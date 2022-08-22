Read full article on original website
Oklahoma governor rejects clemency for death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday rejected clemency for a man facing execution this week for the 1997 hammer killing of a Choctaw man, despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington was convicted and...
Gov. Kevin Stitt denies clemency recommendation for death row inmate James Coddington
New group to call for a moratorium on the death penalty in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A news conference slated for Thursday will announce the formation of a group called Oklahoma Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty. The group will call for a moratorium on the death penalty in Oklahoma. More than two dozen executions are planned in the state after a federal judge ruled the state’s three-drug lethal injection method is constitutional.
Death row inmate gets fourth stay of execution, finds love
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – A man on death row in Oklahoma has more than 60 state lawmakers advocating for his release. Richard Glossip said the support of his wife, Lea Glossip, is what he cherishes most. “What we’re facing is absolutely terrifying. And, on the other hand, we also...
Groups call for clemency for James Coddington, protest Gov. Stitt's denial
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Wednesday, faith leaders and anti-death penalty advocates called for clemency for James Coddington. Leaders from the Catholic Conference of Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Conference of Churches, other faith groups, and Death Penalty Action held protests at the Oklahoma State Capitol and Governor's Mansion. On...
Wife of Oklahoma death row inmate speaks at public forum
TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man sitting on death row in Oklahoma spoke at a forum on the death penalty. Last week, Governor Stitt pushed back Richard Glossip’s execution date, a decision that Richard’s wife said has given them some hope. The public forum was...
Accused Tulsa serial killer pleads not guilty
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man accused of murdering three women pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday. A judge heard several arguments from Terryl Brooks's attorney yesterday as they prepare to move forward with a trial. Brooks is charged with the first-degree murders of Star Rainbow Dancer, Elizabeth...
Man wanted in Pawnee County officer's death found in Checotah
The McAlester Police Department sought a man Wednesday in connection with the suspicious death of a law enforcement officer.
DEFY NeuroRehab center coming to Tulsa, providing needed care for brain injury patients
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The picture attached to this article is the DEFY Neuro Rehab Center. Right now, it exists on paper, but the lease has been signed and soon, Tulsa will have the state's very first activity-based therapy center for those living with a brain injury. "I don't...
Study finds that Oklahoma is the 9th most dangerous state for drivers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new study finds that Oklahoma is a top 10 state but not in a very appealing category. The Agruss Law Firm released a list of the most dangerous states for drivers in the United States and Oklahoma ranked ninth. The law firm studied over...
16-year-old girl shot multiple times in Tulsa
Investigators learned the teen was outside of the house when she was shot.
Dunkerley tops Jack for Tulsa County commissioner seat
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – Kelly Dunkerley will succeed recently retired District 3 Commissioner Ron Peters. Dunkerley faced Bob Jack in a Republican primary runoff election Tuesday. There won’t be a Democratic challenger this fall. The race gained added attention after Jack’s campaign sent mailers that contained voter information...
Tulsa police arrest serial fraud suspect again
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department arrested Matthew Brahm after responding to a Tulsa Hills hotel call about fraud on August 24 around 4:30 a.m. The front desk clerk said the suspect used a stolen credit card to rent two rooms for the past two days, according to police.
Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs president calls for expansion of CRT bill
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — House Bill 1775, better known as the Critical Race Theory law, limits the teaching of what it calls "racist concepts." It bans teaching that one race is superior to another and bans teaching that one race is inherently racist. Jonathan Small, the president of the...
Precautionary lockdown for McAlester schools, college lifted, suspects in custody
MCALESTER, Okla. (KOKH) — UPDATE: At 3:15 the pair in question was taken into custody in Checotah. UPDATE: The precautionary lockdowns for McAlester High School, Parker Intermediate Center, and Emerson Elementary have been lifted. -- MPS appreciates the response and cooperation from the local agencies who responded today in...
Tulsa man sentenced to 18 years in prison for attempted robbery that ended in two deaths
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Justin Harjo, 25, of Tulsa was sentenced in federal court of August 22 for participating in an attempted robbery and home invasion that ended in two deaths. “Justin Harjo received an 18-year prison sentence for taking part in a home invasion that resulted in the...
This Oklahoma Ghost Town is the Most Dangerous Place in the U.S.
I was looking up different ghost towns in Oklahoma and stumbled across a documentary on YouTube about a town that's abandoned and even worse than that, the town is toxic, literally. Before today I had never heard of this place, it's a really crazy and heartbreaking story. The now-empty town...
Oklahoma lawmaker seeks to ban gender reassignment treatment to those under 21
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State Sen. Warren Hamilton announced plans to refile legislation banning anyone under the age of 21 from undergoing gender reassignment medical treatment in Oklahoma. Hamilton originally filed the legislation in the 2021 session, but the measure did not receive a hearing. “My concern is that...
Cherokee Nation honors three Veterans in month of August
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation honored three Veterans with the Medal of Patriotism during the August meeting of the Council of the Cherokee Nation. Winfred Dudley is 100-years-old and currently lives in Owasso. She was born in 1922 in Westville to Earl and Mable Whelchel. In 1944...
Hookah lounge manager arrested for operating as a 'bottle club'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department assisted Alcohol Beverage Law Enforcement at the Blue Hookah Lounge near 71st and Mingo on August 20 around 2:30 a.m. An undercover ABLE officer observed that the lounge was operating as a "bottle club". The lounge was charging a cover fee, allowing...
