Tulsa, OK

KTUL

New group to call for a moratorium on the death penalty in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A news conference slated for Thursday will announce the formation of a group called Oklahoma Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty. The group will call for a moratorium on the death penalty in Oklahoma. More than two dozen executions are planned in the state after a federal judge ruled the state’s three-drug lethal injection method is constitutional.
OKLAHOMA STATE
actionnews5.com

Death row inmate gets fourth stay of execution, finds love

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – A man on death row in Oklahoma has more than 60 state lawmakers advocating for his release. Richard Glossip said the support of his wife, Lea Glossip, is what he cherishes most. “What we’re facing is absolutely terrifying. And, on the other hand, we also...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa, OK
Society
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
KTUL

Groups call for clemency for James Coddington, protest Gov. Stitt's denial

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Wednesday, faith leaders and anti-death penalty advocates called for clemency for James Coddington. Leaders from the Catholic Conference of Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Conference of Churches, other faith groups, and Death Penalty Action held protests at the Oklahoma State Capitol and Governor's Mansion. On...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Wife of Oklahoma death row inmate speaks at public forum

TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man sitting on death row in Oklahoma spoke at a forum on the death penalty. Last week, Governor Stitt pushed back Richard Glossip’s execution date, a decision that Richard’s wife said has given them some hope. The public forum was...
KTUL

Accused Tulsa serial killer pleads not guilty

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man accused of murdering three women pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday. A judge heard several arguments from Terryl Brooks's attorney yesterday as they prepare to move forward with a trial. Brooks is charged with the first-degree murders of Star Rainbow Dancer, Elizabeth...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Dunkerley tops Jack for Tulsa County commissioner seat

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – Kelly Dunkerley will succeed recently retired District 3 Commissioner Ron Peters. Dunkerley faced Bob Jack in a Republican primary runoff election Tuesday. There won’t be a Democratic challenger this fall. The race gained added attention after Jack’s campaign sent mailers that contained voter information...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest serial fraud suspect again

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department arrested Matthew Brahm after responding to a Tulsa Hills hotel call about fraud on August 24 around 4:30 a.m. The front desk clerk said the suspect used a stolen credit card to rent two rooms for the past two days, according to police.
KTUL

Oklahoma lawmaker seeks to ban gender reassignment treatment to those under 21

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State Sen. Warren Hamilton announced plans to refile legislation banning anyone under the age of 21 from undergoing gender reassignment medical treatment in Oklahoma. Hamilton originally filed the legislation in the 2021 session, but the measure did not receive a hearing. “My concern is that...
KTUL

Cherokee Nation honors three Veterans in month of August

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation honored three Veterans with the Medal of Patriotism during the August meeting of the Council of the Cherokee Nation. Winfred Dudley is 100-years-old and currently lives in Owasso. She was born in 1922 in Westville to Earl and Mable Whelchel. In 1944...
OWASSO, OK
KTUL

Hookah lounge manager arrested for operating as a 'bottle club'

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department assisted Alcohol Beverage Law Enforcement at the Blue Hookah Lounge near 71st and Mingo on August 20 around 2:30 a.m. An undercover ABLE officer observed that the lounge was operating as a "bottle club". The lounge was charging a cover fee, allowing...
TULSA, OK

