Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M soccer team grinds to a 2-1 win over New Mexico State
For a soccer team that leans on a high press and turnovers to spark offense, three games in a week can put weights on athletes’ legs. The Texas A&M soccer team found itself in that predicament and needed a spark of energy to get its weary legs going in a 2-1 win over New Mexico State on Saturday at Ellis Field.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's Haynes King named starting quarterback for season opener
Sophomore Haynes King has been named Texas A&M’s starting quarterback for Saturday’s season opener against Sam Houston State. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher told the team King had won the job after Saturday’s practice, according to multiple sources. King earned the spot for the second straight season, beating out redshirt junior Max Johnson, a transfer from LSU, and true freshman Conner Weigman. The news was first reported by TexAgs.com’s Billy Liucci.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Sixth-ranked Aggies look to put last year behind them in a big way
Texas A&M needs to broaden its horizons after suffering from selective success last year as the Aggies had a game to remember but a season to forget. Everyone in Aggieland — and Tuscaloosa, Alabama — remembers A&M’s 41-38 victory over Alabama. Quarterback Zach Calzada shockingly got the best of Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young as A&M ended an eight-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide. Calzada donned a Corps of Cadets garrison cap while being mobbed by fans as he left the field a hero. Coach Jimbo Fisher had a grin wider than the Brazos River after making good on his offseason boast of beating Alabama head coach Jimbo Fisher.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station drops season opener to Lucas Lovejoy 52-27
ALLEN — Missed chances on offense kept College Station from keeping pace with Lucas Lovejoy in the Cougars’ season-opening 52-27 loss to the Leopards on Saturday night in the Tom Landry Classic at Eagle Stadium. In both halves, College Station had ample scoring chances but couldn’t convert. A...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M offense hopes to gain experience from coaches in new roles
When the Texas A&M offense trots onto Kyle Field for the first time in the 2022, most of the players should be familiar to the 12th Man save a position or two. But it’s the work behind the scenes that has seen the deck shuffled by head coach Jimbo Fisher.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Senior Demani Richardson looks to finish Aggie career in style
If Texas A&M senior safety Demani Richardson takes care of his unfinished business in 2022, the Aggies will have a better chance of doing the same. Richardson had a solid junior season with 65 tackles, 44 of them solos, 6.5 for loss including two sacks. Richardson also broke up three passes, forced a fumble and intercepted a pass. The three-year starter had a good chance of getting drafted into the NFL but opted to return for his senior season.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M volleyball team loses to No. 25 San Diego in three sets
The Texas A&M volleyball team lost to No. 25 San Diego 25-17, 25-15, 25-22 on Saturday at the A&M Invitational at Reed Arena. San Diego (2-0) dominated throughout, hitting .260 to A&M’s .051 with more blocks (9-6), digs (43-32) and aces (5-4). The Aggies (1-1) stayed close in the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Report: Jimbo Fisher names Haynes King Texas A&M's starting quarterback
Sophomore Haynes King has been named Texas A&M’s starting quarterback for Saturday’s season opener against Sam Houston State. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher told the team after Saturday’s practice, reported TexAgs.com’s Billy Liucci. King won the starting job for the second straight season, beating out redshirt junior Max Johnson, a transfer from LSU and true freshman Conner Weigman.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Ainias Smith returns for one more season in Aggieland with the right mindset
Texas A&M’s versatile athlete Ainias Smith didn’t mince words when addressing his team’s mentality coming into the 2022 season. With 2021’s 8-4 record hanging over their collective head, the Aggies are out for payback. “The mindset is totally different,” Smith said. “We came up short and...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M to add 23 suites in Kyle Field’s south end zone for 2023 season
