A Conservative MP has predicted the UK will face civil unrest this winter unless households are given more help to pay skyrocketing energy bills.Rishi Sunak supporter Kevin Hollinrake said that, without extra support, there would be people "on the streets" .He told Sky News that Liz Truss’s promises to cut taxes would provide only an extra "pound a week" to the poorest households, while at the same time giving about £30 a week to those like his."It is simply not right," he added."These people are going to be on the streets. Things are going to be that bad for...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO