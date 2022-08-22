ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

BREAKING: Paul Billups Becomes Third Wideout to Commit to UNC

During a ceremony held in his high school cafeteria on Wednesday afternoon, high-three-star wide receiver Paul Billups announced his North Carolina commitment. In May, Billups, a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Chesapeake (Va.) Western Branch High, named Duke, Florida State, Michigan State, UNC, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia his top eight schools. He knocked that down to three -- MSU, UNC, and VT -- in June.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WTKR

Old Dominion names Wolff starting quarterback

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — Two weeks before Virginia Tech visits S.B. Ballard Stadium, Old Dominion has its starting quarterback set. Hayden Wolff will continue on as QB1, head coach Ricky Rahne announced on Monday. "I really have loved how he has approached this training camp," Rahne said. "I've been...
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

Western Branch's Billups chooses North Carolina

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- The trend of Hampton Roads top football recruits heading to North Carolina continued on Wednesday afternoon. Western Branch wide receiver Paul Billups verbally committed to the Tar Heels during a ceremony at the high school. Billups picked UNC over his other finalists, Virginia Tech and Michigan State.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odu#Myrtle Beach Bowl#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Odu Football#Wake Forest#Virginia Tech#Hokies
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a steak then you are in luck because today we are going to talk about five great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people can travellers and have excellent online reviews. Their food is great and the service is even better so make sure to add these amazing places to your list.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Navy sailor dies aboard USS Leyte Gulf while at sea

NORFOLK, Va. — A Navy sailor died aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf Thursday, Aug. 18, while the ship was at sea. The Navy identified the sailor as Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Nicholas Woods, 27. His official cause of death is pending. Woods was a native of...
NORFOLK, VA
Virginia Business

Lease signed for Fairwinds Landing in Norfolk

Lambert's Point to become offshore wind operations, logistics center. The ball has started rolling on the $100 million project turning the Lambert’s Point Docks property in Norfolk into Fairwinds Landing, a maritime operations and logistics center to support the local offshore wind, defense and transportation industries. The Miller Group...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Timothy Allen Meads of Elizabeth City, August 18

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Timothy Allen Meads on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at his home with his wife and girls by his side. Tim was born May 7, 1954, the smallest but prettiest baby of William Barkwell and Joanna Rose Meads. William and...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy