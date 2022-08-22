ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

School districts turn eye toward staff mental health

"Here in Kansas City, our heroes are like royalty. Unlike teams in New York or L.A., who can seemingly buy fan favorites every other year, Kansas City has known life without a national star and doesn’t take their time for granted." Ukraine native in Kansas City reflects on 6...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Beacon

Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance

If you’re a Missouri homeowner who has been financially set back due to COVID-19, you may qualify for up to $50,000 to help pay for your mortgage.  And if you’re a renter who has also been impacted by the pandemic, you may qualify for thousands to offset rent and utility payments — including back payments […] The post Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Health
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
KCTV 5

‘Distraction theft’ cases are increasing, Lenexa police say

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department says there has been an increase in “distraction theft” cases around the Kansas City metro. The police department posted a series of tweets about it on Aug. 24. They said a “distraction theft” is when two or three suspects work...
LENEXA, KS
KCTV 5

State rep criticizes Starbucks for shutting down plaza location

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After employees gathered outside of a Starbucks location on the Country Club Plaza Tuesday to protest the closing of the coffee shop, Missouri representative Patty Lewis released a statement Wednesday condemning the company for its behavior. “Let’s read past whatever stories the Starbucks corporate HQ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insulin#Chiefs#India Fest#Great Balloon Glow
KCTV 5

Center School District adds metal detectors, clear backpack rule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Days after a gunman opened fire inside a Uvalde, Texas elementary school this May, flowers rested outside honoring the 19 lives lost that day. In Kansas City, Dr. Yolanda Cargile says that was the catalyst for the Center School District taking action. “As we hear...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

An overgrown forest in Kansas City's Palestine East could be turned into a community resource

Located along east 33rd and Myrtle Avenue in Kansas City’s Palestine East neighborhood is a heavily wooded area — about 20 acres of vacant and overgrown trees and shrubs. Opossums and raccoons roam the area and trash is scattered all along the sidewalks around it. The space is barely accessible to nearby residents. But to organizations like Heartland Conservation Alliance, the urban forest is an opportunity.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
WIBW

GoFundMe created for hospitalized Wamego mail truck driver

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for travel and medical expenses as a Wamego man continues to recover in a Kansas City hospital following a head-on three-car collision. Sarah Fillinger, a family member, says she has started a GoFundMe to help pay for the...
WAMEGO, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy