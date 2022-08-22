ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, KS

KCTV 5

‘Distraction theft’ cases are increasing, Lenexa police say

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department says there has been an increase in “distraction theft” cases around the Kansas City metro. The police department posted a series of tweets about it on Aug. 24. They said a “distraction theft” is when two or three suspects work...
LENEXA, KS
KCTV 5

Man who was fired pleads ‘no contest’ to arson at Leavenworth pub

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A man will be sentenced next month after he used Molotov cocktails to set a fire at a pub in March after his employment there was terminated. According to the Leavenworth County Attorney, 23-year-old Troy Grimm Jr. pleaded “no contest” to arson in connection with what took place on March 22.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
KCTV 5

Bonner Springs authorities investigating fatality crash

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (KCTV) --- Police in Bonner Springs are investigating a fatality crash in the area of Kansas Highway 7 and 121st Street. The crash happened shortly after 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Information is limited about the crash at this time, but police encourage everyone to avoid the...
BONNER SPRINGS, KS
KCTV 5

Man shot and killed near homeless camp in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a man near a homeless camp early Tuesday morning in Kansas City’s Historic Northeast. Officers were flagged down just after midnight at St. John Avenue and Belmont Boulevard by someone who directed them to a gunshot victim to the east, near a homeless camp. There authorities found an adult male shot and unresponsive. Officers performed CPR and handed the man off to emergency medical crews, who transported him to a nearby hospital. The man was later pronounced dead, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO

