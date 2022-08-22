ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitesville, KY

Local veteran’s remains found after going MIA 72 years ago

By Ann Powell
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19xkyZ_0hQ4xZ9v00

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)– Private Robert Arle Wright was declared “Missing in Action” at just 17 years old during the Korean War in 1950. Now, 72 years later, his remains are coming home. Wright’s nieces thought the day would never come.

“It’s unbelievable. I cried,” Mary Rose Wellmeier says.

“I am still in shock because we have been waiting so long for this. Like I said, over 70 years- 72 years he left us.  I was just four when he left us,” Jessie Hettinger says.

Hettinger was the first one to hear the news. The Defense POW/MIA website listed Wright as “accounted for” on August 15. She says her mother and aunt left their DNA, hoping that he would be found some day.

“We would have probably never found him,” she says.

There still so many questions about happened to Wright. Some believe he may have been a prisoner of war. Hettinger shared some maps with Eyewitness News, showing where he could have been.

Wellmeier says they will have to wait until fall, when an official from Fort Knox gives them the answers, they have been waiting decades. Wright’s remains will be escorted home this fall.

“We will finally have him put into the grave site that granny had for him. And thank him for his service and let him know that he is not forgotten,” Hettinger says.

Wright will be buried in Whitesville, reunited with his family after over 70 years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

Firefighters finish mowing man’s lawn during medic run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tri-State woman is thanking members of Evansville Fire Station 9 for going above and beyond. Bobbie Reid Flint says her dad was mowing grass Tuesday when he passed out. She says he’s home feeling better now, but the firefighters who responded to the call also...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
City
Fort Knox, KY
City
Whitesville, KY
Whitesville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
14news.com

Newburgh Police looking for restaurant break-in suspect

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Newburgh Police are hoping someone will recognize a suspect who broke into The Landing Restaurant. They say it happened Tuesday around 2:40 a.m. Police say the suspect is a man around 18-21-years-old with the thin build. They say he more than likely has cuts to his hands.
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

First-responders extricate victim after Warrick County crash

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Ohio Township Fire Department says a crash left a victim trapped inside a pickup truck in Warrick County. According to dispatch, the accident happened Wednesday evening on Edwards Road. Crews say they were dispatched to the two-vehicle accident around 5:22 p.m. The first crews arrived within three minutes and […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Missing Spencer Co. teen found in Florida

SPENCER, CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials tell us the missing Spencer County teen has been found in Florida. They say 15-year-old Kendall King had been missing from Santa Claus, Indiana since July 21. Santa Claus Police Chief James Faulkenberg remembers the day vividly. “Get to the home, talk to the...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Prisoner Of War#Mia#Eyewitness News#Nexstar Media Inc
wevv.com

Missing Spencer County teen Kendall King found in Florida, police say

Officials with the Santa Claus Police Department in Spencer County, Indiana, say the search for a missing teen is over. SCPD said Tuesday that missing 15-year-old Kendall King had been found in Jacksonville, Florida. According to SCPD, investigators learned that King may be staying in a Jacksonville apartment. After authorities...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Family searching for missing woman Andi Wagner

24-year-old Andi Wagner of Evansville, Indiana, was last seen and heard from by family and friends on Aug. 6 around 8:30 p.m. Wagner was reported missing by her family Aug. 12. "I put it on the Indiana Missing People page, just shared it on our pages," said Andi's mother, Elaine...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Vehicle appears to run into Owensboro restaurant

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to Triplet Street in Owensboro Monday morning. Our crew who was on scenes says it appeared that a car went into Shiloh’s Lounge and Grill. We spoke with the owner of the restaurant. He says police told him the driver had a...
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Man pulled from Santa Claus lake in critical condition

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – Officers with the Santa Claus Police Department pulled an unconscious 18-year-old Clarksville man out of a Santa Claus lake earlier Tuesday. The police department says that around 3:08 p.m., several agencies responded to Christmas Lake Village for a report of a person having a medical issue. Police say officers arrived […]
SANTA CLAUS, IN
wevv.com

Evansville toddler killed in Lloyd Expressway crash identified

Authorities have identified a young child who died in a fiery crash that happened in Evansville, Indiana on Friday. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says 20-month-old Kashmir Morris of Evansville is the child who died in the crash. The crash happened on Friday evening around 7:30 p.m. on the Lloyd...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

ISP: Man arrested for driving intoxicated, causing fatal crash in St. Anthony

ST. ANTHONY, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested a man Tuesday for his involvement with drugs and alcohol that led to a fatal crash. Indiana State Police received reports of a two-vehicle crash on State Road 64, east of Gun Club Road Northeast in Harrison County. After further investigation, police say Mitchell A. Jaso, 25, of Ramsey was driving a Volkswagon Jetta. Police say Jaso collided head-on with a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck. According to a release, Jaso was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
SAINT ANTHONY, IN
14news.com

World’s oldest blood donor honored in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials at Baptist Health Deaconess Health Madisonville recently honored 96-year-old Dale Faughn. They say he donated his 36th gallon of blood through their blood bank. Faughn has been donating there since 1975. In 2017, he was officially named the Guinness World Record holder as the oldest...
MADISONVILLE, KY
vincennespbs.org

Both cars damaged in Jasper crash

There were no injuries but thousands in damages after a 2 vehicle crash. It happened in Jasper just before 8 on Tuesday morning. 69-year-old Gerald Verkamp of Saint Anthony was driving west on 5th in Jasper in a 2015 Chevy 2500 pick-up, while 63-year-old FLaura Frick of Huntingburg was driving an ’05 Toyota Sienna south on Clay Street.
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Coroner: 2 sent to hospital following crash in Spencer Co.

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News is following a crash that happened in Spencer County late Saturday night. The Spencer County Coroner’s Office confirmed a crash occurred that sent two people to the hospital. Officials say one was transported to Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville, while the other...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy