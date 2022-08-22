ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

NBCMontana

Gallatin High's Clark emerging as new talent

BOZEMAN, Mont. — In their third year as a program, Gallatin High football is ready to take control. The team is confident junior wide receiver Quinn Clark will be a major contributor. “He is really smooth in and out of his breaks,” said Gallatin football head coach Hunter Chandler....
BOZEMAN, MT
Cat Country 102.9

We Shopped. The Best Places in Billings to Find Cat or Griz Gear

College football is just weeks away in Big Sky Country, with the FCS kicking off the season on September 3rd. The Cats will play the McNeese State Cowboys at Bobcat Stadium at 6 pm, while the Griz will host the Northwestern State Demons at 1 pm at Washington Grizzly Stadium. Tickets for both games are likely to sell out. It looks like the Gold Rush game in Bozeman already has, except for the end zone student section.
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Reports shows crime statistics at MSU, UM

BOZEMAN, Mont — Reports released showing the latest crime statistics at both the University of Montana and Montana State University. The 2021 Annual Security and Fire Safety Reports indicate criminal data from 2018-2020. In that time there were 239 drug law arrests on Montana State’s campus, only 15 at...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Move in continues at Montana State University

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University students continue to move in Monday, as the Catapalooza welcoming fair also gets underway. More than 350 organizations and vendors are participating today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as students try to get settled. This is the 20th year for this welcoming...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

No Way! This Isn’t Montana’s Most Famous Sandwich

I'm flabbergasted by how inaccurately Insider categorized this Montana staple. Montana has a rich history when it comes to food, and one thing Montanans love to eat is a great sandwich. Not to mention, we have a famous sandwich that started right here in the state. So when I came across a list of the Most Famous Local Sandwich from Every State, I expected to see one answer, the right answer, but I was sorely mistaken.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

MSU celebrates 100 years of Romney Hall

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University is celebrating the 100th birthday of Romney Hall. The celebration highlights its place in history as well as everybody supporting the effort to transform it into a viable facility for its next 100 years. Last fall, MSU completed extensive renovations, with $25 million...
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

Five Words: Montana Fiddle Contest This Weekend

Ever heard of the Montana State Old-Time Fiddlers' Association? Me neither, but now I'm 100% interested and this weekend will be fiddle-riffic at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. So what's the deal? They're "keeping the fiddle spirit alive." It's the 2022 Montana State Fiddle Contest this Saturday and Sunday in Bozeman....
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

This Montana Favorite Is Coming To Bozeman For One Night Only.

One of the things I heard a lot of folks say they dearly missed during the pandemic was live music. There's just something about being at a concert with a crowd of folks singing along to all of the songs. It's one of the few times, especially in our current environment, that folks from all different backgrounds can come together and enjoy the moment.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

Montana To Host Blues Music, BBQ, And One Heck Of Good Time

Grab your friends, grab your family, grab the neighbors! Basically, everyone you know, grab them. This Bozeman event is back and ready for another amazing challenge. Kenyon Noble will once again host the 2022 Montana Pitmaster Classic as it returns to Bozeman THIS weekend. This is the kind of event that is for anyone who has even one taste bud. From savory smoked meats to delicious vegetables, you are guaranteed to find something you like.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Nursing home crisis impacts Montana

BOZEMAN, Mont — A troubling trend sweeping the nation -- more than 1,000 nursing homes closed since 2015, displacing 45,000 residents. Montana is also feeling the impacts of the crisis. Reports show in the past six months the Treasure State lost about 10% of its nursing home beds. “There's...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Madison Co. officials: Incident resolved south of Twin Bridges

MISSOULA, Mont. — An update from the Madison County Sheriff's Office says a situation south of Twin Bridges "has been resolved and all roads are clear and open." This comes after reports of an incident south of Twin Bridges that Madison County officials announced around 7 p.m. Officials said...
MADISON COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Highway 89 bridge NE of Livingston closed for unsafe conditions

MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials in Park County closed the Yellowstone River bridge on Highway 89 North on Wednesday until further notice. A 1 1/2-mile stretch of roadway is part of the closure due to unsafe conditions. Park County officials say the road won't reopen until a safety inspection is...
bozone.com

Pinky helps Bridger unveil outdoor amphitheatre with brews & bites aplenty

Pinky helps Bridger unveil outdoor amphitheatre with brews & bites aplenty. After an extended wait, Bridger Brewing has announced the inaugural outdoor concert at its state of the art Three Forks amphitheatre will take place late this month! Tribute extraordinaire Pinky & the Floyd will break in the stage with the help of an eager audience on Friday, August 26th.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman City Commission to discuss affordable housing regulations

MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman City Commission will consider an ordinance to replace affordable housing regulations this Tuesday. The city is removing mandatory affordable housing from its code because it's now banned by state law, which the Montana Legislature passed in 2021. Bozeman is trying to find ways to incentivize...
BOZEMAN, MT

