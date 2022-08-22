ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

fox29.com

Double shooting in Mayfair leaves 2 men in critical condition, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are investigating a double shooting in Mayfair. According to police, officers received a 9011 call reporting gunshots at Charles Street and Magee Avenue early Thursday morning. Officials say officers found a crime scene with six shell casings on the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Antisemitic flyers found littered in Lindenwold, New Jersey, police say

LINDENWOLD, N.J. (CBS) -- Lindenwold is the latest South Jersey town to discover antisemitic flyers in their community. Police say someone left them on the sidewalks and lawns in the area of Linden, Columbia and State Avenues on Sunday morning.Brigantine residents found similar antisemitic flyers on Sunday morning.Investigators say they have seen these types of flyers throughout the country in recent weeks.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
NJ.com

Antisemitic flyers thrown on lawns in N.J. towns, police say

Police in two towns were searching for the people responsible for leaving antisemitic flyers around neighborhoods over the last few days. The flyers were first reported by the Brigantine Police Department on Sunday afternoon. The department said bags containing “antisemitic literature” were thrown on properties throughout the city during the overnight hours.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
ocscanner.news

WALL: CAR FIRE GSP NB

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car fire at mile marker 95.1 on the northbound side of the garden state parkway, right shoulder. Use caution in the area.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ

