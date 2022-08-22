ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
FOX Carolina

Darius Rucker visits downtown Greenville for tourism project

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Beloved singer-songwriter and South Carolina native Darius Rucker was spotted in downtown Greenville on Wednesday. The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism confirms Rucker was in Greenville to shoot a video as part of their agreement with him. Rucker was named the official...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greer Arts & Eats Festival returns for second year this fall

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce announced that the Greer Arts & Eats Festival is returning to the city this fall. Officials said the free 2-day event is scheduled for Friday, September 30, 2022, and Saturday, October 1, 2022. Last year’s inaugural festival was a...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Deteriorating mill becoming costly issue for neighbor

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s hard to find a town more picturesque than Pendleton. Located just minutes from Clemson, the community wraps around a historic town square. When Amy Trick was looking to buy her first home last year, she knew Pendleton was where she wanted to be.
PENDLETON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars#Telescopes#Princeton University#Astronomy#Fox
The Post and Courier

Greenville's Grand Bohemian Hotel opens Aug. 25

GREENVILLE — In early 2019, the developers of the Grand Bohemian Hotel broke ground on a parcel situated above the Reedy River at the end of Liberty Bridge downtown. On Aug. 25, after more than three years of construction and several delays due to labor and supply chain issues, the massive lodge-like hotel in one of Greenville's most visited areas will open its doors.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

‘Wicked Greenville’ illuminates dark history within the city

Jennifer Stoy was born and raised in Los Angeles, but after living here for over a decade, she says she feels like a Southerner. After hearing about Alexia Jones Helsley’s “Wicked Columbia” and Mark R. Jones’ “Wicked Charleston” — both of which are books that delve into the murky and grim pasts of their respective namesake cities — she thought it would be interesting to write about the darker history of Greenville in her new book “Wicked Greenville.”
GREENVILLE, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Lillian Sophia Fulton Birth

Jeff Fulton of Greenville and Leslie Hutson Fulton, formerly of Blackville, are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Lillian Sophia Fulton (Lilli). She was born at 2:06 p.m. on July 22, 2022 at Prisma Health Patewood in Greenville. She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20 inches long.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Several Upstate, WNC cities in running for Top Adventure Town of 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Blue Ridge Outdoors is looking for the top adventure town of 2022, and several Upstate and Western North Carolina cities are in the running. Blue Ridge Outdoors has narrowed the field down to 100 contenders spanning from tiny towns to large cities with numerous trails, public greenspaces, water recreation, and an abundance of parks.
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Spartanburg salon expanding with second kids location, new barbershop

DUNCAN — A local beauty salon is set to open its third location in Duncan on Highway 290. The Industry A Hair and Beauty Studio is opening a kids salon that will also have a barbershop. Lauren Hensley, owner of The Industry Junior and The Industry Barbershop, plans to open the new store in September.
DUNCAN, SC
WYFF4.com

Owner, founder of Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville dies by suicide

GREER, S.C. — The founder and owner of a Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville, South Carolina, has died, according to the gym. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said Scott Foster, 49, was found dead Monday night in his vehicle at Paris Mountain State Park from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
GREER, SC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Lights Out! Asheville, for our Feathered Friends

The Coalition for a Bird Friendly Asheville (CBFA) invites you to participate in Lights Out! Asheville, a program that can benefit birds and save energy and money through the implementation of measures that support the safety of resident and migratory birds. This includes a lights-out commitment during migration months and bird-safe window treatments.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Greenville named one of the best places in the world to visit this fall

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fall is right around the corner, and CNN recently spotlighted Greenville as one of the best places to visit this fall. In CNN’s recent list, “A dozen of the best places to go worldwide,” Greenville is described as “a great hub from which to see southern leaves take a bow.” In particular, it is noted that Greenville is within driving distance of destinations such as Paris Mountain, Table Rock, Caesars Head and Congaree National Park.
GREENVILLE, SC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

10 Great Ways to Meet Mom Friends in Upstate, SC

Looking to meet other moms? Local mom Shawnee Colabella has put together this great list of places to meet other moms around the Upstate. If you’re looking for a group of moms to meet at a local park with or a group of moms to exercise with we’ve got the information you want!
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Children’s toy supplier to create new jobs in Laurens County

GRAY COURT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC announced plans to move its corporate headquarters to Laurens County and create 80 new jobs. Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC creates safe and reliable, licensed and non-licensed children’s toys for some of the nation’s largest retailers, according to the governor’s office.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy