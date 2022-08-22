Texas A&M needs to broaden its horizons after suffering from selective success last year as the Aggies had a game to remember but a season to forget. Everyone in Aggieland — and Tuscaloosa, Alabama — remembers A&M’s 41-38 victory over Alabama. Quarterback Zach Calzada shockingly got the best of Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young as A&M ended an eight-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide. Calzada donned a Corps of Cadets garrison cap while being mobbed by fans as he left the field a hero. Coach Jimbo Fisher had a grin wider than the Brazos River after making good on his offseason boast of beating Alabama head coach Jimbo Fisher.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO