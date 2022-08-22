ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

pelicanpostonline.com

Parish Council criminalizes sale of Kratom, first to do so in Louisiana

Selling Kratom in Ascension Parish will soon be illegal after a unanimous vote of nine Council members on Thursday, but not its possession or use. Total ignorance about Kratom, freely admitted by each member bothering to speak, was no impediment to the unanimous vote endorsed by an adamantine President Clint Cointment (whose mastery of the topic was little better than the legislative branch). Anecdotal evidence, passionately expressed on both sides of the Kratom divide, was compelling enough to convince nine council members once criminal penalties against individual users were amended out of the proposed ordinance.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Area law enforcement agencies assist in federal drug trafficking investigation

A member of a drug trafficking network based and operating in Baton Rouge was sentenced to federal prison. U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr. announced the sentencing of 42-year-old Yascia N. LaFrance of Baton Rouge as part of Operation Hidden Fee, an extensive federal, state, and local investigation by the Middle District Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force aimed at the drug trafficking network.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Detectives in Louisiana Seized More Than $24k, 495 Grams of Marijuana, and 2 Firearms in a Compliance Check Drug Bust

Detectives in Louisiana Seized More Than $24k, 495 Grams of Marijuana, and 2 Firearms in a Compliance Check Drug Bust. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on August 22, 2022, that detectives from the Street Crimes Unit aided Probation and Parole agents with a compliance check at a residence in the 12,000 block of Coursey Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

First African American Major with BRPD passes away at 91

BATON ROUGE - Moses Evans Sr., a trailblazer and pioneer for African American equality in Baton Rouge, has died at 91, a family member told WBRZ Monday morning. Evans Sr., born in 1931, was a Slaughter native and served in the Korean War where he earned the Occupation and National Defense Services medals, The Advocate reports in its obituary. He later served in the Air Force Reserves stationed in New Orleans. When he returned home, Evans Sr. attained his G.E.D. from Northwestern High School and afterward decided to become a police officer.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

High school in Livingston Parish taking potential threat seriously

ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – A potential threat against Albany High School is being looked at by the school and local law enforcement. Along with the high school, Livingston Parish Public Schools, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Albany Police Department are all aware of the potential threat made on social media.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

SULC student organization focusing on education in prison

BATON ROUGE, La. - Southern University Law students are taking a closer look at the men and women who are sitting behind bars. “When you are in prison, you are technically confined, but that doesn’t put any confines on your mind. So, we want them to have the opportunity to have the freedom of the mind, in the situation where they don’t have the freedom of their body,” explained Keyra Johnson, who is the president of the Louisiana College Prison Project.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
brproud.com

Mother arrested in Siegen Lane retail store arson

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A mother was arrested Tuesday in connection to a Siegen Lane retail store arson on Aug. 13. Authorities said Jerdae Tanner was arrested by fire investigators and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies on charges of aggravated arson and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

SULC, BRCC to sign partnership agreement between law departments

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The law departments at Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) and the Southern University Law Center (SULC) are joining forces to create more opportunities for students. The schools will sign a partnership agreement that focuses on removing barriers for BRCC students who want to enter the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Helpful deputy comes to stranded citizen’s rescue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The annoyance of having one’s work commute interrupted by a flat tire is an occurrence most drivers are familiar with. It happened to one woman as she driving along I-10 West Monday (August 22) morning, and not only did the flat impede her journey, but it reportedly sent her vehicle into a dangerous spin.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

U.S. banks warn of recent uptick in digital money movement fraud

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Customers of banks that use a digital payment network called Zelle are being warned about a recent scam. Financial experts say some banks are reporting an uptick in digital money movement fraud. In these cases, scammers are contacting the bank’s customers and requesting payment...
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Baton Rouge woman sentenced for drug trafficking

United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced the sentencing of Yascia N. LaFrance age, 42 of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as part of Operation Hidden Fee, an extensive federal, state, and local investigation by the Middle District Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) aimed at a drug trafficking network based and operating in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Neighbors arrested after dispute in Louisiana

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kitica Patterson Starks, 48, of Napoleonville and Renee A. Thompson, 44, of Thibodaux were arrested on Tuesday, August 23, after a recent investigation by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. Prior to their arrests, “deputies responded to a disturbance between two neighbors at a residence...
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

