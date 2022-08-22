ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The Spun

John Harbaugh Announces Significant Ravens Rookie Injury

Third-round rookie Travis Jones recently suffered an injury ahead of his first NFL season. Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh says the 22-year-old defensive tackle will be out for the first three to five weeks of the 2022 season with a knee sprain. Jones suffered a hyperextended knee during the...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Why Lamar Jackson hasn't accepted Ravens' $230M-plus offer

Lamar Jackson is staying the course when it comes to cashing in big with the Baltimore Ravens. The 25-year-old former NFL MVP was offered an extension worth more than Kyler Murray's ($230.5 million) — a figure Jackson was allegedly adamant about surpassing — but nothing has come to fruition because the superstar quarterback wants the deal fully guaranteed, per FOX Sports' Jay Glazer.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Reveals Why Lamar Jackson Remains Unsigned

While the Baltimore Ravens continue to be the kings of the preseason, there are more pressing matters that they must address. First, it is uncertain if some of their starters will be back to full strength in time for their season opener against the New York Jets on September 11.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Ravens' Isaiah Likely expected to play 'significant snaps' early

Baltimore Ravens fourth-round rookie tight end Isaiah Likely "figures to playing significant snaps from the jump" in the regular season," writes Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Zrebiec says Likely "quickly emerged as a popular target" for Lamar Jackson on a team that lacks reliable pass-catching talent beyond Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman. The Ravens are expected to feature two tight ends as much as any team in the league, so Likely's potential emergence shouldn't cut into Andrews' playing time or volume.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Cutting Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The 80-man roster deadline is set for this Tuesday at 4 p.m ET. In order to reach that number, the Baltimore Ravens have parted ways with a young wide receiver. According to Matt Lombardo of Heavy.com, the Ravens have released wide receiver Bailey Gaither. Gaither, 25, played college football at...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Ravens Running Back Is Out For At Least 4 Games

Gus Edwards won't return to NFL action in September. The Baltimore Ravens running back tore his ACL shortly before beginning the 2021 season. After missing the entire year, his comeback will have to wait at least four games. Baltimore placed Edwards on the reserve/physically unable to perform list Tuesday. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Former Ravens DC Rex Ryan to compete on 'The Amazing Race'

BALTIMORE -- Rex Ryan, a defensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens for four seasons and member of the organization for 10 years, is set to compete in the upcoming season of "The Amazing Race," CBS announced.Ryan, who now serves as an analyst for ESPN, will be paired Tim Mann, a 40-year-old probation officer from Tennessee, to compete against 11 other teams in the around-the-world race for $1 million. The duo, appropriately competing as Team T-Rex, are golf buddies."Where our story kind of started was his love for the Buffalo Bills, and the fact that I failed miserably as the head...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Joe Flacco Can Make Rare NFL History In Week 1

Joe Flacco is on his second tour of duty with the New York Jets. He first joined the team in 2020 when he signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal. After that season, he joined the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year deal to be a backup for Jalen Hurts. However, the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ravens DT Travis Jones to miss beginning of regular season with knee sprain

The Baltimore Ravens could be without defensive tackle Travis Jones when the 2022 season starts in September. Jones sustained a knee injury on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, though head coach John Harbaugh played it down and said it is not a “hyper extension type situation.” The veteran tactician then expressed optimism that their rookie wouldn’t be sidelined for long, hinting that he could be ready at the start of the campaign.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Baltimore Will be Contenders in 2022

The Baltimore Ravens are primed to have their star players return to the field as a healthy group nearing the start of new season. HC John Harbaugh is especially excited about seeing star cornerback Marlon Humphrey return to the field. Humphrey missed the last five games of the season in 2021 due to a tear in his pectoral. His return will help improve a bottom five pass defense from last season.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

49ers, Giants, Ravens move up in Cowherd's adjusted projections

We may just be a couple of weeks into the NFL preseason, but the storylines are streaming forth like tidal waves. Stars are emerging, veterans are regressing, and shake-ups are surfacing as Week 1 of the regular season beckons. And the action has Colin Cowherd second-guessing some of his early predictions for the league's end-of-season standings.
NFL

