North Dakota officials to review hemp house sustainability in Downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An experiment near downtown Fargo centers around two homes sitting next to each other. The purpose of these homes is for research material. One of them is made out of hemp. The other is made out of conventional wood frames covered by that classic white house wrap material.
House Built By Fargo South Students Moved Out of Town
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Traffic in Fargo was slowed up a bit by this slow moving house. Crews started the move around 8:30 Wednesday morning from the campus of Fargo South High School. The house slowly moved down 17th Avenue South before heading south on 25th Street. It then...
Free picnic for West Fargo seniors Wednesday
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Park District will host a Senior Picnic at noon Wednesday. The event will take place in the Rustad Recreation Center gyms and serve more than 200 people. This year, West Fargo Police and West Fargo Fire will join in serving grilled burgers, potato salad, pork and beans, cookies and root beer floats.
New Grand Forks complex aims to give kids, families more to do
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s new and it’s one of a kind for the Northern Valley— A practice spot for aspiring athletes, a hang out for kids and teens and an an indoor playground for adults needing to blow off some steam. “We have basketball,...
Otter Tail, MDU to jointly build 95-mile powerline
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – Otter Tail Power Company and Montana-Dakota Utilities have announced a plan to jointly build a 95-mile power transmission line from Jamestown to Ellendale, North Dakota. It will connect two existing substations. The companies say the power line will allow them to create a more...
JLG’s 8th Annual “Rock the Streets” Concert Comes Back to Downtown Fargo
With 2022 marking the 33rd anniversary of JLG Architects, the firm’s 150+ employee-owners are ready to rock. On Friday, September 9, 2022, JLG will be hosting its eighth annual rockin’ end-of-summer street dance in downtown Fargo’s Broadway Square. Headlining JLG’s “Rock the Streets” concert will be the Fabulous Armadillos, with 100 Proof and The Shuttles opening the night. Food and beer trucks will open at 5:00 P.M., with bands taking the stage at 5:45 P.M. The concert is free and open to the public, with attendees encouraged to bring their own seating.
Five Below in Fargo to open September 2
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The newest store in Fargo, Five Below, is opening next week. The store will open on Friday, September 2nd at 1500 13th Ave E in the former Dress Barn location. The trendy discount store primarily offers items for $5 or less.
American Crystal Sugar launches 2022 pre-pile harvest
American Crystal Sugar Co.’s 2022 sugarbeet pre-pile harvest got underway on schedule. Farmers who grow sugar beets for the company based in Moorhead, Minnesota, started harvesting on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The pre-pile harvest at American Crystal Sugar Co.’s five factories, located in the Minnesota cities of East Grand Forks, Crookston and Moorhead and the North Dakota cities of Hillsboro and Drayton, began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
How Did I Not Know about This Dam Minnesota Place Until Now
It never ceases to amaze me, growing up in Minnesota and knowing it my whole life, that I still learn about new places in this great State. This Dam Minnesota place is high up on my list of "How did I not know about this until now?" -- considering I grew up only 45 minutes from it.
Deadline Set For Blighted Fargo House
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo City Commissioners agree it’s time for a vacant house to go. The structure at 437 23rd Street South has been declared a dangerous building. The woman who owned the house passed away and it was difficult for city building inspectors to find out who owns the building.
Fargo daycare closed indefinitely due to water heater leak from nearby business
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A south Fargo daycare is forced to close temporarily after a water heater leak causes up to 14 inches of flooding. Last weekend Anna Matcha, the owner of Time 2 Play daycare, was informed the center saw a significant water heater leak coming from a nearby business.
Minot man charged in fatal I-94 crash west of Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged a Minot man with negligent homicide and reckless endangerment in a deadly collision last January on I-94 west of Fargo. 43-year-old Mario Butler is also charged with driving under suspension and having no liability insurance. An...
