Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
Crash on Red Wolf blocks traffic
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Jonesboro backed up Wednesday afternoon traffic. Around 2:50 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a crash in front of the Popeyes on Red Wolf Boulevard. Jonesboro police said there is an injury as a result of the crash, and traffic...
neareport.com
Separate fatal wrecks claim lives in NEA
Tragedy struck Arkansas roadways over the past several days, claiming multiple lives in separate, unrelated crashes in NEA. Late Thursday (August 18) in Independence County, a Pocahontas man was killed in a traffic accident. At about 9:37 PM, Matthew Giles Jansen, 41, of Pocahontas, was on a 2022 Harley Davidson. While on facing south on Highway 167 at the intersection with Lawrence Street, Jansen stopped at a red light. At the same time, a 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound. The light turned green, State Police reported, and the Nissan struck the Harley from behind. The driver of the Nissan, Ronette Lindsey Rush, 31, of Smithville, was injured in the accident. Conditions were clear at the time of the wreck.
whiterivernow.com
Motorcyclist dies in accident at Batesville intersection
A Pocahontas man died Thursday night in Batesville after the motorcycle he was driving was struck from behind by a vehicle at an intersection. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, Matthew Giles Jansen, 41, was killed after he had stopped his 2022 Harley-Davidson for the traffic signal at the St. Louis Street/Highway 167 and Lawrence Street intersection as he headed south on 167. The report said when the light turned green for Jansen, he was struck from behind by a Nissan Altima traveling southbound in the same lane.
KTLO
3 transported to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in MH
A two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Mountain Home resulted in three individuals being transported by ambulance to Baxter Health. Sixty-seven-year-old Mary Banning of Flippin and 23-year-old Robbie Jo Stawski of Gepp sustained what were described as suspected minor injuries, and 41-year-old Shawn Hughes of Mountain Home had what was termed a possible injury.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTLO
Woman accused of slashing tires, breaking windows to male’s vehicles
A Mountain View woman is accused of slashing tires on her boyfriend’s vehicles, ATV and lawn mower in the Cranfield area. Thirty-seven-year-old Lauren Cullen was arrested Thursday evening on a felony count of first-degree criminal mischief and a charge of disorderly conduct. According to the incident report, a Baxter...
Kait 8
Arkansas State Police, special prosecutor to investigate sale of police gun by Hoxie Police chief
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police and a special prosecutor have launched an investigation into the Hoxie police chief after it was revealed he sold a department-owned gun to a pawn shop, according to the city’s mayor. According to Hoxie Mayor Dennis Coggins, the city attorney, Nancy...
myleaderpaper.com
Six from Arkansas, including five juveniles, hurt in early morning accident on Hwy. 67
Five children and a woman, all from Arkansas, were hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident early Sunday morning, Aug. 21, on Hwy. 67 near Valles Mines in southern Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Kathleen Diong, 44, of Kensett, Ark., was driving a 2008 Dodge Durango north...
Kait 8
Police watching for distracted, unrestrained drivers
THAYER, Mo. (KAIT) - As the Labor Day weekend approaches, area law enforcement agencies are urging motorists to buckle up and keep their eyes on the road. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that 51% of passenger vehicle occupants killed in 2020 were unrestrained. That same year, 3,142 people lost their lives due to distracted driving.
RELATED PEOPLE
whiterivernow.com
KAIT: Missing boater’s body recovered in Lawrence County
KAIT Region 8 News is reporting authorities have recovered the body of a boater who has been missing in Lawrence County. Lawrence County Chief Deputy Sheriff Tony Waldrupe told the Jonesboro news outlet that search crews recovered Houston Morgan, 21, from the Rainey Brake Wildlife Management Area around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Kait 8
Woman killed in rollover crash
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County woman died Thursday night when the car she was riding in ran off the road and overturned. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 11:23 p.m. Aug. 18 on State Highway 385 south of Kensett. Skylar D. Berry, 18, of Judsonia,...
Kait 8
Church working to send supplies to help flood victims
THAYER, Mo. (KAIT) - A church in Southern Missouri is ready to help those in need after dangerous flooding swept through portions of Kentucky. The Thayer, MO Free Will Baptist Church says the immediate need is towels of all kinds, bedding, and small appliances such as toasters. Youth Pastor Tony...
Kait 8
Superintendent heads to the sky for school traffic solution
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Brookland School District has seen explosive growth over the past 5 years, leading to more parents in car lines than ever. “We are averaging about 164 new kids each year and when you look at the traffic that brings in from our school and local kids, it can be quite challenging to get around in streets early in the morning and late in the afternoon,” said Brookland school district superintendent Brett Bunch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kait 8
Arrest made in connection to apartment hit by car
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Fire and police crews are at the scene of an apartment hit by a car. The apartment complex that was hit is located along West Huntington Avenue in Jonesboro. Officials on the scene said the apartment is vacant and nobody is hurt. They added one...
Kait 8
School district gets new electric vehicle for driver’s education class
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Those learning to drive on the road will have some new technology to deal with. The Wood Family Dealerships presented a 2022 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle to students at the Batesville High School Carter Drivers Education class. According to the Batesville School District, in 2017,...
Kait 8
Community preparing for 38th annual car show
MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - A North Arkansas chamber of commerce is preparing for an event that draws thousands of people to the area. The Mammoth Spring Chamber of Commerce is nearly ready for its 38th Annual Antique and Classic Car Show. Car enthusiasts are encouraged to travel to the...
KTLO
Guilty plea brings prison sentence
A man who has had criminal cases opened against him in three Arkansas counties appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-three-year-old Daniel Rhease Hoskins, who lists a home address in Paragould, pled guilty to charges against him in two cases and was given five years in prison. Hoskins was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kait 8
Options for those behind on electric bills
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Families across the United States and here in the Natural State are struggling to keep the lights on, and since COVID started people have fallen further behind on their electric bills. 20 million homes in the United States are behind on their utility bill according to...
Kait 8
Aug. 23: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. More showers are expected Tuesday across the southern counties of Region 8. Rain chances are highest if you live south of Jonesboro, Newport, Blytheville, or Batesville. The farther north you go, the drier things...
onlyinark.com
Visiting the Walton 5 & 10 in Bentonville
Sam and Helen Walton operated a Ben Franklin Variety store in Newport, AR, beginning in 1945 after Sam returned home from WWII. The store grew, and the landlord refused to renew the lease at the decade’s end, so Walton had to find a new location. Walton found a variety store owner in Bentonville willing to sell, and the family relocated to the small northwest Arkansas town. They opened the store as a Ben Franklin-type variety store under the name Walton 5 & 10. Over the next 15 years, the brothers operated Ben Franklin and Walton Family Centers in 15 locations.
KTLO
Two arrested for passing counterfeit bills at local business
Two people have been arrested for using counterfeit money to pay for purchases they made at a local business. Thirty-eight-year-old Kenny Joe Jinkins and 33-year-old Keisha Eva Jinkins are in the Baxter County Detention Center, each charged with three counts of forgery and one misdemeanor count of theft. Kenny Joe Jinkins is shown in court documents as being from Little Rock, but electronic jail records list him as being from Gassville. Court records show Keisha Eva Jinkins’ address is in Gamaliel, but electronic jail records indicate she is from Lamar.
Comments / 1