Local veteran’s remains found after going MIA 72 years ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)– Private Robert Arle Wright was declared “Missing in Action” at just 17 years old during the Korean War in 1950. Now, 72 years later, his remains are coming home. Wright’s nieces thought the day would never come.

“It’s unbelievable. I cried,” Mary Rose Wellmeier says.

“I am still in shock because we have been waiting so long for this. Like I said, over 70 years- 72 years he left us. I was just four when he left us,” Jessie Hettinger says.

Hettinger was the first one to hear the news. The Defense POW/MIA website listed Wright as “accounted for” on August 15. She says her mother and aunt left their DNA, hoping that he would be found some day.

“We would have probably never found him,” she says.

There still so many questions about happened to Wright. Some believe he may have been a prisoner of war. Hettinger shared some maps with Eyewitness News, showing where he could have been.

Wellmeier says they will have to wait until fall, when an official from Fort Knox gives them the answers, they have been waiting decades. Wright’s remains will be escorted home this fall.

“We will finally have him put into the grave site that granny had for him. And thank him for his service and let him know that he is not forgotten,” Hettinger says.

Wright will be buried in Whitesville, reunited with his family after over 70 years.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).