U.K.

The US Sun

Facebook’s ex-COO Sheryl Sandberg gets married months after she was ‘investigated for using Meta resources for wedding’

FACEBOOK'S former chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg has officially tied the knot only months after she was being investigated for allegedly using company resources for her wedding. Sandberg, 52, married the founder and former CEO of Kelton Global, 50-year-old Tom Bernthal, on Saturday. Sandberg was Mark Zuckerberg's right-hand woman at...
The Independent

There will be ‘people on the streets’ without more help with energy bills, Tory MP warns

A Conservative MP has predicted the UK will face civil unrest this winter unless households are given more help to pay skyrocketing energy bills.Rishi Sunak supporter Kevin Hollinrake said that, without extra support, there would be people "on the streets" .He told Sky News that Liz Truss’s promises to cut taxes would provide only an extra "pound a week" to the poorest households, while at the same time giving about £30 a week to those like his."It is simply not right," he added."These people are going to be on the streets. Things are going to be that bad for...
BBC

Three million households waiting for £150 energy rebate

More than three million households in Britain were still waiting to receive a £150 payment to help with energy costs on 1 July, a BBC Freedom Of Information (FOI) request has revealed. Councils were expected to start paying the £150 rebates from April, but have until September to do...
protocol.com

China’s hot supply chain summer is a huge problem

Hello and welcome! We are making “hot girl summer” jokes like they are going out of style. What’s that? They’re out of style? Hmm. Well, nevertheless. Today, our newsletter is diving into the heat cooking China’s supply chain, a CDR code of conduct and a $100 million EV charging battle in Indiana. It's a veritable climate news salad. Grab a fork!
deseret.com

How to (kind of) erase yourself from the internet

One quick Google search can reveal a lot about a person — an Instagram photo with their family members tagged, tweets identifying their political affiliation or a leaked phone number abused by scam callers. Deleting yourself from the internet can be difficult in practice. Even if you take down...
BBC

Asylum seekers say Wakefield centre felt like being in jail

A couple seeking asylum in the UK say conditions in the accommodation centre they were housed in were so bad they felt like they were "in jail". The pair, who do not want to be identified for their own safety, left Trinidad after family members were shot dead and their house burned down.
Cult of Mac

An awesome app to simplify your day or secure your data

There really are apps for everything at this point. Whether you’re a coffee snob, looking to simplify you brewing experience, or simply looking for a tool to ease the frustration of your digital life, there is an app here for you. If you have other awesome apps to suggest for future installments, email your suggestion or tweet them over!
The Verge

Super73-ZX e-bike review: love and hate can be so much fun

One major draw of #vanlife is the pursuit of unbridled exploration. But custom vans and RVs suitable for extended off-grid living tend to be hulking monstrosities that can be difficult to maneuver in tight spaces. That means bringing along an alternative mode of transportation like an e-bike to scout the viability of unpaved roads and to explore nearby towns unsuitable for large vehicles.
TechRadar

Thousands of smart security cameras exposed online

Thousands of security cameras (opens in new tab) are still vulnerable to an old exploit, and unless organizations move to apply the fix, they risk Russian hackers taking over their endpoints and stealing their data. According to cybersecurity researchers at CYFIRMA, the cameras in question are made by Hikvision, one...
