BREAKING: Paul Billups Becomes Third Wideout to Commit to UNC
During a ceremony held in his high school cafeteria on Wednesday afternoon, high-three-star wide receiver Paul Billups announced his North Carolina commitment. In May, Billups, a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Chesapeake (Va.) Western Branch High, named Duke, Florida State, Michigan State, UNC, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia his top eight schools. He knocked that down to three -- MSU, UNC, and VT -- in June.
WTKR
Old Dominion names Wolff starting quarterback
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — Two weeks before Virginia Tech visits S.B. Ballard Stadium, Old Dominion has its starting quarterback set. Hayden Wolff will continue on as QB1, head coach Ricky Rahne announced on Monday. "I really have loved how he has approached this training camp," Rahne said. "I've been...
WTKR
Western Branch's Billups chooses North Carolina
CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- The trend of Hampton Roads top football recruits heading to North Carolina continued on Wednesday afternoon. Western Branch wide receiver Paul Billups verbally committed to the Tar Heels during a ceremony at the high school. Billups picked UNC over his other finalists, Virginia Tech and Michigan State.
WTKR
Green Run and Kempsville renew rivalry to kick off 757 Showdown Series
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Their last meeting went down to the final play in the 2021 Region 5A title game, a Green Run pass break-up to lead the Stallions past Kempsville and into the state semifinals. Now the two squads meet to open the 2022 campaign. "We came up with...
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a steak then you are in luck because today we are going to talk about five great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people can travellers and have excellent online reviews. Their food is great and the service is even better so make sure to add these amazing places to your list.
Chick-fil-A is testing this new breakfast menu item in Norfolk, Portsmouth
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is the most recent edition of Friday Flavor, which aired on Aug. 19. While Chick-fil-A wants people to "Eat Mor Chikin," the popular fast-food chain also wants people to munch on a new breakfast item that could become a permanent part of its menu.
Navy sailor dies aboard USS Leyte Gulf while at sea
NORFOLK, Va. — A Navy sailor died aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf Thursday, Aug. 18, while the ship was at sea. The Navy identified the sailor as Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Nicholas Woods, 27. His official cause of death is pending. Woods was a native of...
Virginia Business
Lease signed for Fairwinds Landing in Norfolk
Lambert's Point to become offshore wind operations, logistics center. The ball has started rolling on the $100 million project turning the Lambert’s Point Docks property in Norfolk into Fairwinds Landing, a maritime operations and logistics center to support the local offshore wind, defense and transportation industries. The Miller Group...
WAVY News 10
Virginia flags at half-staff to honor pioneering Hampton Roads veteran, role model
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Flags are flying at half-staff in Virginia on Monday in honor of a groundbreaking figure and public servant from Hampton Roads. Wallace Green Jr. died on August 10 at age 92. He was one of the Montford Point Marines, the first Black Marines in the...
Drone company expands in Virginia, promising 655 jobs
A Virginia-headquartered leader in drone technology services is expanding its operations in the state, a move expected to create 655 new jobs, state officials announced Wednesday.
School leaders work to fill dozens of vacancies, encourage retired teachers to apply
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — School divisions in Hampton Roads are battling dozens of vacancies ahead of the new school year. Teacher shortages are a longstanding problem nationwide, but school leaders are thinking outside the box to fill gaps. For Betty Spencer, nothing compares to getting back into the classroom.
Loved ones learn about the man who allegedly killed Virginia Beach mother of 4
Court documents say Wednesday night Gary Morton was driving Covington's car when he abducted her from her home on Thalia Trace drive.
Norfolk group home for disabled veterans pleads for help as it faces closure
With inflation still on the rise, one local non-profit is making a desperate plea. A Hand in Need is asking for donations to help the seniors and veterans they serve.
outerbanksvoice.com
Timothy Allen Meads of Elizabeth City, August 18
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Timothy Allen Meads on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at his home with his wife and girls by his side. Tim was born May 7, 1954, the smallest but prettiest baby of William Barkwell and Joanna Rose Meads. William and...
VB Police announce internal investigation into handling of Marie Covington case
Virginia Beach Police have opened an inquiry into the timeline of the department's response and reporting on the missing woman that was found dead in Norfolk.
'Distraction is the enemy of education' | Virginia Beach School Board votes to ban cellphones in class
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Students in Virginia Beach are now limited when and where they can use their cellphones. Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence said the goal is to cut down on distractions in the classrooms. "We can see in the research we need to eliminate that. But beyond that,...
Naval Air Station Oceana, Dam Neck Annex hosting hiring fair
Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana and Dam Neck Annex will hold a hiring fair for its Morale, Welfare & Recreation (MWR) Department.
Pharrell meets with VB officials to discuss how to move city 'forward'
Pharrell said he was "having a positive conversation with officials from Virginia Beach - ready to move our city forward."
Proposal to bring 2,100 floating oyster cages to Virginia Beach gets denied
Right now there is a proposal to bring 2,100 floating oyster cages to the Lynnhaven River. Hundreds of people have commented online both for and against the project.
Another carjacking in Norfolk sparks concern
Crime mapping says over the past 4 weeks, city wide there have been 23 robberies with six of those being carjackings.
