legalizeEverything
2d ago
Gates won't help bc the thieves are your neighbors. They bought in an overpriced market and they gotta make ends meet. Ppl lived there for years with no problem, then an influx of new homes and buyers came and now they have problems. Not hard to find the cause.
2
Fox5 KVVU
VIDEO: Porch pirates fill shopping cart with stolen packages as they walk through Las Vegas neighborhood
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s a problem plaguing many neighborhoods: porch pirates, thieves stealing deliveries right off doorsteps. In one instance caught on camera, two criminals loaded a shopping cart full of packages in a Las Vegas neighborhood. “I had gotten notification that it was delivered that Saturday...
Las Vegas detectives track down suspect of three commercial robberies
Metro police have tracked down and arrested a 56-year-old suspect who has been connected to several commercial robberies in the Las Vegas Valley.
Proposed speed limit change in Desert Shores community
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A proposed change to speed limits is headed to a northwest valley area and residents living in the area are expressing their thoughts on the matter. The temporary speed limit in the Desert Shores community is posted as 30 mph.Residents told 8 News Now it’s a much-needed change from the 35 […]
news3lv.com
'Water cops' take to Las Vegas streets to crack down on violations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Amidst a Tier 2-shortage and unprecedented water levels, every drop of water we use here in the Las Vegas valley matters. “It's now more imperative than ever that every water-use sector across the Colorado River reduce water use," said Corey Enus with the Southern Nevada Water Authority and Las Vegas Valley Water District.
Fire burns building west of Las Vegas Strip
The fire was reported around 8 a.m. in the 3600 block of Procyon Street near Twain Avenue and Valley View Boulevard.
Metro asking for more victims of unlicensed masseuse
A 60-year-old man is facing sexual assault charges for allegedly assaulting a woman earlier this month while working as a masseuse out of his east-side home. Javier Diaz-Guzman was taken into custody on Aug. 16 at his home near Stewart and Eastern.
‘There are a lot of dogs in bad condition,’ Officials work to examine 300 dogs in Amargosa Valley outside Las Vegas
Sheriff’s deputies, animal control officers and veterinarians worked throughout the day Tuesday to examine and tag 300 dogs found living in unsanitary conditions in rural Nye County.
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – The complete closure of a busy intersection near downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Officially, it hasn’t even been a year, but for anyone who’s driven on Charleston between Las Vegas Blvd and Eastern recently it feels like it’s been going on for 5 years. There have been countless days like the one shown...
8newsnow.com
Good Samaritan aids mother, daughter after Las Vegas crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Police say a woman died Wednesday morning after her car veered off the road and hit a pole. It happened near Charleston Road and Pecos Boulevard around 2 a.m. The woman was 38-year-old Crystal Clemenza, and she was traveling with her four-year-old daughter, who was in the backseat.
Coroner identifies human remains discovered at Lake Mead
The Clark County Coroner has identified human remains discovered at Lake Mead on May 7 in the Callville Bay area.
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue opens trainee recruitment
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Department is opening firefighter trainee recruitment next month. Recruitment will be open from Sept. 6 to Oct. 4. Candidates interested in fire and emergency medical service careers can apply through this link. Recruitment is generally for entry-level candidates who meet the minimum requirements listed below: […]
8newsnow.com
Roadrunner stuck in bush near busy streets rescued
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas roadrunner who was stuck in a bush near a busy intersection will soon have a new home. The North Las Vegas Police Department posted the photos on social media Monday morning. The post said, “we think the roadrunner was just as surprised as us.”
8newsnow.com
Motorcycle and SUV collide in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A motorcycle and SUV collided at an intersection in North Las Vegas, leaving the motorcyclist with critical injuries, North Las Vegas Police (NLVPD) said. The NLVPD said the crash took place at the intersection of Simmons Street and Craig road. The driver of the SUV is...
SWAT team responds to barricade in North Las Vegas
UPDATE: As of 11:32 p.m. on Tuesday, Police told 8 News Now the male suspect was not located inside the residence. Officers are wrapping up the scene. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade involving an armed man in the north valley. It happened at an apartment complex in the […]
LVMPD cracking down on 'pedestrian' safety as fatality numbers surpass 2021
Las Vegas police say they're cracking down on pedestrian-related traffic fatalities as numbers rise.
Look: Police rescue roadrunner caught in Nevada bush
Animal protection officers in Nevada came to the rescue of a road runner that became entangled in some trash in a bush at the side of a road.
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police standoff ends with no armed man found
UPDATE - 11:35 PM: North Las Vegas police say the suspect was not located inside the residence. Officers are breaking down the scene. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is currently in a standoff with a man who is believed to be armed inside an apartment unit in the 4200 block of North Commerce Street.
One set of remains found at Lake Mead identified as 42-year-old, official says
An official from the Clark County Office of Communications & Strategy said that the office of the coroner/medical examiner was able to identify remains found at Callville Bay on May 7.
Some Henderson residents in uproar over proposed road near college
Neighbors in the Mission Hills area of Henderson will meet with city planners about a new road the city wants to run through the community.
Cause of trailer fire outside of Allegiant Stadium determined
Fire investigators say that cardboard placed too close to a generator was the cause of a merchandise trailer fire outside of Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night. No one was hurt, but the trailer was a total loss.
