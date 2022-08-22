ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx apartment residents say they are being terrorized, beaten by teens who come to building

 2 days ago

Residents of the Bronx say they are living in fear and are terrorized by a group of kids that come to their building night after night.

In fact, they say it has gotten so bad that they're afraid to come out at night.

Miriam Cintron, 67, and her neighbors claim large gangs of teens have been terrorizing the building all summer -- and it is getting worse.

"They came at us, they beat us," Cintron said. "They broke the stick from the tree to beat us with the wood."

Cintron says the group of teens broke the pole from a tree and turned that into a weapon Saturday night, as she fell victim to their violence.

"They were kicking me in my side, kicking me on this side, punching me in the back, trying to get my face," 63-year-old Nydia Carrero said.

The residents of 1294 and 1295 East 169th Street in Morrisania say they are being swarmed, beaten and robbed by the ruthless teens have turned their apartment building into an oasis of lawlessness -- and who apparently count on their youth to spare them.

As the adolescents escalate the violence night after night, residents are left bruised and traumatized.

"It's a shame," 60-year-old Victor Gonzalez said. "They are telling us they're going to come back and turn the building down. It's ridiculous."

Many tenants have lived in the building for decades, and they watch out for each other. But they admit they are no match for this nightmare that has claimed their peace.

Progressive Management, which manages the buildings, released the following statement:

"Any threats or attacks on our residents and neighbors are unacceptable," it read. "Our priority will continue to be ensuring our tenants' safety in their homes. We increased the presence of security on-site, are actively working with NYPD to prevent any criminal trespass that endangers residents or guests, and have requested additional police patrols of the immediate vicinity."

Comments / 248

The DownVoter
3d ago

And these older people don't got no grandkids or people to defend them?? Had this been my building or one of my family members, someone is getting dealt with in a very violent way💪👍

Reply(29)
83
Donna Gilmore
3d ago

Where are the police?? Why aren’t they stationed at the building?? This is outrageous. These people are prisoners in their own homes.

Reply(29)
49
Mandy Wilson
2d ago

This is because the law isn’t holding parents accountable for there underage childrens actions. If parents got charged with the children they wouldn’t be out causing harm to our elderly helpless defenseless people. The law also needs to charge these kids as adults for what bodily injuries to the elderly. They know they will be no consequences a slap on the wrist isn’t gonna stop this and these kids know they will get nothing to stop them from going back out to cause bigger criminal crimes because they got nothing but a stop doing that by the law. This is shameful for these elderly people. But more shameful on our legal system and justice system shame on this country and our government and governors for continuing to allow this to happen to our most valuable citizens the elderly! 🙏🏼hope they get some kind of justice and piece.

Reply(8)
27
 

