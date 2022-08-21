ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Arkansas deputies suspended and 1 officer on administrative leave after video posted of violent encounter with man outside store

By Eliott C. McLaughlin, Andy Rose, Hannah Sarisohn
 2 days ago
Mr. D.
3d ago

The body will not withstand that much abuse automatically, you will try to protect yourself. If there officers couldn't take him down without trying to kill him, then they need new jobs after getting fired! Absolutely, hard to watch!

BidenSuxKamalaSwallows
3d ago

I do support the police. However, cops are getting bad these days. I’ve had friends arrested for false DUI when they’re completely sober. Cop lied and said he smelled alcohol. Friend sued them for every penny he could get. Almost lost his job over it too. Judge expunged all charges. Also had a friend who was setup and the cop put marijuana in their car in a state where it’s illegal just to nail them. Turns out he did that because the cops wife was cheating with him. These cops are vicious. And I can’t imagine some of the people who’ve been beaten by them. Somethings got to change. Yes we need police but we need BETTER police!

Guest
3d ago

Three officers couldn't contain him? Or was that just an excuse to wail on him? Disgusting actions from those three officers!! If you can't do your job you don't belong on the force.

