Read full article on original website
Related
Taiwan warns of "heavy price" of invasion on anniversary of battle with China
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen warned of Taiwan's determination to defend itself and the "heavy price" sure to be wrought by potential invaders while speaking at an anniversary event marking the confrontation between China and Taiwan in the 1950s. Why it matters: Tensions between Taiwan and China have soared in recent...
International show of support for Taiwan grows
Some countries are showing stronger support for Taiwan in response to China's growing pressure on the self-governing island. Why it matters: Beijing's show of force against Taiwan in the wake of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit shocked many democratic governments and seems to have backfired — at least for now — by pushing some countries closer to the island.
First look: U.S. warns of China's efforts to "manipulate" narrative on Xinjiang
China is using “wolf warrior” diplomats, foreign and private media, and social media influencers to "flood" online spaces and manipulate the global narrative on Xinjiang, the State Department warns in a new report. Why it matters: The report, set to be published Wednesday, highlights what the Biden administration...
Ukraine news latest – Sickly Vladimir Putin’s health ‘sharply deteriorating’ as despot ‘out of options’
VLADIMIR Putin's health is "sharply deteriorating" amid a tactical crisis as the despot is "running out of options" in his invasion of Ukraine. Rumours have swirled about the Russian president's health for months and it has even been alleged he has used body doubles at some events. And now General...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump Picks Dr Oz, Mastriano Both Narrowly Lose Pennsylvania Races: Poll
The latest polling has Oz and Mastriano trailing their Democrat rivals in Pennsylvania by 4.9 and 3.9 points respectively.
U.S. announces $3B in aid as Ukraine marks 6 months of war
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced that the U.S. will provide Ukraine with nearly $3 billion in additional military aid as Ukraine marked six months since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion as well as its independence day. Why it matters: Although earlier aid packages focused on fulfilling Ukraine's immediate...
U.S. presses Israel to keep promise on border crossing
The U.S. has been pressing the Israeli government to uphold a commitment it made to President Biden to ease travel delays for Palestinians across the main border crossing between the occupied West Bank and Jordan, three senior Israeli officials tell Axios. Why it matters: Biden announced during his visit to...
Zelensky: At least 22 killed on Ukraine's Independence Day
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that at least 22 people were killed and another 22 were wounded in an attack by Russian forces. Driving the news: The president said during a UN Security Council meeting that Russia launched a rocket attack on a railroad station in central Ukraine, causing five passenger cars to catch fire on the country's Independence Day.
RELATED PEOPLE
S.D. Gov. Kristi Noem accused of "misconduct" by ethics board
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem may have "engaged in misconduct" when she got involved in her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license in 2020, a South Dakota ethics board said Monday, AP reports. Why it matters: The board's comments come amid an ongoing investigation into Noem, a potential...
Rick Scott's ill-timed Italian vacation
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) is spending part of his congressional recess on a luxury yacht in Italy with his family after criticizing President Biden for vacationing in Delaware, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Scott is the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, whose job is to win back...
U.S. sends response to Iran comments on EU draft nuclear deal
U.S. officials confirmed on Wednesday that the Biden administration sent its response to Iran's comments on the EU draft agreement that would restore the Iran nuclear deal. Why it matters: The U.S. move is another step toward a deal, though there are still gaps between the parties on several issues. It's not clear whether there will be another round of negotiations as a result of the U.S. response.
Boris Johnson makes surprise Kyiv visit on Ukraine's Independence Day
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday, which is both Ukraine's Independence Day and the six-month mark since Russia's invasion began. He was pictured walking through the city alongside President Volodymyr Zelensky. Why it matters: The show of support comes as Zelensky has warned against public gatherings...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Majority of Americans say U.S. should back Ukraine until Russia withdraws
Just over half of the people in the U.S. believe it should continue to support Ukraine until the complete withdrawal of Russian troops, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll. Why it matters: Wednesday marks six months since the start of the war, with Russia currently occupying one-fifth of Ukraine. In...
U.S. warns Palestinians against bid for full UN membership
The Biden administration has urged the Palestinian Authority not to pursue a vote at the UN Security Council on gaining full UN membership, stressing it will likely veto any such move, U.S. and Palestinian sources said. Driving the news: The Palestinian Authority announced several weeks ago it will renew its...
Health Care — House panel shows Trump pressure on FDA
This is what space sounds like. Or at least the sound a supermassive black hole makes. It’s cool, in a terrifying kind of way. Today in health news, a House panel report details the pressure put on the FDA by the Trump administration to reauthorize hydroxychloroquine and speed up authorization of the first COVID-19 vaccines, in time for the 2020 election.
GOP group launches 6-figure digital ad buy against Murray on crime in Washington
The Republican group Winning for Women Action Fund rolled out a six-figure digital ad buy on Thursday hitting incumbent Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) over the issue of crime. The ad accuses Murray of being “out of touch” and of “turning her back on law enforcement.” Additionally, the buy includes a website called wokepattymurray.com which also targets her…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
France mulls regulations on private jets
Restrictions on the use of private jets in France may be on the horizon after Transport Minister Clément Beaune floated the idea of further regulations on the European level. Why it matters: Private jet use surged during the pandemic despite the copious amounts of CO2 these flights emit. Transport...
Scoop: U.K. envoy praises Israeli airstrike campaign in Syria
The British special envoy for Syria told Israeli officials during a visit to Jerusalem several weeks ago that the Israeli airstrike campaign against Iranian military targets is "probably the only thing that works in Syria," Israeli Foreign Ministry officials briefed on the meetings told Axios. The big picture: The Israeli...
Fighting breaks out in Ethiopia's Tigray region
Fighting erupted in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region on Wednesday between government forces and the Tigray People's Liberation Front, ending a months-long ceasefire. Driving the news: Both sides blamed each other for the outbreak in fighting, with each saying the other had attacked first, Reuters reported. The violence is a significant...
Biden administration moves to shield DACA from legal challenges
The Department of Homeland Security moved Wednesday to codify the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration policy into federal regulations in a bid to protect the program from legal challenges. Why it matters: Since its inception in 2012, DACA has shielded from deportation over 800,000 immigrants who were brought to...
Axios
Washington, DC
92K+
Followers
48K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0