Twenty-three new suites will be added to the south end zone at Kyle Field before the 2023 football season, Texas A&M officials announced Friday. Construction will begin following A&M’s final home game of the 2022 season, which is Nov. 26 vs. LSU. A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said by adding the suites, the athletics department is hoping to bring in $20-25 million in one-time gifts and $2 million in additional annual revenue.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Several media members offer their predictions for Texas A&M football team's 2022 season
Picking the SEC West: 1. Alabama, 2. Texas A&M, 3. Arkansas, 4. Ole Miss, 5. Auburn, 6. LSU, 7. Mississippi State. Picking the SEC East: 1. Georgia, 2. Tennessee, 3. South Carolina, 4. Florida, 5. Kentucky, 6. Missouri, 7. Vanderbilt. Texas A&M’s regular-season record will be: 9-3 Summarize Texas...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Robert Cessna's preseason grades for the 2022 Texas A&M football team
Here are the preseason grades for the 2022 Texas A&M football team:. The good: The competition is keen. Junior transfer Max Johnson played in 18 games for LSU, starting 14. Haynes King is fully recovered from a fractured ankle, ready to extend plays and remind fans of Johnny Manziel. Talented, confident Conner Weigman, a five-star recruit, is the program’s quarterback of the future.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Highlights: Texas A&M vs. San Diego volleyball
Highlights of the Texas A&M volleyball team's 3-0 loss to No. 25 San Diego at the Texas A&M Invitational inside Reed Arena. (August 27, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Willis blue-chip quarterback Derek Lagway leads Wildkats past Rudder 73-14
WILLIS — As a 247Sports.com four-star recruit and the sixth-ranked quarterback in the state, Willis junior Derek Lagway will surely make a name of for himself at a major college program in the years to come. On Friday, he made a home in the soft spot between the Rudder...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Gooden, Lewis lead Bryan to 67-21 victory over Waller in Tullos' first game
The return of quarterback Malcom Gooden and a flashy varsity debut by Terrence Lewis helped make Ricky Tullos’ first game as Bryan’s head football coach a rousing success as the Vikings rolled to a 67-21 victory over the Waller Bulldogs on Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium. Gooden,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Hearne football team holds off Anderson-Shiro for 21-12 victory
HEARNE — The referees and defenses were busy late Friday night as the Hearne Eagles took down the Anderson-Shiro Fighting Owls at home in a 21-12 nondistrict victory. Nearly as many whistles (32) were blown as total points scored (33), while Hearne used a crucial fourth-quarter stop on an Anderson-Shiro two-point conversion to help seal the victory.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station’s Marshall Roenigk qualifies for Texas Mid-Amateur
College Station’s Marshall Roenigk shot a 2-over 74 to qualify for the 39th Texas Mid-Amateur at the Houston 3 qualifier Wednesday at the Cypress Course at Cypresswood Golf Club in Spring. Humble’s Ryan Bailey won the qualifier with a 70. Roenigk finished in a four-way tie for fifth and...
South End Zone Suites Announcement
South End Zone Suites Announcement
Texas A&M Athletics, the 12th Man Foundation, Texas A&M University and the Texas A&M System announce the addition of premium suites in the south end zone of Kyle Field for the 2023 season. Speakers at the event include System Chancellor John Sharp, University President M. Katherine Banks, Populous Senior Principal...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated JV A 29, Huntsville JV A 28
Four different Tigers scored to help the A&M Consolidated JV A football team slip by Huntsville 29-28 on Thursday. Jeremiah Minor scored on a 4-yard run, and Michael Thompson scored on a 2-yarder. Nicko Garcia threw a 62-yard TD pass to Colton Chmelar and a 38-yard TD pass to Jojo Bacerra. Garcia also scored on a two-point conversion run.
Cameron 71, Lago Vista 35
Cameron 71, Lago Vista 35
LAGO VISTA — Cameron used a huge third quarter to help put away Lago Vista 71-35 in nondistrict action to open the season Friday. Leading 36-28 at halftime, the Yoemen scored 28 unanswered points in the third quarter to seize control of the game. During the period, Cameron’s Landen Green returned a blocked field goal attempt 66 yards for a touchdown, then Braylan Drake threw a 19-yard TD pass to Ja’Qualyn Fields and a 17-yarder to Charlie Mayer for a 57-28 lead. Kardarius Bradley finished off the quarter with a 30-yard touchdown run.