Good Samaritans scammed out of thousands with fake jewelry
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a staple of Midwest life, folks willing to lend a helping hand to a stranger in need. However, some in the valley have learned that where some see kindness, others see opportunity. Over the last few weeks one local jewelry store has...
Grand Forks airport closed to commercial flights
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks International Airport is closed to commercial flights until September 2. On Facebook, the airport shared pictures of crews working into the night on the runway intersection. They say the crews working are 24-hour shifts in order to get the work done as quickly as possible.
Fargo changes noise ordinance
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo is changing its noise ordinance. Permits are no longer required for street performers, but they can only use amplified sound between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m, including weekends. Those violating the ordinance could face a 100-dollar fine. The Fargo City Commission voted and...
Man found unresponsive in Fargo hotel hot tub
(Fargo, ND) -- A man has died after being found unresponsive in a hot tub at a Fargo hotel. Emergency crews responded to the 44-hundred block of 19th Avenue South Monday morning, where they found the unresponsive 59-year-old. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful. Authorities believe he died...
Tristan F. Bye – Fergus Falls, MN
Tristan F. Bye, 21, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Tristan Forrest Bye was born September 29, 2000 to Michael and Niamya (Braun) Bye at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls. He attended school in Underwood and graduated from Underwood High School in 2019. He then went to Minnesota State Community and Technical College for Phlebotomy Technician. He was employed at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls since he was 16 years old. He started in Dietary then moved to Environmental Services and was most recently working in Supply Distribution. He also worked at the JC General Store in Dalton for the past three years. He was a member of Swan Lake Lutheran Church of rural Fergus Falls, where he was confirmed and helped with Vacation Bible School. Tristan loved spending time with his family, it was the most important thing to him. He loved watching movies, listening to music…on vinyl, golfing, hanging out with friends, and supporting his dad and the rest of the Dalton Fire Department. Most importantly he wanted to help everyone, whether it was babysitting, running errands for the fire department during functions, carrying groceries out to your car or delivering them to your home, or helping at church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at the lake. He donated blood every opportunity he could, was the first to give you a hug and had the BEST smile. Preceding him in death were his grandmother, Julie Bye; and great-grandparents, Norine Erway, Alfred and Vivian Bye, Elma Heinecke, Clayton Abbott, Dwight and Joyce Hanson. Tristan is survived by his parents, Michael and Niamya Bye; brothers, Hunter Bye and Leo Bye; grandparents, Forrest and Rachelle Hanson, Tom and Darcy Bye; great-grandfather, Leo (special friend, Marilyn Lundmark) Braun; aunt, Amy (Josh) Hanson, Tyler and Tyson; uncle, Justin (Maddy) Hanson, Eli and Avery; aunt, Carol (Steve) Harles; uncle, Matthew (Krysta) Bye, Owen and Daniel; numerous great-aunts and uncles, and cousins. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls Service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Swan Lake Lutheran Church of rural Fergus Falls with Reverends Eric Smith, Bruce Stumbo and Mark Johnson officiating. Interment at Swan Lake Lutheran Cemetery of rural Fergus Falls Arrangements are provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.ol sonfuneralhome.com.
One hurt in motorcycle crash in Becker County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 46-year-old Minnesota man is recovering from his injuries following a motorcycle crash in Becker County. a Minnesota State Patrol report says John Warren, of Bluffton, was riding his motorcycle on highway 113 near Dr. Wallace Road in Forest Township. That is about 25...
NDSU President condemns racist & homophobic messages from ND Young Republicans
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - NDSU’s new President Dr. David Cook sent a campus wide email early this afternoon with a video where he condemned hateful, bigoted messages reported from a group chat among members of North Dakota Young Republicans. NDYR is a professional arm of the North...
Man Who Left Broken Down Tow Truck On I-94 Faces Charges
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — A man who left his broken down tow truck in the driving lane of I-94 causing a fatal crash last winter is now charged. Cass County States Attorney filing charges against 43-year-old Mario Butler of Minot. He is accused of negligent homicide, reckless endangerment, driving...
