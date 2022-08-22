Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin Lightning Network vs Visa and Mastercard: How do they stack up?
Bitcoin (BTC) changed the world as a decentralized, nongovernmental form of currency that can facilitate peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions that transcend national borders. But despite this functionality, Bitcoin’s role as a payment mechanism has been called into question due to its low transaction throughput. The Bitcoin blockchain can handle up...
CoinTelegraph
Bitfinex offers new chain split tokens ahead of Ethereum Merge
IFinex, the company responsible for Bitfinex Derivatives, announced on Tuesday the launch of a new service offering available to users before the highly-anticipated Ethereum Merge. The exchange now offers Ethereum Chain Split Tokens (CSTs). Tokens available to users represent the two systems involved in the Merge: ETHW, which is proof-of-work...
CoinTelegraph
Vitalik: People still ‘underrate’ the superiority of crypto payments
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin suggests the superiority of cryptocurrency for payments is often “underrated” compared to fiat, pointing to the convenience of international payments and payments to charities as key examples. Buterin made the comments in a Twitter thread on Wednesday, explaining that it’s not just resistance to...
CoinTelegraph
Hacker tries to exploit bridge protocol, fails miserably
Cross-chain bridges have increasingly become targeted by malicious entities. However, not all hackers can run away with millions in their exploit attempts. Some end up losing money from their own wallets. In a Twitter thread, Alex Shevchenko, the CEO of Aurora Labs, told the story of a hacker who attempted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinTelegraph
Bug bounty quadruples for Ethereum network — Up to $1M payouts ahead of Merge
The Ethereum Foundation has announced it will be increasing the network’s bug bounty payouts fourfold ahead of the blockchain’s transition to proof-of-stake. In a Wednesday blog post, the Ethereum Foundation said between Aug. 24 and Sept. 8, all “Merge-related bounties for vulnerabilities” will be quadrupled for white hats testing the network. According to the foundation, identifying “critical bugs” — those that have a high impact or likelihood of a high impact on the blockchain — will be worth up to $1 million. The bounty program also allows submissions for low, medium and high-risk bugs.
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse Now Says 'New Lows Are Just A Matter Of Time'
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin BTC/USD closed on a positive note on Saturday at $21,166.06. At the time of writing, it was trading at $21,519, down close to 12% in the last seven days. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo, back on Aug. 16, anticipated the downward move, is now warning that "new lows are just a matter of time."
CoinTelegraph
White hat: I returned most of the stolen Nomad funds and all I got was this silly NFT
Hackers behind the $190 million Nomad Bridge are now being incentivized with white hat-themed nonfungible tokens (NFTs) if they return nearly all of the funds they stole from the protocol at the start of this month. The exclusive NFT, which simply depicts a white wizard’s hat, is being offered by...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin sits at range high as realized price sparks BTC 'macro signal'
Bitcoin (BTC) inched closer to $22,000 on Aug. 25 as realized price provided the next major hurdle for bulls. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD grinding higher overnight to come face to face with $21,700. That level, coinciding with realized price, had marked the key flip zone...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinTelegraph
Celsius calls out Prime Trust in court, alleging firm didn't turn over $17M in crypto
Crypto lending platform Celsius Network has filed a lawsuit claiming that custodian Prime Trust failed to turn over roughly $17 million worth of cryptocurrency. In a Tuesday filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New York, Celsius’ legal team brought a complaint against Prime Trust, alleging the company did not return $17 million worth of crypto assets in June 2021 when it terminated its relationship with the lending firm. According to Celsius, Prime Trust acted as crypto custodian for New York- and Washington-based users from 2020 through mid-2021, returning $119 million in crypto following the end of the business arrangement but holding back some funds: 398 Bitcoin (BTC), 3,740 Ether (ETH), 2,261,448 USD Coin (USDC) and 196,268 Celsius (CEL).
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin mining to cost less than 0.5% of global energy if BTC hits $2M: Arcane
Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s most-valued cryptocurrency, has the potential to be a significant energy consumer in the future, but only if it reaches several million dollars, according to new estimates by Arcane Research. Crypto research and analytics firm Arcane Research on Monday released a report estimating the development in...
CoinTelegraph
More than $100M worth of NFTs stolen since 2021 — Elliptic
Cryptocurrency risk management firm Elliptic has released a report suggesting that scammers stole more than $100 million worth of nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, starting in 2021. In its NFTs and Financial Crime report released on Wednesday, Elliptic said crypto users had been the victims of roughly $100.6 million worth of...
CoinTelegraph
Hodl until mega yacht: Mintable founder shares crypto journey
While other traders may be quick to take profits once they see gains, some are willing to hold on to their digital assets until they can pursue bigger goals, like a “mega yacht.”. In a Twitter thread, Mintable founder Zach Burks shared how he found Web3 and went from...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin addresses in loss hit 1-month high as BTC price retests $21K
Bitcoin (BTC) hodlers are feeling the squeeze this week as repeated tests of lower levels spark increasing losses. Data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode shows more wallets are in the red as of Aug. 23 than at any time in the past month. Over 17.5 million wallets in the red.
Fortune
Uniswap Labs ‘eagerly awaiting’ Ethereum ‘merge,’ signals support for proof-of-stake chain
Uniswap Labs tells Fortune that it sees the Ethereum "merge" as an "important step in scaling Web3."
CoinTelegraph
What crashed the crypto relief rally? | Find out now on The Market Report
On this week’s “The Market Report” show, Cointelegraph’s resident experts discuss some of the main factors that contributed to the collapse of this bear market rally. To kick things off, we broke down the latest news in the markets this week. Bitcoin (BTC) to lose $21K...
CoinTelegraph
How blockchain technology is changing the way people invest
Over a decade after the release genesis block on the Bitcoin network, blockchain technology has changed how people invest their money, with many platforms in the crypto space having much more relaxed requirements for investors when compared to traditional finance. It’s easier for investors to buy into cryptocurrency when compared...
CoinTelegraph
Price analysis 8/24: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, DOT, SHIB, MATIC
Bitcoin (BTC) and several major cryptocurrencies have been trading sideways as traders avoid taking large bets before the United States Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, which begins on Aug. 25. The volatility is likely to soar as investors get some clarity on the Fed's stance in the next few days.
CoinTelegraph
DBS bank reports 4x growth in Bitcoin buys on DDEx exchange in June
A major cryptocurrency selloff in June 2022 has sparked more interest in Bitcoin (BTC) from institutional investors, according to data from one of the biggest banks in Singapore. The total number of trades on DDEx more than doubled in June 2022 as compared to April 2022 amid investors' growing appetite...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto adoption in Ireland down over 16% in the last year
The number of crypto investors in Ireland has decreased slightly in the past year, or so it appears according to recent data from Finder.com. The report revealed that cryptocurrency adoption in the island nation has dropped by approximately 16.6% within the last year. Of the surveyed adult Irish internet users, 10% own cryptocurrency, as opposed to 12% in 2021.
CoinTelegraph
Polygon founder Sandeep Nailwal raises $50M for Web3 fund
Cryptocurrency entrepreneur and Polygon founder Sandeep Nailwal has raised $50 million for a new startup fund dedicated to Web3 companies, underscoring venture capital’s growing interest in the blockchain-powered internet. Nailwal’s venture firm, Symbolic Capital, is backed by cryptocurrency protocols, exchanges, crypto-focused auditing firms and other venture capital investors, the...
Comments / 0