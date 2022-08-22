BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday brought us more nice weather! Expect lots more sunshine Wednesday with humidity staying fairly comfortable once again. Dry and sunny conditions persist through Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures slowly inch their way up to near 90 degrees by Thursday and Friday before climbing into the 90s this weekend. Humidity won’t be all that high these next two days, but that changes toward the end of the week. Stray showers are possible as we approach the end of the week and the weekend. Our best rain chances show up next Tuesday.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO