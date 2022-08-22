Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WRDW-TV
Richmond County board candidates express their hopes for the future
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In November, Richmond County voters have a lot on the line, including who will represent your kid on the school board. Candidates in districts three and six are running unopposed, which means after the election, they’ll step into their new roles. “How do we know...
WRDW-TV
Entertainment In The Mix: CSRA schools talent show, food festivals, and more!
[FULL] Morning Mix - National Dog Day, Augusta Broadway Singers, and more!. New plans and policies are coming to some of our local school districts. Columbia County looks for public input on future 10-year plans, and Aiken County implements a new clear bag policy for sports events. We have the details, plus more. Here are your top headlines.
WRDW-TV
Augusta arts community remembers the late Richard Justice
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Performers and supporters of Augusta’s arts community gathered tonight to remember a man who lived for the local theater scene. Before he died in 2020, Richard Justice was a staple in the Augusta arts community. Friday night, the Augusta Broadway Singers honored the late Justice.
WRDW-TV
Izzy Scott’s family holds opening foundation concert benefit
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After four-year-old Izzy Scott lost his life earlier this summer, his family is keeping his legacy alive. On Saturday, August 27, the Izzy Scott Foundation celebrated the start of their organization with a benefit concert in Grovetown. Friends and family all gathered together for food and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRDW-TV
Student charged in threat at Grovetown Middle School
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A middle school student has been detained and charged with making threats in Columbia County. On Friday after an investigation into allegations of a threat, a student was detained and charged with terroristic threats and acts, after threatening to shoot the school and another student, the Columbia County School System said Friday afternoon.
WRDW-TV
Grovetown plans for new community center at old train depot
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the city of Grovetown continues to expand, they are looking to hold onto the town’s history. One way they are doing that is by rebuilding a place that once held a huge piece of Grovetown’s history. They will begin rebuilding the old train...
WRDW-TV
U.S. Postal Service, Augusta Transit to hold job fairs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a job, there are plenty of opportunities in the coming days. Here’s a look at what’s happening:. The U.S. Postal Service is preparing now for another busy holiday season, as online shopping and shipping continue to increase and package growth expands.
WRDW-TV
Hephzibah Rebels using discipline to push through the season
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a few years since the Hephzibah Rebels last made the playoffs, and because of that, they have their hearts set on bringing that postseason drought to an end. “We’re gonna take care of business,” said Head Coach Daniel Dorsey. A new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRDW-TV
South Aiken football players greet local elementary students
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For most high school football players, Fridays are about heading to the pep rally and playing on the gridiron. For the South Aiken High School football team, they start their Friday mornings smiling and supporting our local elementary students. We caught up with them this morning...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County spectators follow first ‘clear bag’ policy game
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After multiple threats on school campuses around the country and in the river region, Aiken County public schools decided to require clear bags at all sporting events. Here is what you can and cannot bring into the stadium. Throughout football season and beyond, you can...
WRDW-TV
Accident involving a dirt bike results in death
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, August 28th at 7:58 pm, Richmond County Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Peach Orchard Road in reference to an accident with injuries involving a vehicle and a dirt bike. The dirt bike operator was transported to the Augusta University Medical Center where...
WRDW-TV
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 2 highlights
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here is a look at the highlights and scores from Under the Lights week 2. Check out News 12 at 11 every Friday for Under the Lights.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRDW-TV
What the Tech: Watch out for student loan scams
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Even if you don’t have a student loan, you’ve probably gotten a phone call from a scammer saying they can help you take care of it. These scams have been around for years, and you can bet scammers will use the new Student Loan Forgiveness Program to take money from people who are hoping to get their loans forgiven.
WRDW-TV
Shots fired at Hampton Inn on Gordon Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, August 27th at 6:44 pm, Richmond County Deputies responded to a call of shots fired at the Hampton Inn at 306 Timbercreek Lane, in the 2100 block of Gordon Highway. Upon arrival, Deputies found a man who had been shot in his arm while...
WRDW-TV
Update: Missing man found
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mark Cole has been located and is currently safe, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office reported earlier that Cole, 59 was last seen around 8:45AM Sunday leaving his home on Tubman Home Road on foot. Cole is 6 foot 0...
WRDW-TV
Family fears for Aiken County mom who’s been missing 6 days
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A family is worried about a woman who’s been missing for several days in Aiken County. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about Krystal Anderson, a mother of four who lives in the Wagener area. She was reported missing Wednesday by...
WRDW-TV
NASA’s Artemis to return to the moon 50 years after Apollo
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been 50 years since the last Apollo mission landed humans on the moon. NASA has a plan to go back, and the first step of the plan starts on Monday. “That’s one small step for man… one giant leap for mankind.”. It’s...
WRDW-TV
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A stationary boundary currently just to our south will begin to move northward and through the CSRA. The boundary will likely weaken and stall as it tries to move to the north. We’re expecting the heaviest rain along the boundary itself. Additional isolated to widely...
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in Aiken apartment shooting
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested a man accused in a shooting earlier this month. At 11:18 p.m. Aug. 9, Aiken Department of Public Safety officers were called to investigate a report of gunshots in an apartment at 1544 Hamilton Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a man on the...
WRDW-TV
Two men injured in Sunday morning shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two men are injured after a shooting just after midnight Sunday. The Richmond Counties Sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the 2400 block of Norbahl Drive, near Windsor Spring Road around 12:36 AM Sunday after a call about a shooting. When deputies got to the...
Comments / 5