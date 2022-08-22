LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Police say a woman died Wednesday morning after her car veered off the road and hit a pole. It happened near Charleston Road and Pecos Boulevard around 2 a.m. The woman was 38-year-old Crystal Clemenza, and she was traveling with her four-year-old daughter, who was in the backseat.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 11 HOURS AGO