president Chris Roty became the chief operating officer of Baptist Health Lexington. Roty is now president of the Lexington hospital.
KFVS12

Western Ky. man accused of sending inappropriate texts to juvenile

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man is accused of sending inappropriate texts to a juvenile. Charles Bourff, 53, of LaCenter, was arrested on charges of promoting a minor (under 16) in sex performance, possession of cont. substance first degree first offense (methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia buy/poss. According...
KFVS12

Reward of $5,000 offered in case of missing Sikeston woman

Hundreds of motorcycles rode into the Heartland as part of the American Legion Legacy Ride. A Doniphan, Mo. restaurant fire is under investigation. Hundreds of motorcycles with the American Legion Legacy Ride crossed the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge into Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Tuesday morning, August 23. Tasty Tuesday featuring...
SIKESTON, MO

