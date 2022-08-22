ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Councilwoman to seek suspension of operations at CSX Curtis Bay Coal Terminal

BALTIMORE – City council members held a second hearing Wednesday night to understand what led to the explosion at the CSX Transportation coal facility late last year. The explosion happened on Dec. 30, 2021, at a coal silo on Benhill Avenue. It shattered windows and damaged homes. Nobody was killed or injured. Wednesday was the first time CSX representatives were present at a hearing, said one Curtis Bay resident. CSX has operated out of Curtis Bay for 140 years, said Brian Hammock, the vice president of State Government Affairs for CSX. He said the explosion was caused by a building of methane on...
BALTIMORE, MD
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Police commissioner speaks on mass shooting in Northwest Baltimore

Police commissioner speaks on mass shooting in Northwest Baltimore. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police commissioner speaks on mass shooting in Northwest Baltimore. via IFTTT.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Discover snowballs around Harford County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Discover sweet treats around Harford County's Snowball Trail. Owner of Sharon's Snowballs Sharon Castronova and Executive Director of Visit Harford Matthew Scales shares more.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Speed bumps, raised crosswalk to be installed on Avondale Road in Carney

CARNEY, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Monday announced the approval of a traffic safety project for Avondale Road, one of the busiest corridors in Carney. The project involves the construction of four standard speed bumps along the route from Joppa Road to the Baltimore Beltway overpass, and a brick raised crosswalk in the vicinity of Second Avenue.
CARNEY, MD
mdhistory.org

Plan of Baltimore Town in 1729 containing 60 acres divided into 60 lots

A map of Baltimore, Maryland, as it was in 1729, depicting 60 acres divided into 60 lots. The map shows Long Street (East/West) at the intersections of Forest Street and Calvert Street (both North/South). A scale of perches is in the lower left corner. Creator. Date. circa 1823. Language(s) Collection...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Hot House: Classic colonial Roland Park residence comes with columns, crown molding and turret

502 Somerset Road, Baltimore, MD 21210. Hot House: Classic colonial Roland Park residence on desirable street. 6 beds/5 baths. 4,904 square feet. Asking price: $1,299,000. What: Somerset Road is one of the most distinguished roads in Roland Park with a wide variety of houses in many classical styles. The house at 502 Somerset Road is a classic colonial, with all of the features that distinguish that style: two to three stories with a rectangular or square shape; a gabled roof and dormer windows; door in the exact center of the home and the same number of windows on either side of the door; decorative crown over the front door supported by pillars or columns; and grand entrances that lead into living areas.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Assault reported in Middle River, residence burglarized in Carney

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating an assault, a robbery, and a burglary that were reported over the past week. At 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, after returning home to the unit block of Barnwell Court in Carney (21234), the victim noticed that several items were missing. Police say no signs of entry were immediately visible.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
foxbaltimore.com

ROAD RAGE INVESTIGATION | Car shot multiple times in Cockeysville, say police

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — A road rage investigation is underway after Maryland State Police say that someone shot at a vehicle last night. State police received a call about 10:40 last night. The caller reported a shooting along Interstate 83 north between Shawan Road and Belfast Road. Investigators say that someone driving an SUV shot into the victim's vehicle multiple times.
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Johns Hopkins University to proceed with creating police force

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — According to a statement on the university's website, Johns Hopkins University will proceed with creating its own police force to be deployed in the fall of 2023 or spring of 2024. The force is expected to be small and "narrow in scope," according to the website.
BALTIMORE, MD

