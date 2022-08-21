Read full article on original website
China and US sign deal that could avert mass stock delistings
The US audit regulator said on Friday it has signed an agreement with Chinese regulators, taking a first step toward inspecting and investigating registered accounting firms in China and Hong Kong.
'Slower burn.' Russia dodges economic collapse but the decline has started
Six months after invading Ukraine, Russia is bogged down in a war of attrition it didn't anticipate but it is having success on another front — its oil-dependent economy is in a deep recession but proving far more resilient than expected.
US Navy is developing directed energy systems to counter hypersonic missile threats from China and Russia
The US Navy is developing directed energy systems as a potential defense against hypersonic missiles, the Navy's top admiral said, calling advances Russia and China have made in hypersonic weapon technology "a significant concern."
IAEA chief says mission to big Ukraine nuclear plant on way
BERLIN (AP) — The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said Monday that the U.N. nuclear watchdog’s long-awaited expert mission to the Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine “is now on its way.” IAEA director general Rafael Grossi has for months sought access to the Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe’s biggest, which has been occupied by Russian forces and run by Ukrainian workers since the early days of the 6-month-old war. The urgency has been heightened in recent days as Russia and Ukraine have traded claims of strikes at or near the plant, intensifying fears that the fighting could cause a massive radiation leak. Last week, the facility was temporarily knocked offline. “The day has come,” Grossi wrote on Twitter, adding that the Vienna-based IAEA’s “Support and Assistance Mission ... is now on its way.”
'No actual threat to China's security': US warships in Taiwan Strait downplayed in Beijing
After United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in early August, the Chinese military staged some of its biggest ever military exercises around the island.
Thousands evacuated in India before implosion of giant skyscrapers
Indian authorities started evacuating thousands of people from their homes on Saturday ahead of the demolition of two 40-story skyscrapers in a residential area on the outskirts of New Delhi, officials and local media said.
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
How Ukraine is using resistance warfare developed by the US to fight back against Russia
As the war in Ukraine has passed the six-month mark, US and European officials say Ukraine has successfully used a method of resistance warfare developed by US special operations forces to fight back against Russia and bog down its vastly superior military.
'Xi Jinping doesn't scare me': US Sen. Marsha Blackburn lands in Taiwan, vows not to be bullied by China
United States Sen. Marsha Blackburn on Thursday became the latest member of Congress to visit Taiwan defying pressure from Beijing, saying, "I will not be bullied by Communist China into turning my back on the island."
Russia is burning off millions of dollars in gas every day. Here's why
Russia is burning an estimated $10 million worth of natural gas a day near its border with Finland, analysts say, even as it threatens to push Europe into a winter energy crisis by restricting exports to Germany and other countries.
At least 21 'filtration' sites identified in Russian-controlled territory, say Yale researchers
Researchers at Yale University say they have uncovered 21 "filtration" sites in the Russian-controlled territory of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.
Amazon activists mourn death of ‘man of the hole’, last of his tribe
An unidentified and charismatic Indigenous man thought to have been the last of his tribe has died in the Brazilian Amazon, causing consternation among activists lamenting the loss of another ethnic language and culture. The solitary and mysterious man was known only as the Índio do Buraco, or the “Indigenous...
Tank stops traffic as Malaysian army vehicles break down two days in a row
The Malaysian army has apologized after two of its vehicles broke down in Kuala Lumpur on two consecutive days, blocking traffic and inviting derision on social media.
Warren slams Jerome Powell over interest rate comments: 'I'm very worried that the Fed is going to tip this economy into recession'
Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts on Sunday slammed Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for suggesting interest rates should go up to combat inflation in the US, saying he could "tip this economy into recession."
They once fought to defend South Korea. 70 years later, these foreign veterans are choosing to be buried there
The United Nations Memorial Cemetery in South Korea remains the only UN cemetery in the world -- and for many, a final site of reunion between veterans, widows and loved ones lost in the Korean War.
How Putin rewrites Russian history
Six months into the war in Ukraine, historian Orlando Figes’s new book “The Story of Russia” describes how President Vladimir Putin’s mythologization of past figures and events serve his imperial ambitions.
US sends two warships through Taiwan Strait, in first transit since Pelosi trip
Two United States Navy warships have entered the Taiwan Strait in what is the first US naval transit in the waterway since US-China tensions spiked this month over a visit to the island by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Meet one brave family who trekked across 10 countries to ask for asylum in US
After a two-month, 10-country trek – through the jungles of northern Colombia, the Darién Gap, and the US immigration system – Anabel and Crisman Urbaez of Venezuela, alongside their two children and dog, now sleep on warm beds at a Brooklyn family shelter. CNN’s Polo Sandoval reports.
CNN analyst: 25 'top secret' documents could 'cause exceptionally grave damage to national security' if released
CNN legal analyst Elliot Williams explains how the storage of 25 ‘top secret’ and other ‘secret’ documents found at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort could threaten US national security.
'You are more powerful than you think.' Why one man says it's too soon to write off democracy in America
While some fear American democracy is collapsing, Eric Liu says it's too soon to write off the US. The author and activist says the country has one huge edge over rivals like China and Russia.
