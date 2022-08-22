ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racing revs up at NoDak Speedway before end of season

By Adeena Balthazor
 3 days ago

We are close to crowning champions at NoDak Speedway, with two weeks left for drivers to get points in their class. 68 drivers came out Sunday to compete in five different classes.

Feature Results:
IMCA Modified: Marcus Tomlinson
IMCA Northern SportMod: Darren Medler
IMCA Hobby Stock: Caden Appelt
IMCA Stock Car: Jason Berg
Western Renegade: Myles Tomlinson

