NBCMontana
Gallatin High's Clark emerging as new talent
BOZEMAN, Mont. — In their third year as a program, Gallatin High football is ready to take control. The team is confident junior wide receiver Quinn Clark will be a major contributor. “He is really smooth in and out of his breaks,” said Gallatin football head coach Hunter Chandler....
We Shopped. The Best Places in Billings to Find Cat or Griz Gear
College football is just weeks away in Big Sky Country, with the FCS kicking off the season on September 3rd. The Cats will play the McNeese State Cowboys at Bobcat Stadium at 6 pm, while the Griz will host the Northwestern State Demons at 1 pm at Washington Grizzly Stadium. Tickets for both games are likely to sell out. It looks like the Gold Rush game in Bozeman already has, except for the end zone student section.
NBCMontana
Reports shows crime statistics at MSU, UM
BOZEMAN, Mont — Reports released showing the latest crime statistics at both the University of Montana and Montana State University. The 2021 Annual Security and Fire Safety Reports indicate criminal data from 2018-2020. In that time there were 239 drug law arrests on Montana State’s campus, only 15 at...
NBCMontana
Move in continues at Montana State University
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University students continue to move in Monday, as the Catapalooza welcoming fair also gets underway. More than 350 organizations and vendors are participating today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as students try to get settled. This is the 20th year for this welcoming...
No Way! This Isn’t Montana’s Most Famous Sandwich
I'm flabbergasted by how inaccurately Insider categorized this Montana staple. Montana has a rich history when it comes to food, and one thing Montanans love to eat is a great sandwich. Not to mention, we have a famous sandwich that started right here in the state. So when I came across a list of the Most Famous Local Sandwich from Every State, I expected to see one answer, the right answer, but I was sorely mistaken.
Romney Hall celebrates 100 years on Montana State University's campus
After seeing the Golden Bobcats win a national championship, and many commencements, Romney Hall turns 100 years old on Tuesday, August 22, 2022.
NBCMontana
MSU celebrates 100 years of Romney Hall
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University is celebrating the 100th birthday of Romney Hall. The celebration highlights its place in history as well as everybody supporting the effort to transform it into a viable facility for its next 100 years. Last fall, MSU completed extensive renovations, with $25 million...
Montana State students with crappy cars, you’re my people
Bozeman is once again flush with MSU students, many of which are driving really nice cars I'll never be able to afford. My, how times have changed when it comes to the 'college car'. Sure, not all of them are driving late model luxury SUVs or a fancy sports car...but...
Five Words: Montana Fiddle Contest This Weekend
Ever heard of the Montana State Old-Time Fiddlers' Association? Me neither, but now I'm 100% interested and this weekend will be fiddle-riffic at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. So what's the deal? They're "keeping the fiddle spirit alive." It's the 2022 Montana State Fiddle Contest this Saturday and Sunday in Bozeman....
This Montana Favorite Is Coming To Bozeman For One Night Only.
One of the things I heard a lot of folks say they dearly missed during the pandemic was live music. There's just something about being at a concert with a crowd of folks singing along to all of the songs. It's one of the few times, especially in our current environment, that folks from all different backgrounds can come together and enjoy the moment.
Montana To Host Blues Music, BBQ, And One Heck Of Good Time
Grab your friends, grab your family, grab the neighbors! Basically, everyone you know, grab them. This Bozeman event is back and ready for another amazing challenge. Kenyon Noble will once again host the 2022 Montana Pitmaster Classic as it returns to Bozeman THIS weekend. This is the kind of event that is for anyone who has even one taste bud. From savory smoked meats to delicious vegetables, you are guaranteed to find something you like.
Exclusive One & Only Resort comes to Big Sky
The One & Only Resort in Big Sky Montana will be the only One & Only in the United States with there only being 12 of these resorts in the entire world.
NBCMontana
Nursing home crisis impacts Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont — A troubling trend sweeping the nation -- more than 1,000 nursing homes closed since 2015, displacing 45,000 residents. Montana is also feeling the impacts of the crisis. Reports show in the past six months the Treasure State lost about 10% of its nursing home beds. “There's...
NBCMontana
Madison Co. officials: Incident resolved south of Twin Bridges
MISSOULA, Mont. — An update from the Madison County Sheriff's Office says a situation south of Twin Bridges "has been resolved and all roads are clear and open." This comes after reports of an incident south of Twin Bridges that Madison County officials announced around 7 p.m. Officials said...
Downtown Bozeman Association announces "Cruisin' on Main" winners
The Downtown Bozeman Association partnered with Cancer Support Community to host the 22nd annual "Cruisin' on Main" Car Show and fundraiser on Sunday, August 21, 2022.
NBCMontana
Highway 89 bridge NE of Livingston closed for unsafe conditions
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials in Park County closed the Yellowstone River bridge on Highway 89 North on Wednesday until further notice. A 1 1/2-mile stretch of roadway is part of the closure due to unsafe conditions. Park County officials say the road won't reopen until a safety inspection is...
bozone.com
Pinky helps Bridger unveil outdoor amphitheatre with brews & bites aplenty
Pinky helps Bridger unveil outdoor amphitheatre with brews & bites aplenty. After an extended wait, Bridger Brewing has announced the inaugural outdoor concert at its state of the art Three Forks amphitheatre will take place late this month! Tribute extraordinaire Pinky & the Floyd will break in the stage with the help of an eager audience on Friday, August 26th.
NBCMontana
Bozeman City Commission to discuss affordable housing regulations
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman City Commission will consider an ordinance to replace affordable housing regulations this Tuesday. The city is removing mandatory affordable housing from its code because it's now banned by state law, which the Montana Legislature passed in 2021. Bozeman is trying to find ways to incentivize...
Bozeman Police Department looking for information on burglary
The Bozeman Police Department is working to identify a person involved in a burglary investigation. Contact Officer Ian Anderson with any information.
NBCMontana
Gallatin Co. realtors see rising inventory, homes spending less time on the market
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County's real estate market saw an increased inventory while homes averaged under a month on the market in July. For the fourth consecutive month, single-family homes, condos and townhomes stayed strong in demand, causing prices to increase and homes to spend less than a month on the market.
