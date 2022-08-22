ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Titusville Herald

The family that skips together rocks

When you’re a little kid and your dad not only lets you throw rocks, but encourages you to do so with purpose — your last name might be Ohmer. Heck, he even will take you around looking for even better rocks to throw. And all that encouragement can...
FRANKLIN, PA
WFMJ.com

Set sail for Tall Ships Erie Thursday through Sunday - What you need to know

If you’re looking for something fun to do as the summer winds down, you might take a drive up north into the past and visit Tall Ships Erie 2022 between Thursday and Sunday. The four-day maritime celebration takes place at the Port of Erie from Thursday, August 25, 2022, through Sunday, August 28, 2022.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Recent rain won’t stop the final day of CelebrateErie

A wave of storms hit Erie overnight which impacted vendors down in Perry Square for CelebrateErie. We checked in with those vendors on Sunday afternoon to see if any of the damage affected them. We also wanted to know how these vendors plan on finishing out the last night of CelebrateErie. CelebrateErie has had quite […]
erienewsnow.com

Presque Isle State Park Closes North Pier Road for Tall Ships Festival

Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and National Resources (DCNR) announced that the roadway leading to the North Pier from Beach 11 (Kohler Beach), will be closed for the Tall Ships Festival. The roadway will be closed from 5 a.m. Thursday morning until the end of the Tall Ships Parade of Sails...
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Entertainment
Erie, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Erie, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmie Allen
YourErie

Crawford County Fair kicks off 77th year

One of the oldest county fairs in Pennsylvania kicked off its 77th year. The Crawford County Fair returned to Meadville this week. Fairgoers can expect all the usual events and the return of rides on the midway. Live music will also be featured on the main stage. One board member said that they had a […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Ailing historical tree at Asbury Woods to be cut down

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Asbury Woods will soon part ways with a longstanding tree. The tree is a silver maple. It stands in the front lawn of the Nature Center at Asbury Woods (4105 Asbury Road). And it was planted more than 100 years ago by the original benefactor of Asbury Woods, Otto Behrend. According to Asbury […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Entertain#Linus Music
erienewsnow.com

EMTA Bus Route Changes to Take Effect Starting Saturday

Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) is making bus route adjustments, which will go into effect Saturday. Route 33 - Presque Isle Express - Seasonal service to end. University services routes 17, 18, 19 and PennWest Edinboro Express to return when fall semester classes begin at each university. Riders can go...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie hiking trail designated as 2022 Great Greenway Trail

It’s the first time that an Erie hiking spot will be designated as a 2022 Great Greenway Trail. The Four Mile Creek Trail at the Wintergreen Gorge will receive the honor. Each year the Pennsylvania chapter of the American Planning Association chooses great places in a variety of categories. The Great Greenway Trail is one […]
ERIE, PA
Titusville Herald

Hydetown was the place to fill your tank

I call this column “The Hydetown Bridge,” not because I always hung out on the bridge. It was my desire for this column to be a “Bridge” to the past. I always loved history — especially local history. I used to love sitting in Grandpa’s gas station listening to some old timers swapping stories about the Hydetown they grew up in.
HYDETOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Music
YourErie

Meadville community can replace old license plates at free event

The Meadville City Police Department is teaming up with a local AAA branch to help the community replace old license plates. Fontaine Glenn was live this morning from the control room with more on today’s event. A similar event was held in Erie last Friday that had an overwhelming turnout and now Meadville area residents […]
MEADVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy