crowdfundinsider.com

Michael Shaulov: Co-founder and CEO at Fireblocks Explains Why DeFi Is the Future

In a recent interview, Michael Shaulov, Co-founder & CEO of Fireblocks– a digital asset and crypto technology provider – offered his insights into what’s happening now with DeFi, banking, and Web3. Fireblocks, which claims to be the #1 provider of digital asset and crypto custody technology, advocates...
ECONOMY
Soft Crypto Markets. Outflows Last Week Totalling $9 Million

Digital asset investment products saw outflows last week totaling $9 million last week with volumes at $1 billion, 55% off the year average and the 2nd lowest this year, according to Coinshares. Pretty much all markets have been volatile, dealing with rising inflation along with increasing interest rates and people...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Business Warrior Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Business Warrior Corp. (OTCQB: BZWR), the source for success and long-term growth for small businesses, is pleased to announce its successful uplisting from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB® Venture Market (the “OTCQB”), effective August 25, 2022. Business Warrior will continue to trade under the ticker symbol “BZWR.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005254/en/ Business Warrior is pleased to announce its successful uplisting from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB® Venture Market. (Graphic: Business Wire)
SMALL BUSINESS
Borrow Lend DeFi: Interest Protocol Partners with Chainlink

Interest Protocol, a borrow/lend protocol launched in June 2022, has announced a strategic partnership with Chainlink Labs. Interest Protocol previously incorporated Chainlink Price feeds for data. Interest Protocol states that it is integrating Chainlink Keepers to help automate smart contract functions. Chainlink Proof of Reserves (PoR) is said to provide...
CREDITS & LOANS

