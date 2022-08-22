Read full article on original website
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (six, one, four; FB: four) (four, three, seven, three; FB: four)
Raleigh volleyball defeats Mize in a five-set thriller
Raleigh volleyball had enough adversity for one night, yet still found a way to overcome it. Against county rival Mize on the road Tuesday night, the Lady Lions defeated the Lady Bulldogs in a five-set thriller, 3-2 (25-20, 19-25, 25-17, 24-26, 15-10). "We're a very scrappy team," said Fiala. "We're...
Louisiana regulators file suit against federal regulators over Grand Gulf nuclear power plant
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Public Service Commission is suing the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, alleging the federal agency is slow-walking decisions regarding Entergy’s Grand Gulf nuclear plant that could save customers millions. The PSC recently filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals...
Cecil Ross Stringer,
Cecil Ross Stringer, 78, of Taylorsville, MS passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 1:45 PM at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, MS. He was born February 17, 1944 in Stringer, MS. Visitation to be held Monday, August 22, 2022 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at...
Mary Helen W. Thornton
Mary Helen W. Thornton Born: May 24, 1933 and passed away August 21, 2022 at the Mississippi Care Center in Raleigh Mississippi. She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Amanda Jane Purvis Warren and father, Sam W. Warren. She had 4 sisters, Lyla Clytee Cox, Ruby Lee McAlpin, Elma Ree Butler, Mildred Elouise Warren, 1 brother, Jimmy Mack Warren, She out lived all her siblings.
