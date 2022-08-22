ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Axios

International show of support for Taiwan grows

Some countries are showing stronger support for Taiwan in response to China's growing pressure on the self-governing island. Why it matters: Beijing's show of force against Taiwan in the wake of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit shocked many democratic governments and seems to have backfired — at least for now — by pushing some countries closer to the island.
Axios

U.S. announces $3B in aid as Ukraine marks 6 months of war

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced that the U.S. will provide Ukraine with nearly $3 billion in additional military aid as Ukraine marked six months since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion as well as its independence day. Why it matters: Although earlier aid packages focused on fulfilling Ukraine's immediate...
Axios

U.S. presses Israel to keep promise on border crossing

The U.S. has been pressing the Israeli government to uphold a commitment it made to President Biden to ease travel delays for Palestinians across the main border crossing between the occupied West Bank and Jordan, three senior Israeli officials tell Axios. Why it matters: Biden announced during his visit to...
Axios

Zelensky: At least 22 killed on Ukraine's Independence Day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that at least 22 people were killed and another 22 were wounded in an attack by Russian forces. Driving the news: The president said during a UN Security Council meeting that Russia launched a rocket attack on a railroad station in central Ukraine, causing five passenger cars to catch fire on the country's Independence Day.
Nancy Pelosi
Ed Markey
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
Axios

S.D. Gov. Kristi Noem accused of "misconduct" by ethics board

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem may have "engaged in misconduct" when she got involved in her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license in 2020, a South Dakota ethics board said Monday, AP reports. Why it matters: The board's comments come amid an ongoing investigation into Noem, a potential...
Axios

Rick Scott's ill-timed Italian vacation

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) is spending part of his congressional recess on a luxury yacht in Italy with his family after criticizing President Biden for vacationing in Delaware, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Scott is the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, whose job is to win back...
Axios

U.S. sends response to Iran comments on EU draft nuclear deal

U.S. officials confirmed on Wednesday that the Biden administration sent its response to Iran's comments on the EU draft agreement that would restore the Iran nuclear deal. Why it matters: The U.S. move is another step toward a deal, though there are still gaps between the parties on several issues. It's not clear whether there will be another round of negotiations as a result of the U.S. response.
Axios

Boris Johnson makes surprise Kyiv visit on Ukraine's Independence Day

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday, which is both Ukraine's Independence Day and the six-month mark since Russia's invasion began. He was pictured walking through the city alongside President Volodymyr Zelensky. Why it matters: The show of support comes as Zelensky has warned against public gatherings...
Axios

U.S. warns Palestinians against bid for full UN membership

The Biden administration has urged the Palestinian Authority not to pursue a vote at the UN Security Council on gaining full UN membership, stressing it will likely veto any such move, U.S. and Palestinian sources said. Driving the news: The Palestinian Authority announced several weeks ago it will renew its...
The Hill

Health Care — House panel shows Trump pressure on FDA

This is what space sounds like. Or at least the sound a supermassive black hole makes. It’s cool, in a terrifying kind of way. Today in health news, a House panel report details the pressure put on the FDA by the Trump administration to reauthorize hydroxychloroquine and speed up authorization of the first COVID-19 vaccines, in time for the 2020 election.
The Hill

GOP group launches 6-figure digital ad buy against Murray on crime in Washington

The Republican group Winning for Women Action Fund rolled out a six-figure digital ad buy on Thursday hitting incumbent Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) over the issue of crime. The ad accuses Murray of being “out of touch” and of “turning her back on law enforcement.” Additionally, the buy includes a website called wokepattymurray.com which also targets her…
Beijing, CN
China
Axios

France mulls regulations on private jets

Restrictions on the use of private jets in France may be on the horizon after Transport Minister Clément Beaune floated the idea of further regulations on the European level. Why it matters: Private jet use surged during the pandemic despite the copious amounts of CO2 these flights emit. Transport...
Axios

Scoop: U.K. envoy praises Israeli airstrike campaign in Syria

The British special envoy for Syria told Israeli officials during a visit to Jerusalem several weeks ago that the Israeli airstrike campaign against Iranian military targets is "probably the only thing that works in Syria," Israeli Foreign Ministry officials briefed on the meetings told Axios. The big picture: The Israeli...
Axios

Fighting breaks out in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Fighting erupted in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region on Wednesday between government forces and the Tigray People's Liberation Front, ending a months-long ceasefire. Driving the news: Both sides blamed each other for the outbreak in fighting, with each saying the other had attacked first, Reuters reported. The violence is a significant...
Axios

Biden administration moves to shield DACA from legal challenges

The Department of Homeland Security moved Wednesday to codify the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration policy into federal regulations in a bid to protect the program from legal challenges. Why it matters: Since its inception in 2012, DACA has shielded from deportation over 800,000 immigrants who were brought to...
Axios

