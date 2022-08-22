ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 3

legalizeEverything
2d ago

Gates won't help bc the thieves are your neighbors. They bought in an overpriced market and they gotta make ends meet. Ppl lived there for years with no problem, then an influx of new homes and buyers came and now they have problems. Not hard to find the cause.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Proposed speed limit change in Desert Shores community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A proposed change to speed limits is headed to a northwest valley area and residents living in the area are expressing their thoughts on the matter. The temporary speed limit in the Desert Shores community is posted as 30 mph.Residents told 8 News Now it’s a much-needed change from the 35 […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Water cops' take to Las Vegas streets to crack down on violations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Amidst a Tier 2-shortage and unprecedented water levels, every drop of water we use here in the Las Vegas valley matters. “It's now more imperative than ever that every water-use sector across the Colorado River reduce water use," said Corey Enus with the Southern Nevada Water Authority and Las Vegas Valley Water District.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Package Theft
8newsnow.com

Good Samaritan aids mother, daughter after Las Vegas crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Police say a woman died Wednesday morning after her car veered off the road and hit a pole. It happened near Charleston Road and Pecos Boulevard around 2 a.m. The woman was 38-year-old Crystal Clemenza, and she was traveling with her four-year-old daughter, who was in the backseat.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue opens trainee recruitment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Department is opening firefighter trainee recruitment next month. Recruitment will be open from Sept. 6 to Oct. 4. Candidates interested in fire and emergency medical service careers can apply through this link. Recruitment is generally for entry-level candidates who meet the minimum requirements listed below: […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Roadrunner stuck in bush near busy streets rescued

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas roadrunner who was stuck in a bush near a busy intersection will soon have a new home. The North Las Vegas Police Department posted the photos on social media Monday morning. The post said, “we think the roadrunner was just as surprised as us.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
8newsnow.com

Motorcycle and SUV collide in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A motorcycle and SUV collided at an intersection in North Las Vegas, leaving the motorcyclist with critical injuries, North Las Vegas Police (NLVPD) said. The NLVPD said the crash took place at the intersection of Simmons Street and Craig road. The driver of the SUV is...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

SWAT team responds to barricade in North Las Vegas

UPDATE: As of 11:32 p.m. on Tuesday, Police told 8 News Now the male suspect was not located inside the residence. Officers are wrapping up the scene. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade involving an armed man in the north valley. It happened at an apartment complex in the […]
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

North Las Vegas police standoff ends with no armed man found

UPDATE - 11:35 PM: North Las Vegas police say the suspect was not located inside the residence. Officers are breaking down the scene. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is currently in a standoff with a man who is believed to be armed inside an apartment unit in the 4200 block of North Commerce Street.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy