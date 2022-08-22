Read full article on original website
Related
FireRescue1
'He rescued himself': N.J. firefighter clarifies his off-duty response to fire at neighbor's house
MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Hamilton Firefighter Henry Roldan told the Burlington County Times that previous accounts of his actions in a house fire Sunday are inaccurate. Roldan, 32, said he did not rescue his neighbor, Austin Lamoreaux. “I didn’t rescue him; he rescued himself,” Roldan said. Roldan...
Man fatally shot answering front door of Mercer County apartment
Police say the victim was found lying outside the apartment with several gunshot wounds.
4 stabbed during late-night fight at Bucks Co. school; police say drive-by shooting connected
Police say four people were stabbed, and two of those victims are hospitalized in critical condition.
Man dies after targeted shooting at Ewing, NJ Town Center
EWING — A man was found dead on the grass outside his apartment building at the upscale Ewing Town Center development early Wednesday morning in what police believe to be a targeted shooting. Ewing police responded to a report of shots fired on Midway Lane around 1 a.m. and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crews battle house fire in Yeadon, Delaware County
It took crews about a half hour to get the fire under control in Yeadon, Pennsylvania.
Vineland, NJ, Police Searching for Car in Hit-and-run Pedestrian Crash
Authorities in Vineland are asking for your help as they search for the driver who was involved in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday. According to the Vineland Police Department, the accident happened around 12:30 PM at 7th Street and Landis Avenue. Police say the driver hit a pedestrian and fled the...
Off-duty volunteer firefighter rescues neighbor from burning home in Burlington County
A volunteer firefighter rescued a neighbor who was sleeping inside the home. His two pet rabbits and snake did not survive.
fox29.com
Police: Couple hospitalized after being attacked by their dog in Hunting Park
Police say a pit bull mix has been shot by police after it attacked its owners in Hunting Park, leaving a man in critical condition and a woman in stable condition. FOX 29's Shaynah Ferreira has the details.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Philadelphia shootings leave 2 dead, 6 injured Tuesday night: 'It's like a war zone'
Two people died and six others were injured after four separate shootings in Philadelphia Tuesday evening.
Man sought in alleged assault at N.J. motel nabbed after K9, helicopter search
A man wanted for an alleged assault at a Gloucester County motel on Monday was arrested in a wooded area following a search by multiple agencies, authorities said. Franklin Township Police officers responded to the Liberty Bell Motel on Route 40 around 1:30 p.m. for a reported assault, police said.
State Police ID Passenger, 31, Killed In Fiery South Jersey Crash
A 31-year-old passenger killed when the car she was riding in struck a highway overpass in Gloucester County has been identified, authorities said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at 3:46 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. The passenger, Shaneira A. McPherson, of Glassboro, sustained fatal injuries, according to Trooper Brandi Slota, a...
fox29.com
Double shooting in Mayfair leaves 2 men in critical condition, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are investigating a double shooting in Mayfair. According to police, officers received a 9011 call reporting gunshots at Charles Street and Magee Avenue early Thursday morning. Officials say officers found a crime scene with six shell casings on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Antisemitic flyers found littered in Lindenwold, New Jersey, police say
LINDENWOLD, N.J. (CBS) -- Lindenwold is the latest South Jersey town to discover antisemitic flyers in their community. Police say someone left them on the sidewalks and lawns in the area of Linden, Columbia and State Avenues on Sunday morning.Brigantine residents found similar antisemitic flyers on Sunday morning.Investigators say they have seen these types of flyers throughout the country in recent weeks.
Antisemitic flyers thrown on lawns in N.J. towns, police say
Police in two towns were searching for the people responsible for leaving antisemitic flyers around neighborhoods over the last few days. The flyers were first reported by the Brigantine Police Department on Sunday afternoon. The department said bags containing “antisemitic literature” were thrown on properties throughout the city during the overnight hours.
ocscanner.news
WALL: CAR FIRE GSP NB
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car fire at mile marker 95.1 on the northbound side of the garden state parkway, right shoulder. Use caution in the area.
fox29.com
'Bullets everywhere': Neighbors describe deadly quadruple shooting in West Philadelphia
A deadly quadruple shooting was part of spate of daytime shootings across Philadelphia. Police say two people were killed and five others were injured in four different shootings that happened within an hour. Witnesses and neighbors described the chaos when police say a gunman unleashed a hail of bullets on a group of men sitting on a Philadelphia street corner.
fox29.com
Police: Duo caught on camera firing shots into parked cars on Philadelphia street while making video
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after police say a video reveals what led to several shot-up cars in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood. Two suspects were reportedly seen on security footage on the 200 block of Louden Street early Thursday morning. Police say one suspect fired a firearm while the other...
New Jersey Globe
Lawyer says it’s ‘common knowledge’ that dog died in fire marshal’s vehicle
An auto detailing company owned by the brother of Gloucester County Fire Marshal Shawn Layton confirmed that they had done some decorative work on the official county vehicle where a first responder dog, K9 Ember, died ten days ago, but denied their involvement in any upfitting or repairs over the last two years, their attorney told the New Jersey Globe.
New Jersey Police Rescue 11 from Sinking Boat in Jersey Shore Canal
POINT PLEASANT, NJ – You wouldn’t think it, but at times, depending upon the tides...
fox29.com
Young girl abandoned at Philadelphia daycare while class left for field trip
A 6-year-old girl was accidentally left behind at a Philadelphia daycare when the class left for a field trip to a local amusement park. Now the child's mother is asking for charges to be filed against the school while the Philadelphia Police Department investigates.
Comments / 0