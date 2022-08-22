ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horse Cave, KY

wnky.com

Dozens of animals adopted at BRAWA Clear the Shelters

BARREN CO. Ky.-Dozens of animals have new homes thanks to BRAWA’s Clear the Shelters!. Adoptions were half off at the Barren River Animal Welfare Association on Friday and Saturday to encourage people to come out and find their furever friend. 20 dogs, 11 cats, and three guinea pigs were...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: ATV and truck theft

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Crime Stoppers says on July 19, 2022 a red Chevrolet Silverado was seen at an auto dealership in Franklin. A Ford F-250 was stolen from the car lot. Later that night the red Silverado and the stolen F-250 were seen on surveillance at a Bowling...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
k105.com

Man robs victims at gunpoint in Radcliff business parking lot

A man has been arrested in Hardin County after being accused of robbing people at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Radcliff business. On Thursday night, the Radcliff Police Department responded to the report of an armed robbery in the Walmart parking lot, at 102 Gateway Crossing Boulevard. Police...
RADCLIFF, KY
WBKO

Norton Children’s to hold Bike Safety Rodeo at NCM

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Children in the Bowling Green area will have the opportunity to learn the rules of the road in a unique way. Norton Children’s Hospital, based in Louisville, will be hosting a Bike Safety Rodeo at the National Corvette Museum Motorsports Park’s Trek on the track Tuesday night.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

A Little More Humid Late Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was warm and wonderful! It was another seasonable day with dry conditions and tolerable humidity levels. Things are about to turn muggier as we move toward the weekend, however. Expect our Thursday to look and feel close to our Wednesday. More typical August humidity...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Barren Co. lends buses to Letcher County after devastating flooding

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - One school district in South Central Kentucky is lending a helping hand to those in Eastern Kentucky, lending three school buses for the school year to Letcher County. During the summer months, our superintendent Bo Matthews was at some meetings statewide and messaged me one...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
jpinews.com

Missing man investigation continues

The investigation into the whereabouts of missing Metcalfe man Cory Hart, 35, is still underway, with the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 15 leading the investigation. Hart is 5’9” white male, approximately 180 lbs, with a medium build, dark blonde hair, and blue eyes. Hart, a retired member...
METCALFE COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Great Weather Continues!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday brought us more nice weather! Expect lots more sunshine Wednesday with humidity staying fairly comfortable once again. Dry and sunny conditions persist through Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures slowly inch their way up to near 90 degrees by Thursday and Friday before climbing into the 90s this weekend. Humidity won’t be all that high these next two days, but that changes toward the end of the week. Stray showers are possible as we approach the end of the week and the weekend. Our best rain chances show up next Tuesday.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

“Welcome Back WKU Festival” tradition continues on the hill

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With classes back in session, WKU and the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce hosted several partners and local businesses at their annual “Welcome Back WKU Festival” on Wednesday. The event allows students to get involved on campus and in the Bowling Green...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

AARP honors organizations that helped with tornado relief

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River Area Development District held their annual board meeting, during which they honored regional organizations that helped during the December tornadoes. The AARP Kentucky Volunteer State President, Charlotte Whittaker, was at the meeting to thank those who helped. The AARP Foundation was responsible...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
k105.com

KY Transportation Cabinet: ‘Timeline’ of delayed Beehive Curve construction project ‘currently not available’

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has released information regarding the stalled road improvement project on KY Hwy 62 between Leitchfield and Clarkson. The wide-ranging KYTC project to essentially straighten what is popularly known as the Beehive Curve began in the spring but suddenly stopped in early summer. During a Grayson...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
WBKO

Sunny for the midweek!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Wednesday! The warmth and sunshine continues for today, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s through morning. We’ll see a quick warm up later this afternoon - highs are expected to soar into the upper 80s! We’re looking at very similar conditions for Thursday. A stray shower is possible Friday afternoon, but most of us are not going to see any rain at all. This low chance for a shower tracks into the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday look warmer as well with highs in the low 90s. Scattered showers are possible to kick off the next work week!
BOWLING GREEN, KY

