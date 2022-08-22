Read full article on original website
Titusville Herald
The family that skips together rocks
When you’re a little kid and your dad not only lets you throw rocks, but encourages you to do so with purpose — your last name might be Ohmer. Heck, he even will take you around looking for even better rocks to throw. And all that encouragement can...
WFMJ.com
Set sail for Tall Ships Erie Thursday through Sunday - What you need to know
If you’re looking for something fun to do as the summer winds down, you might take a drive up north into the past and visit Tall Ships Erie 2022 between Thursday and Sunday. The four-day maritime celebration takes place at the Port of Erie from Thursday, August 25, 2022, through Sunday, August 28, 2022.
Recent rain won’t stop the final day of CelebrateErie
A wave of storms hit Erie overnight which impacted vendors down in Perry Square for CelebrateErie. We checked in with those vendors on Sunday afternoon to see if any of the damage affected them. We also wanted to know how these vendors plan on finishing out the last night of CelebrateErie. CelebrateErie has had quite […]
erienewsnow.com
Presque Isle State Park Closes North Pier Road for Tall Ships Festival
Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and National Resources (DCNR) announced that the roadway leading to the North Pier from Beach 11 (Kohler Beach), will be closed for the Tall Ships Festival. The roadway will be closed from 5 a.m. Thursday morning until the end of the Tall Ships Parade of Sails...
erienewsnow.com
Crawford County Fair Kicks Off Week of Fun with Antique Tractor Pull
The Crawford County fair is in full swing this week, with no shortage of good times. Monday, August 22nd was the antique tractor pull, an annual crowd pleasing event. The rest of the week includes a circus, drag racing, truck and tractor pulls, and the popular demolition derby. The Crawford...
Tornado Warning expires for Lake and Ashtabula County on Sunday night
Update: A Tornado Warning issued by the National Weather Service for Ashtabula and Lake counties has expired.
Titusville Herald
The glow of the midway is back for the 2022 Crawford County Fair
WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — For Crawford County Fair Board member Ryan Smith, when he thinks of his experiences at the fair when he was younger, he recalls that neon glow that takes over the sky. Last year the Crawford County Fair went back to its roots, with an emphasis...
erienewsnow.com
Tall Ships Erie 2022 Festival Map
Watch: Video captures funnel cloud in Ashtabula County during Sunday storms
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — We’re getting a closer look at some of the stormy weather conditions that moved through Northeast Ohio on Sunday. Video captured the moment a funnel cloud was spotted in Harpersfield Township in Ashtabula County, which was under a tornado warning with Lake County at one point Sunday evening.
Crawford County Fair kicks off 77th year
One of the oldest county fairs in Pennsylvania kicked off its 77th year. The Crawford County Fair returned to Meadville this week. Fairgoers can expect all the usual events and the return of rides on the midway. Live music will also be featured on the main stage. One board member said that they had a […]
ANNA Shelter remains busy tending to 31 rescued Jack Russell Terriers
The ANNA Shelter has been very busy this week trying to find some good homes for its rescued Jack Russell Terriers. Last week, the shelter’s humane officer responded to a call that about 31 Jack Russell Terriers were inside a Crawford County home and in need of help. The dogs were found in horrible living […]
Ailing historical tree at Asbury Woods to be cut down
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Asbury Woods will soon part ways with a longstanding tree. The tree is a silver maple. It stands in the front lawn of the Nature Center at Asbury Woods (4105 Asbury Road). And it was planted more than 100 years ago by the original benefactor of Asbury Woods, Otto Behrend. According to Asbury […]
erienewsnow.com
EMTA Bus Route Changes to Take Effect Starting Saturday
Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) is making bus route adjustments, which will go into effect Saturday. Route 33 - Presque Isle Express - Seasonal service to end. University services routes 17, 18, 19 and PennWest Edinboro Express to return when fall semester classes begin at each university. Riders can go...
erienewsnow.com
World's Largest Rubber Duck & Her Duckling are Headed Back to Erie's Bayfront for Tall Ships 2022
Tall Ships is coming back for the first time since 2019. Among the tall ships making their way back to Presque Isle Bay is the World's Largest Rubber Duck. Mama Duck was "born" is 2014, in a factory near Cleveland, Ohio, called Scherba Industries. Since its debut in 2014, the...
Erie hiking trail designated as 2022 Great Greenway Trail
It’s the first time that an Erie hiking spot will be designated as a 2022 Great Greenway Trail. The Four Mile Creek Trail at the Wintergreen Gorge will receive the honor. Each year the Pennsylvania chapter of the American Planning Association chooses great places in a variety of categories. The Great Greenway Trail is one […]
Titusville Herald
Hydetown was the place to fill your tank
I call this column “The Hydetown Bridge,” not because I always hung out on the bridge. It was my desire for this column to be a “Bridge” to the past. I always loved history — especially local history. I used to love sitting in Grandpa’s gas station listening to some old timers swapping stories about the Hydetown they grew up in.
This Sunset Dinner Cruise is the Ultimate Pennsylvania Day Trip
If you're looking for a fun and unique way to take in all the beauty of the outdoors this summer, look no further than this wonderful Lake Erie Cruise. This historic riverboat will take you through the scenic landscape of Erie Pennsylvania, keep reading to learn more.
Meadville community can replace old license plates at free event
The Meadville City Police Department is teaming up with a local AAA branch to help the community replace old license plates. Fontaine Glenn was live this morning from the control room with more on today’s event. A similar event was held in Erie last Friday that had an overwhelming turnout and now Meadville area residents […]
