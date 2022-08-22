Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Radcliff Police investigating after 14-year-old attacked at popular weekend hangout
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 14-year-old is eating through a straw after getting jumped by a half dozen kids at a popular weekend hangout. His family hopes more security gets put into place so it doesn't happen again. What should've been a night of fun at Hardin County Skateland left...
wnky.com
Dozens of animals adopted at BRAWA Clear the Shelters
BARREN CO. Ky.-Dozens of animals have new homes thanks to BRAWA’s Clear the Shelters!. Adoptions were half off at the Barren River Animal Welfare Association on Friday and Saturday to encourage people to come out and find their furever friend. 20 dogs, 11 cats, and three guinea pigs were...
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: ATV and truck theft
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Crime Stoppers says on July 19, 2022 a red Chevrolet Silverado was seen at an auto dealership in Franklin. A Ford F-250 was stolen from the car lot. Later that night the red Silverado and the stolen F-250 were seen on surveillance at a Bowling...
wnky.com
Bowling Green 12-year-old with down syndrome celebrates 10 years cancer free with entire school
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. –One young Bowling Green superhero, Asher Lewis, captured our hearts this time last year when he got a surprise visit from his hero, pro wrestler John Cena. Monday. Lewis celebrated 10 years of a cancer free diagnosis, supported by all of his school friends. If you...
WBKO
“Kentucky Living” Magazine thrones 5 Broke Girls Restaurant with having best burger
HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Looking for the best burger in Kentucky?. Well look no further, they say it’s located in the city of Horse Cave. Earlier this month, “Kentucky Living” magazine awarded the restaurant “5 Broke Girls” for having the best burger in Kentucky in 2022.
WBKO
Southern Lanes, StepStone collecting car seats and booster seats for foster children
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With over 9,000 children in foster care in Kentucky, agencies providing placement and hopeful foster parents need a little bit of help. The partnership between Southern Lanes and StepStone Family and Youth Services is looking to provide car seats and booster seats to foster families in the area.
spectrumnews1.com
Logan County Humane Society accepts animals from puppy mill, doubling shelter capacity
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. — The Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky took in around 120 dogs after local authorities busted a nearby mill. That intake more than doubled their capacity overnight, so the shelter is in need of donations and volunteers to continue caring for the recently rescued animals.
WBKO
Bike Safety Rodeo promotes wearing a helmet when riding a bike
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It is perhaps one of the first things you learn as you get older, riding a bike. Although for many it can be a great past time, it can also be dangerous. “If you start a kid out early four or five, you’ve put helmet...
k105.com
Man robs victims at gunpoint in Radcliff business parking lot
A man has been arrested in Hardin County after being accused of robbing people at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Radcliff business. On Thursday night, the Radcliff Police Department responded to the report of an armed robbery in the Walmart parking lot, at 102 Gateway Crossing Boulevard. Police...
WBKO
Norton Children’s to hold Bike Safety Rodeo at NCM
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Children in the Bowling Green area will have the opportunity to learn the rules of the road in a unique way. Norton Children’s Hospital, based in Louisville, will be hosting a Bike Safety Rodeo at the National Corvette Museum Motorsports Park’s Trek on the track Tuesday night.
WBKO
A Little More Humid Late Week
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was warm and wonderful! It was another seasonable day with dry conditions and tolerable humidity levels. Things are about to turn muggier as we move toward the weekend, however. Expect our Thursday to look and feel close to our Wednesday. More typical August humidity...
WBKO
Barren Co. lends buses to Letcher County after devastating flooding
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - One school district in South Central Kentucky is lending a helping hand to those in Eastern Kentucky, lending three school buses for the school year to Letcher County. During the summer months, our superintendent Bo Matthews was at some meetings statewide and messaged me one...
jpinews.com
Missing man investigation continues
The investigation into the whereabouts of missing Metcalfe man Cory Hart, 35, is still underway, with the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 15 leading the investigation. Hart is 5’9” white male, approximately 180 lbs, with a medium build, dark blonde hair, and blue eyes. Hart, a retired member...
WBKO
Great Weather Continues!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday brought us more nice weather! Expect lots more sunshine Wednesday with humidity staying fairly comfortable once again. Dry and sunny conditions persist through Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures slowly inch their way up to near 90 degrees by Thursday and Friday before climbing into the 90s this weekend. Humidity won’t be all that high these next two days, but that changes toward the end of the week. Stray showers are possible as we approach the end of the week and the weekend. Our best rain chances show up next Tuesday.
WBKO
“Welcome Back WKU Festival” tradition continues on the hill
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With classes back in session, WKU and the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce hosted several partners and local businesses at their annual “Welcome Back WKU Festival” on Wednesday. The event allows students to get involved on campus and in the Bowling Green...
WBKO
Edmonson County FRYSC teams up with local hairdressers for free back-to-school haircuts
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With back to school around the corner in Edmonson County, it’s time for back to school haircuts. The Edmonson County Family Resource Youth Services Center teamed up with local hairdressers to provide free back-to-school haircuts at the elementary schools in the district. Haircuts were...
WBKO
AARP honors organizations that helped with tornado relief
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River Area Development District held their annual board meeting, during which they honored regional organizations that helped during the December tornadoes. The AARP Kentucky Volunteer State President, Charlotte Whittaker, was at the meeting to thank those who helped. The AARP Foundation was responsible...
k105.com
KY Transportation Cabinet: ‘Timeline’ of delayed Beehive Curve construction project ‘currently not available’
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has released information regarding the stalled road improvement project on KY Hwy 62 between Leitchfield and Clarkson. The wide-ranging KYTC project to essentially straighten what is popularly known as the Beehive Curve began in the spring but suddenly stopped in early summer. During a Grayson...
935wain.com
Adair County Fiscal Court Job Openings: Road Department, Animal Shelter And E-911 Center
Adair County Fiscal Court has immediate job openings at the following locations:. Applications may be picked up at the Adair County Judges Office. Pay will be based on pay scale, experience and qualifications. (Gale B. Cowan – Adair County Judge Executive)
WBKO
Sunny for the midweek!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Wednesday! The warmth and sunshine continues for today, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s through morning. We’ll see a quick warm up later this afternoon - highs are expected to soar into the upper 80s! We’re looking at very similar conditions for Thursday. A stray shower is possible Friday afternoon, but most of us are not going to see any rain at all. This low chance for a shower tracks into the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday look warmer as well with highs in the low 90s. Scattered showers are possible to kick off the next work week!
