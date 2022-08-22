Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
God's Pit Crew builds new home for Dresden, Tennessee, tornado survivor
DRESDEN, TN — When people are down on their luck, there's a helping hand at the ready. That's something we saw — and continue to see — as recovery efforts continue after the December tornado outbreak. One Dresden woman received a surprise of a lifetime after she...
wpsdlocal6.com
Service & Sacrifice: 82-year-old woman recalls Marine service
PADUCAH — Women have served in the Marines since 1918. Their role has changed considerably o…
wpsdlocal6.com
American Legion Legacy Run stops in Mayfield to honor veterans and tornado victims
MAYFIELD, KY — More than 250 motorcycles passed through the city of Mayfield this afternoon as part of the American Legion Legacy Run. They stopped at Harmon Park for about an hour, where they held a commemorative ceremony honoring veterans and their families, as well as people impacted by the Dec. 10 tornado.
wpsdlocal6.com
'Once a Marine, always a Marine': 82-year-old woman who helped pave the way for others recalls Marine Corps service
PADUCAH — Women have served in the Marines since 1918. Their role has changed considerably over the years. Between 2013 and 2016, for example, the military removed the ban on women serving in combat military occupational specialties, allowing women into all combat-related fields. Women like Shelba Payton helped pave...
thunderboltradio.com
It is Tuesday at the Obion County Fair
The Obion County Fair got underway this morning in the Hunter Miller Livestock Barn with the Jr. Market Hog, Lamb and Steer Shows. The Midway carnival will open today at 5:00, with a one price admission and all rides for $12.00. At 7:00 tonight, the Junior Livestock Auction will be...
wpsdlocal6.com
Empty bowls, full hearts: upcoming event feeds local hungry
PADUCAH — The Empty Bowls project connects artists, community members, and local restaurants- all to help feed the hungry in our neighborhoods. The yearly event is coming up this Saturday, August 27th at the Paducah Convention Center. According to Empty Bowls director and local ceramicist -or, as he likes...
KFVS12
Where you can see Bluey’s Big Play the stage show
(HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - See Bluey, Bingo and the whole gang in Bluey’s Big Play, the Heelers’ first live theatre show!. You can get tickets here. If you live in the Heartland, some tour dates in the area include:. 2022. December 13-14 at Juanita K. Hammons Hall in Springfield,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Greenfield player makes miraculous recovery after heart stops
GREENFIELD, Tenn. — What happened last Friday night in Greenfield, Tennessee, was nothing short of a miracle. With two minutes left in Greenfield’s game against South Fulton, senior Blake Rodehaver collapsed on the sidelines. “I remember I came to the sideline, and I looked at the coach and...
KFVS12
Paducah man accused of killing woman, hiding her body under mattress at motel
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of killing a woman and trying to hide her body under a mattress at a western Kentucky motel. Marcos A. Rios, 41, was arrested on charges of murder/domestic violence and abuse of a corpse. According to Paducah police, they were called at...
Doylestown church to lead tornado rebuilding efforts in Kentucky: How you can volunteer to help
DOYLESTOWN, Ohio — After a tornado ravaged parts of Kentucky last December, lasting 200 miles on the ground, a group in Wayne County is stepping up to help. Members of the Doylestown Methodist Church will head to the towns of Mayfield and Dawson Springs at the end of September to help the community rebuild, according to a press release.
wpsdlocal6.com
8/22 Big Fish
PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this weeks edition of Big Ol' Fish. Send your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
wpsdlocal6.com
Fun for the whole family at LBL Labor Day Weekend
CADIZ, KY — Kids of all ages will have the opportunity to participate in wild animal tracking, sunset canoe trips, bonfire basics, campfire cooking, and more during the upcoming Outdoor Kids' Weekend at the Woodland Nature Station. According to a Tuesday release, the Friends of Land Between the Lakes...
wpsdlocal6.com
Navy Cmdr. Billie J. Farrell to address Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce during Power in Partnership breakfast
PADUCAH — U.S. Navy Cmdr. Billie J. Farrell, the first woman to command the USS Constitution in Boston, will speak during the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce's Power in Partnership Breakfast on Sept. 1. Farrell was featured on WPSD's Service & Sacrifice series in April. She's from Paducah, and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Deputies locate 17-year-old boy reported missing in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Deputies are searching for a 17-year-old boy reported missing in McCracken County, Kentucky, Tuesday. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Tyler Andrew Hastings was last seen around 6 p.m. in the area of the 6620 Kentucky Dam Road. Hastings is described as a white...
wpsdlocal6.com
22nd annual Purchase Area Health Expo to offer free health screenings, session speakers
PADUCAH — Free vision screenings, fatty-liver screenings, healthy recipes, flu shots, covid vaccines and more will be offered at the 22nd annual Purchase Area Health Expo in Paducah. According to a Tuesday release, the come-and-go event is being hosted by the Purchase Area Diabetes Connection at the McCracken County...
Mayfield American Legion post holds final ceremonies at historic hall damaged by tornado
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged with murder of woman after body found under motel mattress in Paducah
PADUCAH — A Paducah man was arrested Tuesday after police say he murdered a woman in a motel room and tried to hide her body under a mattress. The Paducah Police Department says officers were called to the Deluxe Inn on Broadway Street at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday after a maintenance worker at the motel found the woman's body under a mattress inside a room on the second floor.
wpsdlocal6.com
Baptist Health names Paducah hospital's next president
PADUCAH — The Baptist Health system has named a Kentuckian with more than 20 years of experience in health care as the next president of Baptist Health Paducah. Kenny Boyd will take over as Baptist Health Paducah president on Oct. 10. He'll replace Interim President Matt Baily, who has served in that role since last November, when previous hospital president Chris Roty became the chief operating officer of Baptist Health Lexington. Roty is now president of the Lexington hospital.
KFVS12
Western Ky. man accused of sending inappropriate texts to juvenile
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man is accused of sending inappropriate texts to a juvenile. Charles Bourff, 53, of LaCenter, was arrested on charges of promoting a minor (under 16) in sex performance, possession of cont. substance first degree first offense (methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia buy/poss. According...
KFVS12
Reward of $5,000 offered in case of missing Sikeston woman
Hundreds of motorcycles rode into the Heartland as part of the American Legion Legacy Ride. A Doniphan, Mo. restaurant fire is under investigation. Hundreds of motorcycles with the American Legion Legacy Ride crossed the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge into Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Tuesday morning, August 23. Tasty Tuesday featuring...
