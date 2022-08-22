ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Patricia Lumjones
3d ago

Well what are we going to do it’s getting sad every day somebody’s child life is being taken and nothing is being done at all pray for the city 🙏🏾🙏🏾

Alphonso Fountain
2d ago

AAAAAAMENN. Its SADD how the violence has INCREASED & these offenders NEED to STOPPP doing all this shooting. It's REALLLLLY "NECESSARY" & it's HURRTING MORE & MORE people as time progresses.. IF they can spend time shooting, they CAN TAAAAKE the SAME amount of time in doing SOMETHING "POSITIVE"!!!

firststateupdate.com

Just In: County Police Investigating Newark-Area Shooting Wednesday

New Castle County Police are investigating a shooting in Glasgow. Just before 2:10, Wednesday afternoon rescue crews from Aetna Hose, Hook, and Ladder, along with New Castle County Paramedics and Police resound to 41 Winterhaven Drive In Newark for reports of a shooting. Trooper 4, already in the air patrolling,...
NEWARK, DE
fox29.com

Wilmington community holds prayer rally for 2 killed at local park

WILMINGTON, De. - Calls for change grew stronger in a Delaware community where a teenager and a young pregnant woman were both fatally shot in a weekend shooting. Community groups and loved ones gathered at Chambers Park in Wilmington Tuesday night for a prayer rally. The park was where police...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Man fights back, shoots suspect during attempted Carjacking in East Mounty Airy: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a carjacking victim in East Mount Airy fought back against a 24-year-old man on Wednesday. The incident happened on the 8000 block of Rodney Street around 11:30 a.m.Police say a man was unloading groceries from his car when the 24-year-old approached him and announced, "This is a robbery" with a gun pointed at him. The two then got into a struggle and the man took control the gun, police say. The gun was discharged once and grazed the 24-year-old man in the abdomen. He was placed in stable condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center. The man was bit on the left hand but is not seeking medical treatment. Police say the 24-year-old was taken in custody.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WMDT.com

Serious assault lands three behind bars in Milford

MILFORD, Del. – Three men are behind bars following a serious assault in the Milford area last week. Just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the area of North Street and NW 2nd Street for a report of an unconscious male subject laying in the grass. It was learned that the victim was suffering from a medical emergency and had injuries consistent with being physically assaulted.
MILFORD, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police: Two Children Charged In Attempted Carjacking Tuesday

Delaware State Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile male and a 16-year-old juvenile male both of Wilmington for robbery and related charges following an attempted carjacking that occurred Tuesday night, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on August 23, 2022, at approximately 6:37 p.m., in...
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

UPDATE: Pair arrested in Del. elementary school burglary

FELTON, Del. – Felton Police have arrested the suspects wanted for burglarizing a local school over the weekend. Shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the Lake Forest North Elementary School in the 300 block of E. Main Street for a burglary alarm. It was determined that the two suspects broke two exterior screens and entered the building through a window. Fingerprint evidence obtained at the scene, as well as video surveillance, led detectives to identify the pair as 21-year-old Eric Davidson II and 23-year-old Jacob Flannery.
FELTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Gunfire Closes King Street In Wilmington Sunday Night

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Sunday evening. Just after 8:20 officers responded to E 8th Street and N King Street for reports of shots fire. Arriving officers located a crime scene and closed King Street to allow investigators to gather evidence. No victim...
WILMINGTON, DE

