Rest in Peace Len DawsonChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original ownerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The Chiefs And AFC Preseason Winners and LosersChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historic Weston Burley House No. 1 is a reminder of the once thriving market of tobacco in that Missouri cityCJ CoombsWeston, MO
Stillwell woman hoping to find owner of diamond ring found in vehicle
Kari Johnston found it after she said a thief took her family car on a stealing rampage across the Kansas City area.
KCTV 5
‘Distraction theft’ cases are increasing, Lenexa police say
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department says there has been an increase in “distraction theft” cases around the Kansas City metro. The police department posted a series of tweets about it on Aug. 24. They said a “distraction theft” is when two or three suspects work...
Lenexa police warn about spike in new crime
The Lenexa police department is warning about an increase in thieves working in groups to distract shoppers while pickpocketing their wallets.
Man sought during Kansas City AMBER Alert released from custody
Kansas City police released Jordan Owsley from custody. Police searched for him during a homicide and AMBER Alert Sunday.
KCTV 5
Blue Springs tenant ‘terrified’ by police shooting in their neighborhood
BLUE SPRINGS Mo. (KCTV) - At the apartments near the intersection of NE RD Mize Road and NE Sunnyside School Road, people are used to hearing wrecks. What they’re not used to is hearing gunshots. “I was just, I was terrified for my life. I was praying to God...
Kansas City police ID victims in 2 homicides, death investigation
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department identified two victims killed in separate homicides, and the victim in a death investigation.
One person dies in police shooting near Blue Springs Walmart
Blue Springs Police Department is investigating an police shooting Tuesday that happened near 7 Highway and N.W. Mock Avenue.
Raytown police searching for missing teen
Mia Williams was last seen last Wednesday afternoon in the area of 81st Terrace and Harris Avenue around 1 p.m.
Kansas City, Missouri, police search for missing, endangered woman
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered woman last seen on Sunday.
51-year-old suspect in Shawnee stabbing in custody
A 51-year-old is in custody after stabbing and cutting two victims in Shawnee on Monday.
Second Johnson County teenager pleads guilty in Black Bob Park homicide
A second Johnson County teenager pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Marco Cardino at Black Bob Park in Olathe, Kansas.
KCTV 5
‘It’s time’: Parents of slain Olathe woman still searching for answers 14 years later
Activists in KCMO call for stop to violence, remember young shooting victims. Teresa Perry and other community leaders have their eyes on Hibbs Park in Kansas City to house a memorial to remember all the victims 14 and younger who have lost their lives to violent crime. Updated: 6 hours...
Woman found dead in rural Jackson County homicide
Authorities blocked off part of a property in rural Jackson County, Missouri, early Wednesday morning as part of a homicide investigation.
KCTV 5
Overland Park fatal police shooting criticized in Washington Post documentary
Activists in KCMO call for stop to violence, remember young shooting victims. Teresa Perry and other community leaders have their eyes on Hibbs Park in Kansas City to house a memorial to remember all the victims 14 and younger who have lost their lives to violent crime. Updated: 3 hours...
KCTV 5
Man who was fired pleads ‘no contest’ to arson at Leavenworth pub
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A man will be sentenced next month after he used Molotov cocktails to set a fire at a pub in March after his employment there was terminated. According to the Leavenworth County Attorney, 23-year-old Troy Grimm Jr. pleaded “no contest” to arson in connection with what took place on March 22.
KCTV 5
KCPD investigating after man is fatally shot near 34th & Indiana
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot Tuesday night. At about 9:10 p.m., a 911 call was made about a man in the 3300 block of Indiana with a gun who was walking up and down the street, making threats.
Man facing charges connected to Independence double homicide
Jayvon D. Rabb, 23, is facing charges in connection to a double homicide this week in Independence, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Bonner Springs authorities investigating fatality crash
BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (KCTV) --- Police in Bonner Springs are investigating a fatality crash in the area of Kansas Highway 7 and 121st Street. The crash happened shortly after 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Information is limited about the crash at this time, but police encourage everyone to avoid the...
Two people injured in plane crash near airport in Liberty
Two people are injured after a single-engine plane crashed at the Roosterville Airport near Liberty, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Man shot and killed near homeless camp in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a man near a homeless camp early Tuesday morning in Kansas City’s Historic Northeast. Officers were flagged down just after midnight at St. John Avenue and Belmont Boulevard by someone who directed them to a gunshot victim to the east, near a homeless camp. There authorities found an adult male shot and unresponsive. Officers performed CPR and handed the man off to emergency medical crews, who transported him to a nearby hospital. The man was later pronounced dead, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
