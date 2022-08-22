Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Darius Rucker visits downtown Greenville for tourism project
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Beloved singer-songwriter and South Carolina native Darius Rucker was spotted in downtown Greenville on Wednesday. The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism confirms Rucker was in Greenville to shoot a video as part of their agreement with him. Rucker was named the official...
FOX Carolina
Greer Arts & Eats Festival returns for second year this fall
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce announced that the Greer Arts & Eats Festival is returning to the city this fall. Officials said the free 2-day event is scheduled for Friday, September 30, 2022, and Saturday, October 1, 2022. Last year’s inaugural festival was a...
FOX Carolina
What’s next for “Woven,” many still not on board with West Greenville proposal
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City Council is moving forward with plans for a big development- It’s called the “Woven” and it will be a mixed-use apartment building in West Greenville. Now questions about what will happen next with the project has both neighbors and businesses talking.
FOX Carolina
Deteriorating mill becoming costly issue for neighbor
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s hard to find a town more picturesque than Pendleton. Located just minutes from Clemson, the community wraps around a historic town square. When Amy Trick was looking to buy her first home last year, she knew Pendleton was where she wanted to be.
The Post and Courier
Greenville's Grand Bohemian Hotel opens Aug. 25
GREENVILLE — In early 2019, the developers of the Grand Bohemian Hotel broke ground on a parcel situated above the Reedy River at the end of Liberty Bridge downtown. On Aug. 25, after more than three years of construction and several delays due to labor and supply chain issues, the massive lodge-like hotel in one of Greenville's most visited areas will open its doors.
greenvillejournal.com
‘Wicked Greenville’ illuminates dark history within the city
Jennifer Stoy was born and raised in Los Angeles, but after living here for over a decade, she says she feels like a Southerner. After hearing about Alexia Jones Helsley’s “Wicked Columbia” and Mark R. Jones’ “Wicked Charleston” — both of which are books that delve into the murky and grim pasts of their respective namesake cities — she thought it would be interesting to write about the darker history of Greenville in her new book “Wicked Greenville.”
Darius Rucker spotted in downtown Greenville
Country music artist Darius Rucker was spotted in downtown Greenville Wednesday.
FOX Carolina
Greenville schools buy land for $1, and other board meeting updates
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County School Board is giving the green light to purchase new land for future additions at one elementary school. The cost of the purchase is what turned some heads - but not in the way you might think. $1 is how much the...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Lillian Sophia Fulton Birth
Jeff Fulton of Greenville and Leslie Hutson Fulton, formerly of Blackville, are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Lillian Sophia Fulton (Lilli). She was born at 2:06 p.m. on July 22, 2022 at Prisma Health Patewood in Greenville. She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20 inches long.
FOX Carolina
Several Upstate, WNC cities in running for Top Adventure Town of 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Blue Ridge Outdoors is looking for the top adventure town of 2022, and several Upstate and Western North Carolina cities are in the running. Blue Ridge Outdoors has narrowed the field down to 100 contenders spanning from tiny towns to large cities with numerous trails, public greenspaces, water recreation, and an abundance of parks.
Multiple Upstate dog seizures send influx of animals to shelters
This week there have been two large dog seizures. There was seizure at a home in Enoree and another in Greer.
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg salon expanding with second kids location, new barbershop
DUNCAN — A local beauty salon is set to open its third location in Duncan on Highway 290. The Industry A Hair and Beauty Studio is opening a kids salon that will also have a barbershop. Lauren Hensley, owner of The Industry Junior and The Industry Barbershop, plans to open the new store in September.
WYFF4.com
Owner, founder of Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville dies by suicide
GREER, S.C. — The founder and owner of a Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville, South Carolina, has died, according to the gym. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said Scott Foster, 49, was found dead Monday night in his vehicle at Paris Mountain State Park from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Lights Out! Asheville, for our Feathered Friends
The Coalition for a Bird Friendly Asheville (CBFA) invites you to participate in Lights Out! Asheville, a program that can benefit birds and save energy and money through the implementation of measures that support the safety of resident and migratory birds. This includes a lights-out commitment during migration months and bird-safe window treatments.
FOX Carolina
New grocery store ends ‘food desert’ for struggling community in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A long-awaited grocery store is finally set to open Wednesday morning in what people are considering a food desert. A new Piggly Wiggly is opening in the southside of Spartanburg after the community spent decades struggling with keeping a grocery store open. The area is...
FOX Carolina
Greenville named one of the best places in the world to visit this fall
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fall is right around the corner, and CNN recently spotlighted Greenville as one of the best places to visit this fall. In CNN’s recent list, “A dozen of the best places to go worldwide,” Greenville is described as “a great hub from which to see southern leaves take a bow.” In particular, it is noted that Greenville is within driving distance of destinations such as Paris Mountain, Table Rock, Caesars Head and Congaree National Park.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
10 Great Ways to Meet Mom Friends in Upstate, SC
Looking to meet other moms? Local mom Shawnee Colabella has put together this great list of places to meet other moms around the Upstate. If you’re looking for a group of moms to meet at a local park with or a group of moms to exercise with we’ve got the information you want!
greenville.com
In Greenville County, Past Racist Deeds Abet Gentrification, Displacement
In an article appearing in The Post and Courier (Greenville), reporter Conor Hughes followed up on a mapping project carried out by Furman University researchers including Sam Hayes ’20, and Ken Kolb, chair and professor of the sociology department. They and other researchers at The Shi Institute for Sustainable...
NC winery named nation’s Best New Winery in USA Today 10Best contest
The winery that won the readers’ choice award for the best new winery in the United States is about a four-hour drive from Raleigh.
FOX Carolina
Children’s toy supplier to create new jobs in Laurens County
GRAY COURT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC announced plans to move its corporate headquarters to Laurens County and create 80 new jobs. Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC creates safe and reliable, licensed and non-licensed children’s toys for some of the nation’s largest retailers, according to the governor’s office.
