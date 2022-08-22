Bronx apartment residents say they are being terrorized, beaten by teens who come to building

Residents of the Bronx say they are living in fear and are terrorized by a group of kids that come to their building night after night.

In fact, they say it has gotten so bad that they're afraid to come out at night.

Miriam Cintron, 67, and her neighbors claim large gangs of teens have been terrorizing the building all summer -- and it is getting worse.

"They came at us, they beat us," Cintron said. "They broke the stick from the tree to beat us with the wood."

Cintron says the group of teens broke the pole from a tree and turned that into a weapon Saturday night, as she fell victim to their violence.

"They were kicking me in my side, kicking me on this side, punching me in the back, trying to get my face," 63-year-old Nydia Carrero said.

The residents of 1294 and 1295 East 169th Street in Morrisania say they are being swarmed, beaten and robbed by the ruthless teens have turned their apartment building into an oasis of lawlessness -- and who apparently count on their youth to spare them.

As the adolescents escalate the violence night after night, residents are left bruised and traumatized.

"It's a shame," 60-year-old Victor Gonzalez said. "They are telling us they're going to come back and turn the building down. It's ridiculous."

Many tenants have lived in the building for decades, and they watch out for each other. But they admit they are no match for this nightmare that has claimed their peace.

Progressive Management, which manages the buildings, released the following statement:

"Any threats or attacks on our residents and neighbors are unacceptable," it read. "Our priority will continue to be ensuring our tenants' safety in their homes. We increased the presence of security on-site, are actively working with NYPD to prevent any criminal trespass that endangers residents or guests, and have requested additional police patrols of the immediate vicinity."

